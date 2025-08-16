Five Most Improved Players at Packers Training Camp
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will play their second preseason game on Saturday at the Indianapolis Colts. As the game kicks off, there are just 10 days until general manager Brian Gutekunst selects his 53-man roster.
These five players are arguably the most improved through three-plus weeks of training camp. The first two might have been on the roster bubble at the start of camp; the other three could be on their way to breakout seasons.
5. DT Colby Wooden
In the 2023 draft, the Packers drafted a pair of defensive tackles, with Auburn’s Colby Wooden in the fourth round and Bowling Green’s Karl Brooks in the sixth round.
Based on that sentence, one might assume that Wooden, who was a standout at a powerhouse program, would be the better player. That wouldn’t be the case, though. Wooden started last season as a healthy scratch for the first few games of the season. He opened this training camp paired with Brooks as the No. 2 tandem but dropped to the No. 3s for a few days.
He’s cranked his game up a couple notches, though, including an impressive game against the Jets last week and an impactful joint practice on Thursday against the Colts.
“I thought he was good against the run and the pass,” coach Matt LaFleur said a day after the Jets game. “I thought he had a nice night. On one of the passes, he got his hands up in the air, tipped a ball, put some pressure on the quarterback. I thought he played with good leverage, good hand usage, was able to defeat blocks. So, I thought he had a pretty good night.”
The Packers need that to continue at a position group that’s short on proven impact after Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt.
4. CB Kalen King
At Penn State in 2022, Kalen King was a dominant playmaking cornerback. In 2023, his production dropped off a cliff, which is why a projected first-round pick almost went undrafted in 2024 until the Packers grabbed him at the tail end of the seventh round.
King spent all of his rookie season on the practice squad and didn’t get in a game. He’s been much better this summer. Playing mostly in the slot, King has been excellent throughout camp. Against the Jets, he was targeted twice and allowed zero completions, including an end-zone deflection.
“I feel like the momentum I have in camp, I tried to carry that into today and I feel like I did exactly that,” King said after the game. “There’s definitely some things I could’ve done better tonight but, overall, I feel like I did pretty solid.”
Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs and Carrington Valentine are locks at cornerback, and Bo Melton probably is, too. King’s production and ability to play in the slot and on the perimeter could give him a leg up in the race for a spot on the 53.
“He’s always been a physical player, even when he was at Cass Tech in high school” in Detroit, defensive passing-game coordinator Derrick Ansley said this week. “I actually got a chance to scout him a little bit and he’s always been physical, he’s always been tough; very instinctive. I think that’s the biggest trait you see out there – he knows how to get in and out of blocks, reads zone coverages well. He just has a knack for the ball.”
3. TE Luke Musgrave
There might not be a more important development on offense this season than the potential re-emergence of Luke Musgrave.
A second-round pick in 2023, he was on pace to destroy the Packers’ rookie records by a tight end until he suffered a lacerated kidney. That opened the door for Tucker Kraft, who has not only taken over as the team’s No. 1 tight end but emerged as one of the best young tight ends in the NFL.
Musgrave was a nonfactor last season even before an ankle injury that required surgery sent him to injured reserve. He’s been a significant factor on the practice field during this training camp, including a pair of long touchdown passes from Malik Willis on Tuesday.
“Luke’s really fast,” Willis said.
He is, and that speed could help Green Bay’s offense go from good to great.
2. OL Jordan Morgan
Last year’s first-round pick, Jordan Morgan had a rough rookie season. A shoulder injury sustained early in training camp robbed him of any chance to compete for a starting job and, ultimately, ended his rookie season after six games.
All of Morgan’s snaps as a rookie came at guard. This year, with two-year starting left tackle Rasheed Walker sidelined by a groin injury, Morgan got his chance to compete at his preferred position. You can practically see the progress every day. He was excellent against the Jets, when he played left tackle for 36 snaps with the No. 1 and No. 2 lines. In 23 pass-protecting snaps, he didn’t allow a pressure, according to Pro Football Focus.
“I ain’t going to lie, I need them all,” he said on Tuesday of the snaps at practice and the games. “That's how I feel about it. I just need to get out there and play and get these reps and build it back up. Because if you think about it, I've been out for a really long time and, getting back into it, it feels good and playing. I just need a lot more.”
Walker is a proven starter and still might be the team’s best option as Jordan Love’s blind-side protector. But with Walker headed to free agency at the end of the season, Morgan has shown the potential of being a capable replacement.
1. DE Lukas Van Ness
Coaches love talking about the “Year 2 jump” for players. It’s practically an expectation. Lukas Van Ness didn’t take one last year.
As a rookie, the 13th pick of the 2023 draft had four sacks, eight tackles for losses and 10 quarterback hits. In 2024, he had three sacks, six tackles for losses and six quarterback hits.
There were reasons, obviously, starting with a broken thumb that impacted him for most of the season. But there was no getting around the fact that Van Ness had been a disappointment through two seasons.
“I think Lukas can do whatever he wants to do. He can be as good as he wants to be,” new defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington said this week. “He’s strong, he’s physical, he can set the edge, he can rush the passer. He wants to be a good player, and that’s my job to get him to go out there and perform at a high level, which I think he’s done a hell of a job of in his practice, in his approach and really just trying to create good habits during practice, which is going to carry over for games.”
He looks like a different player this year. He’s been strong against the run all summer, then dominated as a pass rusher in the joint practice against the Colts while battling their highly regarded left tackle, Bernhard Raimann.
A Year 3 jump now seems like the expectation. That might be the most important development, regardless of position, during training camp.
“I think it’s just freeing up my mind,” he said. “I think the ability has always been there. I think at times – I think Matt (LaFleur) said it – a perfectionist and wanting to do the right thing all the time. But this is the game of football and it’s an imperfect game and sometimes you got to make the wrong play to go make a play and not overthink. I think it’s worked out so far.”