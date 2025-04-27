Final NFL Draft Grades: Packers Range from A-Minus to C-Plus
GREEN BAY, Wis. – NFL Draft grades are like a 2-liter bottle of soda. Sure, it might taste good, but if you drink the whole thing, you’ll have a bellyache and a mouth full of cavities.
You may or may not like soda but you love NFL Draft grades. Here’s what the experts are saying about the Green Bay Packers’ 2025 draft class.
NFL.com: A-minus
Chad Reuter’s final grade includes a B-plus for the Day 3 haul.
“Power rusher Sorrell and hybrid linebacker/edge Oliver bring much-needed punch to the defensive line,” Oliver said. “Brinson wasn't a big name on Georgia's defense, but the Packers still went back to that talent well because of his quickness and power off the snap. The team finally picked a corner (Robinson) and announced the tenacious John Williams as a guard, although he started in tackle in college.”
USA Today: B-plus
USA Today’s Nate Davis listed the Packers eighth in his grades, which was by far the best of the NFC North teams.
“Nice to see them break their 23-year streak of not taking a wideout in Round 1, especially considering what Matthew Golden can bring to this offense in terms of game-changing speed and clutch plays. GM Brian Gutekunst stuck with the TLC theme for the offense, adding OT Anthony Belton in the second round and a nice toy in the third with plus-sized WR Savion Williams (6-4, 220) – the classic ‘find a way to get the ball into his hands’ guy.”
ESPN: B
Mel Kiper, who spent much of the draft railing against teams for not drafting Shadeur Sanders, loved the additions of receivers Matthew Golden and Savion Williams and wrote extensively about them.
However, “I was scratching my head with their approach to their second-biggest (need) Green Bay made eight picks, and only one of them was directed toward the cornerback room: Micah Robinson at No. 237. I ranked 62 corners this year, but Robinson wasn't on the list.”
While Barryn Sorrell will help the pass rush and the Packers did “pretty well overall,” Kiper said, “I wonder if we will question the lack of CB picks when three really good NFC North pass games are airing it out on the Packers in December with the division on the line.”
Yahoo Sports: B
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice broke down the whole draft class as well as picked a most interesting player. For the Packers, that’s TCU receiver Savion Williams in the third round.
“Williams was the second receiver the Packers added this year in the draft and he is an interesting fit as a potential gadget-ish player. He might not be used in traditional roles early on, but Williams has explosive ability with the ball in his hands and is a different source of big plays.”
The Associated Press: B
Rob Maadi gave all the NFC teams some version of a B.
“WR Matthew Golden (23) is a perfect fit,” he wrote. “OT Anthony Belton is a giant (6-foot-6, 336 pounds) with potential to move around on offensive line. WR Savion Williams (87) is another option for Jordan Love. Edge Barryn Sorrell (124) could be a specialist in pass-rush situations. LB Collin Oliver (159) and DT Warren Brinson (198) are solid choices in Day 3.”
The Score: B
Dan Wilkins wondered about doubling-up at receiver in the first three rounds but waiting to address the defense.
“Aaron Rodgers has to be smiling somewhere. Or scowling. Who's to say? Either way, the Packers taking a first-round receiver for the first time since 2002 is worth celebrating,” Wilkins wrote. “And Golden is exciting. His speed and route-running skills will be an important addition to the Green Bay offense after a frustrating 2024 season. Belton may have been a bit of a reach in the second round, but you've got to live with that when offensive linemen were flying off the board so quickly; his impressive size and power makes him worth a shot there.”
Pro Football Focus: B-minus
A B-minus seems decent, but 25 teams had a better grade. The authors went through every pick, so there’s plenty of analysis.
Of fifth-round edge linebacker Collin Oliver, it was noted he created pressure on 16.8 percent of his pass-rushing snaps.
Of seventh-round cornerback Micah Robinson, they wrote, “Robinson, who transferred in 2024 to Tulane from Furman, excelled at defending the run. He made eight run stops in 2024 while not missing a tackle.”
CBS: B-minus
Chris Trapasso gave the Packers a B-minus, their eight-man class bookended by individual A-grades. Their team grade was the worst of the NFC North teams.
“The Packers have the most crowded receiver room in the NFL given the additions of Golden and Williams, who couldn't be more different stylistically,” he wrote. “Belton was picked too early because of his technical deficiencies, but I do like the landing spot given Green Bay's long history of developing blockers picked outside of Round 1.”
Trapasso graded every pick, including an A-minus for John Williams to close the draft. “Williams has plus mobility to execute the pulling assignments that Matt LaFleur will ask of him. He has positional flexibility, which is almost a prerequisite of a Green Bay offensive lineman.”
Sports Illustrated: C-plus
The Packers had the lowest grade of the NFC North teams. While Gilbert Manzano liked the competition at receiver, he didn’t like how the team failed to address the pass rush until Day 3.
“Either the Packers didn’t like what they saw from their receivers last season or they really want a crowded receiving corps,” Gilberto Manzano wrote. “It’s going to be on coach Matt LaFleur to form the right rotation for Jordan Love on the field, but players competing for snaps is rarely a bad idea. Green Bay might still lack a legitimate No. 1 wideout, but Golden is a speedy weapon and a friendly target with reliable hands. Williams has received comparisons to Deebo Samuel with his ability to contribute from the backfield.”
Pro Football Network: C-plus
The Packers “got off to a really strong start” with Matthew Golden. Overall, though, “This isn’t a terrible class, but if you take Golden out of the equation, who are the difference-makers they can hang their hats on?”
The first four draft picks came with extensive analysis and all of them were graded. Day 3 led off with Texas defensive end Barryn Sorrell, which earned a C-plus. “Sorrell has good explosion and bend for his size, and can reduce his surface area while splicing past the apex, but he also has some speed-to-power. He’s a solid rotational add right away, but there’s an argument to be made that there were more well-rounded players on the board at this pick.”