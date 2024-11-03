Live Updates: Lions Lead Packers 7-3 in Second Quarter
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, two of the hottest teams in the NFL, will battle for first place in the NFC North at rainy Lambeau Field on Sunday.
Follow along all day for updates.
Second Quarter
Lions 7, Packers 3 (9:19 remaining)
On third-and-4, Arron Mosby beat Lions right tackle Penei Sewell for the sack. It’s the first sack of Mosby’s career; Sewell had allowed one sack in the last 36 games, according to PFF. Officially, Mosby and Rashan Gary shared the sack.
The Packers will start in a hole, though, because Kamal Hadden was flagged for holding on the punt return.
Lions 7, Packers 3 (12:09 remaining)
On the first play of the drive, Josh Jacobs broke a tackle near the line of scrimmage and got into the open field for a gain of 37. The Packers needed a first down to get into scoring position on a cold, rainy night but they failed. On third-and-3, right guard Sean Rhyan was flagged for a false start. On third-and-8, Jordan Love threw deep into double coverage and Christian Watson didn’t have a prayer against Brian Branch.
Lions 7, Packers 3 (14:56 remaining)
The Lions gobbled up the final 7 minutes of the first quarter before they scored on the first play of the second quarter. David Montgomery had runs of 8, 4 and 11 to start the drive, and Jared Goff hit tight end Sam LaPorta against Eric Stokes for 19. Later, on third-and-5, Montgomery burst through a huge hole inside of Preston Smith for a gain of 9 to the 8. Montgomery got three consecutive carries for a total of 3 yards to set up fourth-and-goal at the 5 to start the second quarter.
TJ Slaton foolishly jumped offside, giving the Lions a couple yards. On fourth-and-goal from the 3, Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for the touchdown. St. Brown used a double move and caught the ball against Keisean Nixon for the score.
First Quarter
Packers 3, Lions 0 (7:06 remaining)
The Packers went 63 yards in 14 plays and consumed almost 8 minutes but had to settle for Brayden Narveson’s 30-yard field goal. It was an impressive drive – yet the kind that will lose games. Romeo Doubs dropped one pass and Chris Brooks dropped another on third-and-5. The result was a failed red-zone opportunity. Josh Jacobs carried six times for 35 yards with two broken tackles with 27 yards after contact, and Tucker Kraft converted on fourth-and-1 with a quarterback sneak.
The Packers won the toss and elected to take the ball for a third consecutive week.
YAC Attack
In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions selected Sam LaPorta in the second round and the Packers grabbed Tucker Kraft in the third round. Kraft said they worked out together for about nine weeks before the 2023 Scouting Combine.
Kraft is No. 1 among tight ends with 10.4 yards after the catch per catch and is tied for first with nine missed tackles. LaPorta is second with 9.0 YAC per catch.
“I’m not a huge stats guy,” Kraft said.
The importance of this game, however, was on his mind.
“They’re coming in here and we want to send them home with us as No. 1 in the North going into the bye,” Kraft said. “That’s what we want. We know what’s at stake. So, we’re going to put our best foot forward.”
Jordan Love vs. Jared Goff
The obvious starting point in any big game are the quarterbacks.
The difference between the two is stark and, if it doesn’t change, it probably will foreshadow who wins.
Since Love returned from his knee injury, he’s played in five games. Of 39 quarterbacks with at least 50 dropbacks over that span, Love has thrown a league-high eight interceptions. He is 24th with a 64.1 percent completion rate.
Goff in four games over that span has thrown zero interceptions and is first with an 84.3 percent completion rate. He’s thrown 10 touchdown passes with 13 incompletions.
“He’s playing the position as well as anybody in the game right now,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “Just look at the numbers. They tell you everything. And then you watch the tape and it backs it up.
“So, I think he’s doing a great job. He’s a guy that if you give him time, he’s going to make you pay. He’s going to find the right guys. If you give him a sliver of light to make the pass, he’s going to take advantage of that. So just always been a big fan of his; just won’t be a big fan of his on Sunday.”
It’s Not Just the Quarterbacks
According to Pro Football Focus, Jordan Love has been victimized by 11 dropped passes. Jared Goff has had just one pass dropped.
Of 37 quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks this season, Love’s receivers have dropped 8.1 percent of his passes, the 10th-highest rate in the league. Goff’s drop rate is a league-low 0.7 percent.
“It’s a big challenge,” Packers defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley said of dealing with Detroit’s passing attack. “They’ve got a lot of different receivers that do a lot of different jobs. There are a lot of package specifics.
“(Amon-Ra) St. Brown is a really good slot, he’s physical in the run game, he can run after the catch, he’s smart. You can tell him and Jared are definitely in sync. They’re on the page a lot at the same time. “He’s just so competitive. You can feel him on the tape. He has a strong, lower build to the ground, so you have to really tackle him and get on his body.”
According to PFF, Green Bay’s Jayden Reed has seven drops, Dontayvion Wicks has four, Romeo Doubs has two and Tucker Kraft has one. For Detroit, its only drop is by suspended receiver Jameson Williams.
New Offensive Line
With center Josh Myers (wrist) inactive, the Packers are sliding left guard Elgton Jenkins to center. Sean Rhyan is sticking at his customary spot at right guard and rookie first-round pick Jordan Morgan will be at left guard for his first career start.
“He’s just a young player that’s learning how to play,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said of Morgan. “You see a lot of good flashes. You see some bad plays just like anything. So, I’m encouraged by him and I’m just excited to just see him as the season keeps going and, hopefully, he can remain healthy and be able to put a few games together and really improve.”
On defense, based on warmups it appears the Packers will start with Keisean Nixon and Eric Stokes as the cornerbacks. Carrington Valentine will enter in nickel situations, with Nixon moving inside to the slot.
The Action Network
A couple notes from The Action Network’s Evan Abrams:
- The Lions are 2.5-point favorites. Detroit coach Dan Campbell is 45-25 against the spread, a win percentage of 64.3 is the best for any coach in the Super Bowl era (minimum 20 games).
- According to Aaron Schatz, only nine teams since 1979 have ranked in the top five in DVOA in all three phases entering Week 9. Six won the Super Bowl, including the 1996 Packers.
More Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Lions inactives | Packers wary of Lions’ trickery | Packers-Lions in a monsoon | Three reasons why Packers will beat the Lions | Three reasons why Packers will lose to Lions | Saturday’s transactions | Packers-Lions insider perspective | Q&A with Salute to Service nominee, Lukas Van Ness | Packers’ pass rush must get hot vs. Goff | Packers-Lions final injury report | NFC North power rankings and previews | Packers-Lions: Keys to the game | Xavier McKinney gets ultimate compliment | Josh Myers’ injured wrist | Xavier McKinney wins NFC Defensive Player of the Month | Malik Willis, Jared Goff are NFL’s best QBs | Packers-Lions game preview | Edgerrin Cooper’s fast feet and violent finish | What channel and what to know about GB-DET | Packers-Lions matchups