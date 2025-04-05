Final Four: Vote for Best Player in Green Bay Packers History
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Who is the best player in Green Bay Packers history? The tournament is down to four Hall of Famers.
Starting with a Sweet 16 split into four position-based regionals, quarterback Bart Starr, receiver Don Hutson, defensive end Reggie White and defensive back Charles Woodson have emerged as our final four.
Starr is the five-time NFL champion who went an incredible 9-1 in playoff games. Hutson was a revolutionary figure who dominated the game like Babe Ruth dominated baseball. White is arguably the most fearsome defensive lineman in NFL history and was a driving force behind the team’s Super Bowl XXXI championship. Woodson was the playmaking, heart-and-soul defensive back who helped lead the team to victory in Super Bowl XLV.
Here is a look at the Final Four matchups, with voting done on X.
Linemen No. 1 Reggie White vs. Backs No. 1 Charles Woodson
Reggie White overwhelmingly beat Forrest Gregg in the Elite 8, just as he did Willie Davis in a battle of pass-rushing titans in the Sweet 16 of the Linemen Regional. In the Backs Regional, which encompassed running backs, defensive backs and linebackers, Charles Woodson beat Ray Nitschke in the Elite 8 after easily dispatching fellow cornerback Herb Adderley.
White, the appropriately nicknamed Minister of Defense, was a larger-than-life figure when he arrived in Green Bay in free agency in 1993. With the Eagles, he led the NFL in sacks in 1987 and 1988 and was a first-team All-Pro in six consecutive seasons.
White was 32 when he joined the Packers. In six seasons, he had 68.5 sacks and was a first-team All-Pro in each. In the Packers’ Super Bowl victory over the Patriots, White took charge of the game with three sacks. In 1998, he had 16 sacks and four forced fumbles to earn NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He retired after the season, then returned for one season with the Panthers.
White ranks second in NFL history with 198 sacks.
Sir Charles is one of the greatest stories in Packers history. His career having turned sideways with the Raiders, nobody wanted Woodson when he hit free agency in 2006. Well, the Packers wanted him. Woodson didn’t want the Packers, though, but finally relented.
After a rocky start, Woodson settled in and changed the direction of his career. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2008 and 2010 and a first-team All-Pro in 2009, when he led the NFL with nine interceptions, and 2011, when he led the NFL with seven interceptions. He was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2009, when he returned three of those interceptions for touchdowns and added four forced fumbles.
There was nothing Woodson couldn’t do, and defensive coordinator Dom Capers unleashed him from all angles. In seven seasons with the Packers, Woodson had 38 interceptions, 11.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles and 99 passes defensed. He was third in interceptions, first in interception-return touchdowns and fourth in passes defensed during that span.
In NFL history, he ranks fifth with 65 interceptions and second with 11 pick-sixes.
Quarterbacks No. 1 Bart Starr vs. Receivers No. 1 Don Hutson
In the Receivers Regional, Don Hutson beat Sterling Sharpe in the Elite 8 after bouncing Davante Adams in the Sweet 16. Bart Starr edged Aaron Rodgers in the Elite 8 after predictably drubbing Lynn Dickey in the Sweet 16 of the Quarterbacks Regional. Starr’s win over Rodgers was the closest of the tournament.
Only one quarterback in NFL history has led his team to a three-peat. That would be Bryan Bartlett Starr, the on-field extension of coach Vince Lombardi during the team’s five-championship Glory Years run.
Starr was a 17th-round pick and the 200th overall selection in 1956. Eventually, he won over Lombardi and directed the greatest series of teams in NFL history. While he’ll never be recognized alongside the likes of Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady because he played with a legendary roster, Starr was a brilliant player.
He led the NFL in passer rating four times. His 105.0 passer rating in 1966, when he won NFL MVP honors, would be great in today’s game. But consider the era. In 1966, the league average was 67.4. In 2024, Starr’s 105.0 would have ranked fifth in the league and the average was 92.3.
Starr won his final nine playoff starts. In NFL history, 73 quarterbacks have thrown at least 175 passes in the postseason. Mahomes is No. 1 with a 105.4 rating. Starr is No. 2 with a 104.8 rating. Again, consider the eras. Of the top 16 in playoff passer rating, only Starr and Joe Montana (95.6) didn’t play into the 2000s.
Hutson is a true one-of-one player. In 11 seasons, he caught 488 passes for 7,991 yards and 99 touchdowns. When he retired in 1945, he was the NFL’s all-time leader by significant margins in all three. In fact, he was No. all-time in touchdown receptions until 1989.
Hutson was a two-time NFL MVP. He was second-team All-Pro in each of his first three seasons and first-team All-Pro in each of his final eight. In 1942, he caught 74 passes for 1,211 yards and 17 touchdowns. In the 10-team NFL, only the Bears (and the Packers) scored more often through the air than Hutson. His 138 points were more than four teams.
In 1945, he scored four touchdowns against the Lions. Not just in one game but in one quarter. Along with five extra points, Hutson scored an unprecedented 29 points in the second quarter of a 57-21 win.
Oh, he also intercepted 30 passes. Including one pick-six, he scored 105 total touchdowns.