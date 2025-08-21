Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Every Packers Draft Pick
The Green Bay Packers drafted eight players this year. Can first-round pick Matthew Golden have a Rookie of the Year type of season? Will third-round pick Savion Williams get healthy and make an impact?
Here are the best- and worst-case scenarios for all eight players as rookies.
Round 1: Matthew Golden
The Packers spent the 23rd pick on Texas receiver Matthew Golden. It was their first time picking a receiver in the first round since 2002.
His draft profile ranked him as the fourth-best receiver at the Scouting Combine, highlighted by running a 4.29 40-yard dash, and his quick cuts and good footwork make him a good route runner.
Best-case scenario: The best-case scenario for Golden is that he lives up to the expectations of a first-round receiver. He has a good chance to compete for Offensive Rookie of the Year – he has the eighth-shortest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook – and can be the best receiver in this draft class.
With the way he’s looked throughout camp as well as how the Packers have talked about him, 60-plus catches for 900-plus yards and eight-plus touchdowns are not out of the picture. He can be a big-play receiver from Week 1 and potentially become the team’s leading receiver by the end of the season.
Worst-case scenario: It would be easy to say “season-ending injury” for any player, but when it comes to fast receivers who are always trying to explode out of their breaks, there is always a fear of non-contact leg injuries.
If he does stay healthy all season – he has avoided the preseason injury bug that bit the rest of the receiver room – his worst-case scenario is that he won’t get the ball enough.
The Packers have their workhorse in the backfield with Josh Jacobs, and they also tend to have a “spread the love” gameplan through the air. If Golden doesn’t emerge as a bona fide WR1 and lead the team in targets, his production could be low.
Round 2: Anthony Belton
The Packers used their second-round pick on Anthony Belton, an offensive tackle out of N.C. State. To put it simply, Belton is huge, and you can’t teach size. At 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds, the man who was called “Escalade” in college is exactly the type of player you want as a bodyguard for your quarterback.
Best-case scenario: The best-case scenario for Belton is that he puts his incredible size to good use, if he gets playing time. A left tackle in college, he has played left and right tackle at training camp but only right tackle in the preseason. It looks like he’ll be backing up Zach Tom, who isn’t going to lose that job any time soon.
When he hasn’t been penalized at a dizzying rate, Belton has used his size to his advantage in the running game and kept edge rushers at bay in the passing game.
Worst-case scenario: The worst-case scenario for Belton, besides not getting much playing time, is that he’ll keep committing penalties. He committed five in the second quarter alone in the preseason win against the Colts, one of which wiped a touchdown off the board.
All of those penalties are thought of as easily fixable, like illegal formation, where you just need to be able to line up correctly. The worst-case scenario for Belton is he doesn’t learn from those mistakes and those drive-killing penalties keep him from turning into a reliable option.
Round 3: Savion Williams
The Packers used their third-round pick on another receiver, Savion Williams. Coming out of TCU, he was compared to former 49ers star and current Commanders receiver Deebo Samuel, a gadget option that can make plays as long as you get the ball in his hands.
Best-case scenario: The best-case scenario for Williams is that he can develop into a Samuel kind of player. With his size and speed, he has the potential to be that new age kind of receiver that is a great mix of size and speed, and can line up anywhere on the field, whether it’s on the outside, in the slot, or even in the backfield. The Packers have given him a lot of work during camp on end-arounds and jet sweeps.
Worst-case scenario: Injuries have been a theme. He was limited to individual drills during the offseason practices due to labrum surgery. During training camp, he missed time with a concussion and is out with a hamstring injury. He has not played in the preseason. His worst-case scenario is that he has those same nagging injuries and can never quite stay healthy.
Round 4: Barryn Sorrell
The Packers used their fourth-round pick on another Texas product, defensive end Barryn Sorrell. His draft profile praised his strong upper body and good hands that allow him to get blockers off-balance.
Best-case scenario: Sorrell will provide immediate depth behind starters Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness and has a chance to develop into one of the steals of the draft. He had a good first game against the Jets, racking up a couple of pressures and QB hits. He has also gotten a lot of opportunities on special teams, and he has the athleticism to make an impact there, as well.
Worst-case scenario: The worst-case scenario for Sorrell involves an injury he sustained against the Colts. He sprained his MCL making a tackle on a punt return, and while the injury might not require any time on injured reserve, knee injuries can be hard to heal from. If he misses significant time, he could fall too far behind returning players Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox to earn significant snaps.
Round 5: Collin Oliver
With the 159th pick in the draft, the Packers kept adding to their defensive front, taking Collin Oliver, a defensive end who was a big-time disruptor at Oklahoma State. While he’s a little undersized as an NFL defensive end, Oliver makes up for it by being a quick and fluid pash rusher.
Best-case scenario: Oliver has a chance to be a versatile player. He could be used as a third-down pass rusher, a depth piece at defensive end and possibly move between edge and linebacker. He also has potential to be a playmaker on special teams.
Worst-case scenario: Oliver has yet to play in camp. After missing almost all of his senior season due to a foot injury, Oliver sat out the offseason practices and has missed all of training camp with a hamstring injury. He’s likely to open the regular season on the physically unable to perform list. After missing so much time, there’s a chance he won’t be able to see the field much, if at all, this year.
Round 6: Warren Brinson
With their sixth-round pick, the Packers grabbed defensive tackle Warren Brinson, who was a key player at Georgia even though he started only eight games in five seasons.
Best-case scenario: The Packers hope Brinson can become a disruptive force in the middle of that defensive line, stopping runs up the middle and ripping through blocks to get to the quarterback.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will need to come up with ways to work him into the lineup, but he has the tools to be an asset on all three downs.
Worst-case scenario: Draft experts stated that he would struggle when it came to controlling blockers and would have a tough time against double teams on run plays. His worst-case scenario is that he will struggle with controlling the run in the limited playing time he may end up getting.
Round 7: Micah Robinson
The Packers used the first of their two seventh-round picks on cornerback Micah Robinson, who spent his fifth-year-senior season at Tulane. Robinson is a speedy defensive back with good ball skills.
Best-case scenario: In a cornerback room that is relatively light on depth, Robinson has a chance to see the field this season. Robinson was a good tackler at Tulane, which means kick coverage could be his initial ticket to playing time. From there, his best-case scenario is earning snaps on defense by proving he can provide reliable coverage and playmaking at practice.
Worst-case scenario: The worst-case scenario for Robinson is that Jeff Hafley may not be able to find a spot for him in the lineup. He is slightly undersized for an outside corner in the NFL and will struggle against bigger receivers. That could lead to a redshirt season on the practice squad.
Round 7: John Williams
With their final pick of the draft, the Packers selected John Williams, who started at left tackle at Cincinnati in 2023 and 2024.
Best-case scenario: The best-case scenario for Williams at this point is rebounding from offseason back surgery and finally getting on the practice field. Without the benefit of a training camp, he’ll have to get healthy and use the in-season practices to earn the trust of the coaches.
Worst-case scenario: The worst-case scenario for Williams is that he will fall between the cracks in the offensive line room. Williams is listed by the Packers as a guard, though he has a chance to cross-train as a guard/tackle to earn a spot as a versatile backup.