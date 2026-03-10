In-House, Free Agent, Draft Options for Packers to Replace Romeo Doubs

After four solid seasons, the Green Bay Packers’ receiving corps took on a bit of a shift on Tuesday when Romeo Doubs agreed to a four-year contract with the New England Patriots.

Doubs had been a steady presence during his tenure, and perhaps saved his best for last. His final game with the Packers came in their wild-card loss to the Chicago Bears, when he caught eight passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Had Green Bay won the game, Doubs would have been one of the biggest reasons why. Instead, because of a fourth-quarter collapse, that wound up being Doubs’ final game with the Packers before hitting free agency.

For a multitude of reasons, Doubs moving on does not come as a surprise, as he found a role that is likely to be more defined with the Patriots and Drake Maye. Brian Gutekunst even alluded to Doubs’ likely departure at the Scouting Combine.

“Romeo’s done a fantastic job for us over his four years with the Green Bay Packers,” Gutekunst said. “Very consistent, his work ethic is second to none. Again, we’d love to have him back. And if we do, he’ll be a big part of our football team. And if we don’t, I’m sure he’ll be very successful wherever he goes.”

The Packers are stocked at the position, but there are some things they’ll have to consider moving forward. There is some attrition coming in the receiver room, with Doubs unlikely to be the only familiar face to move on in the next two offseasons.

For now, the Packers have to replace Doubs. Some of the heavy lifting was done that April.

In House: Matthew Golden

The most obvious replacement for Doubs was Green Bay’s first-round pick from 2025, Matthew Golden.

Golden, like Doubs, was excellent against the Bears in the playoffs, a performance highlighted by his first NFL touchdown.

Golden’s career began with a bang, as he was announced in front of a raucous crowd in Green Bay. The fans in attendance were thrilled to have Golden become the first receiver drafted in the first round by the team since Javon Walker in 2002.

He looked destined to be a star when training camp began. Golden made at least one big play seemingly every day. With the uncertainty that was surrounding a receiving corps that had a poor finish to the 2024 season, Golden looked like someone who had a lane to make an immediate impact.

His impact would come in smaller doses, though. Once Christian Watson returned from a torn ACL, Golden was stuck behind Watson, Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks on the depth chart. Compounded by shoulder and wrist injuries that limited him at practice, opportunities were few and far between.

He finished his season with a bang, though, including an impressive catch-and-run for a touchdown against the Bears that showed off his ability to make plays after the catch.

Green Bay Packers receiver Matthew Golden (0) runs after the catch to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Golden is in line to replace Doubs in the starting lineup. The biggest question for Matt LaFleur is whether he will be willing to put two smaller receivers on the field in 11 personnel. Golden is 5-foot-11 and 191 pounds and Jayden Reed, the team’s preferred slot receiver, is 5-foot-10 7/8 and 187 pounds.

For comparison’s sake, Doubs is 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds.

At least Watson is big, which helps with LaFleur’s philosophy of keeping big receivers on the field to help with their run game. If LaFleur wants more big receivers on the field to help the run game, that would open opportunities for others.

In-House: Dontayvion Wicks

Dontayvion Wicks is a pending free agent after the 2026 season, like Reed and Watson, and he seems to be the least likely to get a contract extension as things sit currently.

Despite that, he could be in line for a big role in the offense because of his size and ability as a run blocker.

Wicks struggled with injuries last year but had one shining moment in the Packers’ big win over the Lions on Thanksgiving. Playing through an injured ankle, Wicks caught seven passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns. His last catch was a fourth-down conversion that iced the game and allowed the Packers to sweep the Lions.

His season as a whole, however, was pretty quiet. He finished the season with 332 yards on 30 receptions. The touchdowns against Detroit were his only ones for the season.

What he does have is the size LaFleur likes for his outside receivers. Wicks is 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds, making him nearly identical to Doubs size-wise.

It’s likely that Wicks and Golden will battle it out in training camp for primary reps as the team’s primary outside receiver across from Watson.

In-House: Savion Williams

Savion Williams was a surprise third-round pick by the Packers a season ago, but they used him plenty in his first season as a professional.

Williams was their primary kickoff returner, and they liked getting the ball in his hands a time or two a game as a gadget player.

Green Bay Packers receiver Savion Williams (83) returns a kickoff against Carolina. | Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

It remains to be seen if the Packers think he is more than that, but general manager Brian Gutekunst did note the team believed in him as a receiver.

“We look at him as a receiver,” Gutekunst said definitively after making the pick. “Obviously, he’s versatile and he can do a lot of things.”

Williams, who played through a foot injury for several weeks before finally going on injured reserve late in the season, did not do much in the offense that was not a manufactured touch like a jet sweep or a swing pass as an extension of the run game. So, why would he have the opportunity to help replace Doubs in 2026? The answer lies in what the theme has been for Matt LaFleur and his offense.

No block, no rock.

“He is one of those guys that I think just fits Matt’s offense to a T,” Gutekunst said after last year’s draft, before he gave the money line. “Because you guys know how we use our receivers in the blocking game.”

At 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds, Williams is built like a running back while playing receiver. He has the size and, theoretically, the play strength to play through opposing defensive backs as an outside receiver.

For that to happen, however, he’ll need to show a lot more improvement in the passing game. Williams could be the pet project of new receivers coach Noah Pauley.

Free Agent: Skyy Moore

The Packers are unlikely to dabble in free agency to replace Doubs because of some of the players that are set to have their contracts expire following the 2026 season.

If they do, however, that player will likely be someone who can help contribute on special teams . Of the many duties that Doubs had in his final season in Green Bay, he became the team’s primary punt returner almost by default after Jayden Reed got hurt and Matthew Golden was not ready to handle those responsibilities.

Moore was a full-time punt returner in San Francisco last season and averaged 11.6 yards per punt return and 27.5 yards per kickoff return..

The Packers had an open roster spot at times last season. Other times they were carrying two kickers. They never carried a true punt returner, so finding a true specialist at the position might be unlikely.

Moore is able to play real offense at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds. The Packers would only use him on offense if injuries struck, but that’s likely a better use of a roster spot than the one they gave Malik Heath, for example, a season ago. This way, he can be a role player at receiver, while also being a primary returner. It’s the best of both worlds to invest in the special teams.

Uncertain Futures: Christian Watson/Jayden Reed

Outside of center Sean Rhyan, the Packers appear poised to let all of their unrestricted free agents walk out the door this offseason.

Some of that is because they have replacement plans set up. Some of it also has to do with what they have coming up on the books in the not-too-distant future.

Following the 2026 season the following contributors will see their contracts expire: Tucker Kraft, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Luke Musgrave, Devonte Wyatt, Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine. Lukas Van Ness could join that list if the team chooses not to pick up his fifth-year option.

In 2027, the list of expiring contracts includes Edgerrin Cooper, Javon Bullard and Evan Williams.

To make a long story short, the Packers are going to need a war chest of salary cap space to sign all of the players mentioned above.

Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates a touchdown reception with quarterback Jordan Love. | Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That could mean that Green Bay could be faced with a decision of whether to sign Jayden Reed or Christian Watson instead of keeping both.

Reed struggled with injuries last season but was the team’s leading receiver for his first two years in the league. He’s dynamic and gives the offense another threat to create yards after the catch along with Tucker Kraft. Watson is an athletic marvel who opens up the rest of the offense due to his size and ability to take the top off the opposing defense.

Gutekunst often says that the salary cap is like a puzzle and it comes down to choices.

This choice is one that is not about replacing Doubs in free agency but taking some of his money and allocating it elsewhere.

With the exploding receiver market, the agents for Watson and Reed are likely licking their chops at a chance to renegotiate their contracts.

Draft: Second Round – Chris Brazzell, Tennessee

Would the Packers really take a receiver in the second round after spending two top-100 picks on receivers last year, and with all the other needs on the roster?

Maybe. It would not be the first time. Brian Gutekunst, like his predecessor, Ted Thompson, is not afraid to draft for the future.

The Packers did not need a receiver when Thompson took Jordy Nelson or Randall Cobb, but both of those players became key cogs in Green Bay’s offense with Aaron Rodgers in the early 2010s.

Chris Brazzell might be the one receiver the Packers are willing to push that button with in the second round. He’s ranked 48th on the consensus board at Mock Draft Database and has an elite combination of size (6-foot-4 and 198 pounds) and speed (4.37 in the 40).

The Packers could view Brazzell as insurance for Watson, or someone they can add next to him. It’s unlikely, but with the Packers, never say never.

Draft: Third Round – Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

Speaking of Christian Watson, there’s a player at his alma mater that is starting to remind people of him.

Bryce Lance, the younger brother of former 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, is someone that has started to gain some buzz as a potential top-100 pick. As of now, he’s viewed as straddling the edge between the third and fourth round, ranking 109th on the consensus board.

North Dakota State wideout Bryce Lance catches the ball during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He ran the 40 in 4.34 seconds and boasted a 41.5 inch vertical jump. His athleticism could help him win early in his NFL career as he played his college career in North Dakota State’s run-centric offense.

The Packers have had success with a receiver like that coming out of the same school in Watson. Lance could be the next in line if the Packers wanted to pull the trigger on him in the third round.

Draft: Day 3 – Josh Cameron, Baylor

If Green Bay does add a receiver, it’ll likely come on the third day of the draft. If you’re a Day 3 pick, you better be able to contribute on special teams.

How about someone who can return punts but also fits the preferred size model the Packers have with their receivers?

Josh Cameron checks both of those boxes.

Cameron averaged 20.7 yards per punt return in 2024 and ripped off a 70-yard return in 2023. He measured 6-foot-1, 224 pounds at the Scouting Combine. That checks the boxes of the size the Packers prefer with their receivers.

His ability as a returner lends itself to the possibility he could be a YAC threat in the NFL, as well. Cameron would be at the back of the depth chart in 2026, but have the possibility to grow into a more defined role in 2027 after attrition likely hits the receiving corps.

There’s an old saying, “It’s time to fish or cut bait.”



Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst swapped the “or” with an “and.”



Here is our grade of the addition of Benjamin St-Juste and release of Nate Hobbs. ⬇️https://t.co/LcnSTu1uwO — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) March 10, 2026