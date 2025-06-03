Five Key Questions Before Packers Training Camp Starts in 50 Days
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Exactly 50 days from today, on July 23, the Green Bay Packers will run onto the practice field for the first practice of training camp.
Organized team activities will continue on Tuesday. While they are merely the appetizer for what’s to come in July and August, they will provide some insight on five key questions that need to be addressed over the next 50 days.
1. How Quickly Can Rookie Receivers Get Up to Speed?
It can be dangerous to depend too much on rookies. They’re rookies, after all. However, the fate of Green Bay’s passing attack – and the offense as a whole – could hinge on the Year 1 impacts provided by first-round pick Matthew Golden and third-round pick Savion Williams.
“We got a talented group, and I think this class is going to be a special class,” safety Xavier McKinney said last week. “It’s been fun going out there and competing with them, for sure. And, obviously, they’re still rookies. They’re still trying to get acclimated to everything that’s going on. You can still see some of the nervousness here and there, but they’ll get over it the more reps that they get.”
Golden’s speed has to be an immediate asset. Last year, Christian Watson missed three games and barely played in two others. Including the playoff loss to the Eagles, the Packers went 1-4 in those games. Someone will have to stretch the defense as Watson recovers from his torn ACL. Clearly, that’s Golden.
At the draft, coach Matt LaFleur said creativity is limited only by imagination. There’s a lot of creativity possible with Williams because of his size and speed. The balancing act will be maximizing Wiliams’ potential without overloading him by asking him to do too many things.
Getting the rookies a firm grip of the offense in May and June will help expedite their integration in July and August.
2. Who Will Step Up as Playmakers?
The Packers have a lot of potential playmakers. There’s only one ball to go around, though.
At tight end, Tucker Kraft put up some dominant numbers on his 50 receptions. He’s such a nightmare after the catch that he needs the ball more often. But what does that mean for fellow tight end Luke Musgrave?
When Kraft missed the offseason practices and the start of training camp with a pectoral injury last year, Musgrave had his chance to take command of the position. Instead, he was practically invisible, which led to him being a nonfactor even before an early-season ankle injury. He made a nice catch during a 2-minute drill last week. Just because he was a second-round pick, a role isn’t going to be handed to him.
At receiver, Jayden Reed led the team in receptions and receiving yards in each of his first two seasons. He is the unit’s clear-cut best player, but he disappeared down the stretch last season. The addition of Williams will take some of the schemed touches off Reed’s plate, which could be good for him in the long run. Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks have had their moments but, because of the rookies, they will have to fight to maintain significant roles.
At running back, there are high hopes for MarShawn Lloyd, a third-round pick who last year played in only one game as a rookie. He’s got a lot of work to do to prove he can be a reliable contributor; he was on the sideline during the one practice open to reporters last week.
3. Can Jordan Morgan Make Any Headway vs. Rasheed Walker?
The battles in the trenches during these shorts-and-helmets practices aren’t exactly battles. However, one thing is for sure, especially at offensive tackle: If you can’t block Rashan Gary screaming off the edge in a noncontact practice, it’s going to be really hard to block Gary at training camp or Aidan Hutchinson in Week 1.
Thus, these are critical practices for Jordan Morgan, last year’s first-round pick, in his quest to unseat incumbent starting left tackle Rasheed Walker. Walker is a known commodity and a solid starter. Morgan, who missed most of his rookie season with a shoulder injury and didn’t really get a shot at tackle, is a complete unknown. Morgan also will compete at right guard, where returning starter Sean Rhyan is no slouch. Morgan will have to prove he’s worthy of truly contending for a starting job.
4. Who Will Start at Safety?
The Packers drafted three safeties last year, with Javon Bullard in the second round, Evan Williams in the fourth round and Kitan Oladapo in the fifth round. Because of Jaire Alexander’s knee injury, Bullard and Williams played a lot of snaps, with Bullard moving from safety to the slot to get their best defensive backs on the field.
During OTAs last week, Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine were the corners, big free-agent addition Nate Hobbs was the slot, Williams and All-Pro Xavier McKinney were the safeties and Bullard was on the sideline due to injury.
With or without Alexander, if everyone is healthy, it could be an all-or-nothing battle between Bullard and Williams for the starting job at safety, which would put either a second-round pick or All-Rookie selection on the bench.
5. Where’s Cornerback Depth?
Where the competition is real this time of year is on the perimeter, with receivers and cornerbacks going full speed.
If Alexander returns and stays healthy, the cornerback depth should be strong. If not, the depth – or lack of it – will eventually be put to the test. The top three of Nixon, Hobbs and Valentine are obvious, but who’s next? That’s going to be a wide-open battle. At OTAs last week, Gregory Junior, who had been signed less than a week earlier, got a few first-team reps.
Kamal Hadden and Kalen King, a pair of late-round draft picks last year, and Micah Robinson, a seventh-round pick this year, will get plenty of action. If they can cover during OTAs and next week’s minicamp, it will put them in good position to battle for a roster spot and a role on the team in training camp.