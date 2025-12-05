Packers-Bears Friday Practice Update: Potential Key Loss, Potential Big Gain

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Safety Javon Bullard, the Green Bay Packers’ rising nickel defender, did not practice on Friday and his status for Sunday’s NFC North rivalry showdown against the Chicago Bears is in question.

Bullard has been playing through an ankle injury the past two weeks – he showed up on the injury report for the first time before the Week 12 against Minnesota but played – and played well – against the Vikings and Lions. He was limited participation at Wednesday’s practice but didn’t practice the last two days.

“No, nothing from practice,” coach Matt LaFleur said of the injury before Friday’s practice. “It was from the game. He just was having some lingering effects. We thought it would be best to shut him down and see how he progresses throughout the course of the week.

“He will not practice today but, as far as the game is concerned, I would say it’s up in the air.”

Meanwhile, receiver Jayden Reed might be ready to play in his first game since suffering a broken collarbone against the Commanders in Week 2.

“I hope so,” LaFleur said. “We’re still kind of going through that process of being fully cleared medically.”

If Reed is activated from injured reserve, that would happen on Saturday, with the team sending defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt to injured reserve to create the roster space.

“He’s had a hell of a week of practice,” running back Josh Jacobs said. “I think he’s going to be pretty good.”

The Packers have options to replace Bullard.

One would be Nate Hobbs. The Packers signed him to a four-year, $48 million contract in free agency. After recovering from a training camp knee injury, he played extensively the next three games before playing every snap in Week 6 against Cincinnati and Week 7 against Arizona.

The following week against Pittsburgh, Carrington Valentine replaced Hobbs in the starting lineup, and Hobbs played four snaps against the Steelers and 19 against the Panthers before being shut down with a knee injury. He missed the last four games but returned to practice this week as limited participation.

Hobbs has extensive experience in the slot, including 304 of his 554 snaps last year with the Raiders.

“Confidence,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said on Thursday, “is very important for me as a coach. I want the players to be confident in their ability to go out and play. Dealing with his injury, we want to see him have the confidence in himself where he can go and have success.

“I think he’s really close to that point. I think he’s had a really good week of practice. Today might’ve been his best practice. I can just see the confidence building.”

The other option would be moving Keisean Nixon, who played almost 1,200 snaps in the slot for the Packers in 2022, 2023 and 2024 before moving to perimeter corner last season. In that case, the Packers would stick with Valentine and Nixon as the corners in the base defense, with Nixon going to the slot and Kamal Hadden or Hobbs entering as the other perimeter corner in nickel situations.

Linebacker Quay Walker, defensive tackle Karl Brooks, receiver Matthew Golden and Hobbs, all of whom were inactive last week, completed perfect 3-for-3 practice weeks.

The same four players who did not practice on Thursday – Bullard, Wyatt, defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot) and receiver Savion Williams (foot) – did not practice on Friday.

Van Ness will miss his seventh game in eight weeks, with the exception being his six snaps against the Vikings a couple weeks ago, and Wyatt will be placed on injured reserve on Saturday following the season-ending ankle injury against Detroit.

Williams initially showed up on the injury report before the Week 10 game against the Eagles. He played through it for a few games but was inactive last week against Detroit and probably will be again.

“It’s definitely not a setback,” LaFleur said. “It’s more or less just battling through and what we think is best for the long term.”

The Bears lead the NFL in interceptions even though two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson returned last week following a 10-game absence and nickel Kyler Gordon returned last week after missing more than a month.

“Overall, I was pleased with what I saw,” Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen told reporters on Thursday. “Anytime you don't really play a lot of football for, basically it's been about a year for both those guys. They haven't played a ton of football in the last year. And so, I think there's a little bit of rust that was in there. But I think they'll be improved this week.”

The teams will release their final injury reports of the week, complete with status designations, after practice on Friday. For now, here are the reports from Thursday.

Packers Injury Report

Did not participate: S Javon Bullard (ankle), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), WR Savion Williams (foot), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Limited participation: DT Karl Brooks (ankle), DE Brenton Cox (groin), WR Matthew Golden (wrist), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (knee), RB MarShawn Lloyd (calf), DE Collin Oliver (hamstring), WR Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder), RT Zach Tom (back), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle).

Full participation: LB Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder), QB Jordan Love (left shoulder), DE Barryn Sorrell (ankle), LB Quay Walker (neck).

Bears Injury Report

Did not participate: LB Ruben Hyppolite II (shoulder), WR Rome Odunze (foot), CB Tyrique Stevenson (hip), LG Joe Thuney (rest).

Limited: LB T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring), RB Kyle Monangai (ankle).

Full: DT Andrew Billings (concussion), CB Jaylon Johnson (groin), DL Dominique Robinson (concussion), LB Noah Sewell (elbow).

