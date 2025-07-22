‘Anonymous’ Zach Tom Must Earn Record-Setting Contract With Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For most of football history, defensive coordinators stationed their best pass rusher on the right side of the defense so he could attack the quarterback’s blind side. Therefore, left tackle was considered the most important position on the offensive line.
Times are changing, though, with Zach Tom being the latest evidence. Tom, who was called an “anonymous” offensive lineman by Yahoo, agreed to a a four-year contract extension with the Green Bay Packers on Monday. Based on reports, Tom is due to collect $22.0 million per season. A dozen left tackles are playing under contracts worth at least $20 million per season. Including Tom, four right tackles are at that level.
The disparity isn’t as great based on draft pedigree, though. On the eve of the start of NFL training camps this week, 20 projected starting left tackles were selected in the first round while 16 projected starting right tackles were drafted in the first round.
The reason why the first-round comparison is fairly equal is obvious. In today’s game, there are as many great pass rushers attacking from the quarterback’s blind side as there are rushing in his face. While the NFL’s reigning sack leaders, Trey Hendrickson of the Bengals and Myles Garrett of the Browns, will rush from Jordan Love’s blind side against left tackle Rasheed Walker, 17 of the top 27 edge rushers in terms of pressures last season rushed mostly against the right tackle, according to Pro Football Focus.
Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson, who had as many sacks in five games last season as Rashan Gary did in 17, rushed against the offense’s right side 70.0 percent of the time. The Minnesota Vikings’ Andrew Van Ginkel, who was a second-team All-Pro last year, rushed against the offense’s right side 71.8 percent of the time. The Chicago Bears’ Montez Sweat, who was a Pro Bowler in 2023, rushed against the offense’s right side 79.2 percent of the time.
Here’s the gauntlet that awaits Tom. Sack rankings are based on all defensive players. Pressure rankings from PFF are based only on edge rushers.
Micah Parsons, Cowboys: Fifth with 12.0 sacks, fifth among edge rushers with 70 pressures; 67.4 percent against offense’s right side.
Brian Burns, Giants: 22nd with 8.5 sacks, 13th among edge rushers with 61 pressures; 56.9 percent against offense’s right side.
Jonathon Cooper, Broncos: 12th with 10.5 sacks, 15th among edge rushers with 60 pressures, 88.9 percent against offense’s right side.
T.J. Watt, Steelers: Eighth with 11.5 sacks, 23rd among edge rushers with 52 pressures (but three-time sacks champion); 98.5 percent against offense’s right side.
Kyle Van Noy, Ravens: Fourth with 12.5 sacks, 24th among edge rushers with 51 pressures; 68.2 percent against offense’s right side.
Andrew Van Ginkel, Vikings: Eighth with 11.5 sacks, 26th among edge rushers with 49 pressures; 71.8 percent against offense’s right side.
Montez Sweat, Bears: 60th with 5.5 sacks, 26th among edge rushers with 49 pressures; 79.2 percent against offense’s right side.
Aidan Hutchinson, Lions: 36th with 7.5 sacks, 34th among edge rushers with 45 pressures (in only five games); 70.0 percent against offense’s right side.
That’s 11 games against edge rushers who ranked in the top 26 in pressures (or would have, in the case of Hutchinson, highlighted by matchups against Watt, Parsons and Hutchinson – three of the most ferocious pass rushers in the NFL.
“I would just say consistency” is the next step, Tom said during OTAs. “Being a guy that can set the tone during games, being a guy that you can really rely on to block those edge rushers – those elite edge rushers – one-on-one, take them out of the game. That’s the next step for me, for sure. Just being a guy that you know is going to get it done out there.”
Tom has gone from a fourth-round compensatory pick in 2022 – the 140th overall selection was the fourth-to-last pick of the round – to premier player.
“It was a long and tough journey that began at the Combine,” Tom’s agent, Michael Hoffman, told Packers On SI. “In the end, this is where Zach wanted to be and we were able to bridge the gap and get the deal done.”
While some in the organization viewed Tom as a Pro Bowl right tackle but a potential Hall of Fame center, Tom’s ability to compete against and beat premier pass rushers is far too valuable at what’s becoming a premium position.
More than just a finesse-based pass protector, Tom finished second among all offensive linemen in blown-block percentage on running plays, according to Sports Info Solutions.
“I think he can play any position,” coach Matt LaFleur said during the offseason. “It just happened to be that he kind of found his home at right tackle, but I think his versatility is one of the things that makes him special. I think he can play all five, and there’s not a lot of guys that can do that. I would say that he’s got the athleticism. I think he’s a very intelligent football player, and he’s played pretty consistent over the course of the last few years.”
