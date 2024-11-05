Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Packers After Week 9?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers fell three spots to No. 7 in Packers On SI’s Consensus NFL Power Rankings.
What are Consensus Power Rankings? We take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one ultra-powerful set of power rankings.
The Packers were No. 4 last week but lost to the Detroit Lions 24-14 on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
By virtue of their win, the Lions inched ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs for No. 1. Detroit received five of the eight first-place votes.
Here’s what the national pundits are saying, with links to their full rankings and wider analysis.
Yahoo: 5th
Frank Schwab moved the Packers down two spots.
Here’s some solid analysis: “The Packers had a sloppy, uneven effort on Sunday vs. the Lions. They weren’t beating the Lions with a bunch of penalties, dropped passes and a horrible Jordan Love pick-6. It’s possible Green Bay is the second-best team in the NFC. It’s also undeniable the Packers are the second-best team in their division, at best.”
The Athletic: 6th
The Packers are down three spots in Josh Kendall’s rankings.
His theme is “something nice” about every team. He chose the impact made by defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.
“Replacing Joe Barry with Jeff Hafley as defensive coordinator has been a great move for coach Matt LaFleur. The Packers were 23rd in the league in defensive expected points (0.3 per 100 snaps) added last season. They are eighth (7.3) this year.”
Sports Illustrated: 7th
Conor Orr moved the Packers down two spots in a game that served as an “excellent yard marker” for their progress.
“Here is where they are, and across the field is where they have to go. The difference is how they catch big passes in critical moments, or how they respond to another team’s own brand of machismo—like, not shoving your finger in someone’s face mask right in front of an official. The Lions are a team of now and the Packers, a team of very soon, learned something vital in a rain-soaked loss Sunday.”
ESPN: 8th
The Packers dipped four spots in their beat writers’ rankings. At the midpoint of the season, this week’s theme was biggest game of the second half of the season. Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky chose the rematch at Detroit.
“If the Packers have any chance to win the NFC North, they probably can’t afford to be swept by the current division leaders. They have already lost at home to the Lions (7-1) and Vikings (6-2) in the only two division games they’ve played to date, making the Thursday night rematch in Detroit a near must-win game.”
NFL.com: 8th
Eric Edholm moved the Packers down two spots in his rankings. They made too many mistakes, including Jordan Love’s pick-six.
“Love opened 2023 with 10 picks in his first nine games, then threw just one in his final eight regular-season appearances. We’ve seen Love play with better ball security before, and now we’re going to need to see it again. Green Bay remains a good team in good shape overall, and Sunday can be chalked up as a bad day against a superior opponent. The Packers would be the final playoff team in the NFC field if the postseason started today -- and the good news for them is that there are not a lot of other teams pushing them for that spot.”
CBS Sports: 8th
The Packers slipped four spots in Pete Prisco’s rankings. Only Dallas fell further.
“Jordan Love needs to get healthy. He just didn’t look right against the Lions as the offense struggled. The pick-six before the half was inexcusable.”
Fox Sports: 8th
The Packers fell four spots in Dave Helman’s rankings.
All things considered, being 6-3 at the bye is a positive.
“If you had told the Packers in August that Jordan Love would hurt himself twice and miss three games, but they’d get to the bye week at 6-3, they’d take it in a heartbeat. That said, Love and the rest of his teammates have plenty to improve upon during their downtime.”
Pro Football Talk: 9th
The Packers are down six spots in Mike Florio’s rankings and are third among the NFC North teams.
“The bye comes at a perfect time, because Jordan Love isn’t inclined to not play, even if he shouldn’t.”
This Week’s Opponent: Bye
Here’s Green Bay’s remaining schedule and where they stand in SI.com’s power rankings.
Week 11: at Chicago (19th)
Week 12: San Francisco (10th)
Week 13: Miami (23rd)
Week 14: at Detroit (1st)
Week 15: at Seattle (18th)
Week 16: New Orleans (32nd)
Week 17: at Minnesota (6th)
Week 18: Chicago (19th)
Only the Lions and Vikings are in the Top 10 of our Consensus Power Rankings. The 49ers are 11th.
Packers on SI’s Consensus Top 10
1, Detroit Lions (five first-place votes; 11 points); 2, Kansas City Chiefs (three first-place votes); 14 points); 3, Buffalo Bills (27); 4, Baltimore Ravens (30); 5, Washington Commanders (38); 6, Minnesota Vikings (55); 7, Green Bay Packers (61); T-8, Pittsburgh Steelers (62); T-8, Philadelphia Eagles (62); 10, Houston Texans (91).
