Watson, Jacobs and More Big Injury Updates at Last Packers-Bears Practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Five members of the Green Bay Packers did not go out for the start of practice on Thursday, the final practice of the week before Saturday night’s NFC North showdown at the Chicago Bears.

Running back Josh Jacobs (knee), right tackle Zach Tom (knee), safety Evan Williams (knee) and Josh Whyle (concussion) did not practice all week. Defensive end Kingsley Enagbare, whose importance to the team was cranked up several notches after Micah Parsons’ torn ACL, was not seen inside the Don Hutson Center. He was not on the injury report on Wednesday.

Receiver Christian Watson (shoulder/chest) practiced for a second consecutive day and receiver Jayden Reed was back after missing Wednesday’s practice for a personal matter.

Jacobs, the team’s stud running back, and Tom, the team’s premier right tackle, missed the practice week. What does that mean for the game?

“It means we’ll give them up till gametime,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice.

Jacobs has been playing through a knee injury and probably will play. The status of Tom, who was injured in the second quarter at Denver, seems more iffy.

“Still pretty sore, so we’re just trying to work through that so I can be out there,” Tom said on Wednesday.

Watson, who has put up some big numbers against Chicago , suffered shoulder and chest injuries on a game-turning interception against Denver. He was hospitalized to check his ribs; that he could play on a short week is remarkable.

“I was able to get through a decent amount of stuff today so, honestly I feel like I’m in a really good spot for where I’m at only three days later or two days later, whatever it is,” Watson said after Wednesday’s practice. “I was able to get through a decent chunk of practice, so was definitely happy with what I did today.”

LaFleur said he was encouraged by what he saw on Thursday. What would give him further encouragement?

“Just going out there and running around and making plays,” LaFleur said. “Ultimately, it’s going to come down to, obviously, medical decision but where he’s at on Saturday.”

Last week, Jacobs sat out the first two practices of the week, was limited participation at the Friday practice and scored two touchdowns against the Broncos on Sunday. He only had 14 touches against Denver, but the third one briefly knocked him out of the game . On a short week, he has one less day to get ready.

“As a running back, somebody who’s getting hit almost every play, he’s definitely dealing with his fair share of things,” quarterback Jordan Love said of Jacobs on Wednesday. “He’s a warrior and he’s a dawg. We’ll see what the outcome will be coming on Saturday, but I always expect nothing but the best from him.”

Williams said on Wednesday that he’s dealing with a sprained MCL. He “absolutely” was giving himself a chance to play but is “taking it slow” this week to not make matters worse. He thought practicing this week would be important.

That he didn’t practice would suggest he will not play – which was the expectation all along .

“It’s really come in the morning and see if doing a little bit of the drills and a little bit of the things that they have for me and seeing if I’m feeling comfortable with having some 100 percent reps,” Williams said. “I’m somebody that likes to get those practice reps. So, it’s definitely big for me to try to get those. But, day-to-day, man, that’s all I can say.”

Williams was injured on the same play that Micah Parsons suffered his torn ACL.

“It was funny from my point of view, because the play finished, I’m rolling over. I’m like, ‘Oh my God. I know something happened,’” Williams said. “And then I look up, thinking there’s going to be a couple trainers. There’s one trainer holding a water bottle. And I’m like, ‘Where’s everybody else?’ And there’s 15 in a circle all around Micah. I was like, ‘Oh, damn.’”

Tight end Josh Whyle, who suffered a concussion during the opening series at Denver, didn’t practice all week. It would seem highly unlikely that he will play, meaning the Packers might have to call up one of their practice squat tight ends to supplement Luke Musgrave and John FitzPatrick.

Also not practicing was running back MarShawn Lloyd, who was activated to the active roster ( with an asterisk ) on Wednesday.

At defensive end without Parsons, Lukas Van Ness (foot) practiced again and presumably will play. He missed seven of eight games before returning to face Denver last week. Brenton Cox officially remains on injured reserve with a Week 1 groin injury but was full participation at practice on Wednesday and probably will be activated.

The teams will release their final injury reports of the week after their Thursday practices. For now, here are the injury reports from Wednesday.

Packers Injury Report

Did not participate: RB Josh Jacobs (knee), RB MarShawn Lloyd (calf/hamstring), WR Jayden Reed (personal), RT Zach Tom (knee/back), TE Josh Whyle (concussion), S Evan Williams (knee).

Limited participation: RB Chris Brooks (chest), T/G Darian Kinnard (neck), DE Collin Oliver (hamstring), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), WR Christian Watson (chest/shoulder), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), G John Williams (back), WR Savion Williams (foot).

Full participation: DE Brenton Cox (groin), WR Matthew Golden (wrist), QB Jordan Love (left shoulder).

Note: Oliver, Cox and John Williams have been designated for return from injured reserve and are within their 21-day practice windows.

Bears Injury Report

Did not participate: WR Luther Burden III (ankle), WR Rome Odunze (foot), LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring).

Limited participation: LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin), TE Cole Kmet (ankle/knee), RB D’Andre Swift (groin).

Full participation: QB Tyson Bagent (illness), DT Andrew Billings (illness), RB Travis Homer (ankle).

Note: Edmunds has been designated for return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice window.

