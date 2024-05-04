Five Packers Tryout Candidates Worth Knowing
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have 18 tryout players participating in their 2024 rookie camp. They typically sign a player or two from the group.
The big name in this year’s contingent is quarterback Jacob Eason. A fourth-round pick by the Colts in 2020, he threw five passes (with one interception) with the Colts in 2021 and five passes (with one interception) with the Panthers in 2022. He spent the second half of last season on the Giants’ practice squad.
With the young trio of Jordan Love, Sean Clifford and seventh-round pick Michael Pratt on the depth chart, the Packers might not be interested in carrying a fourth arm on the offseason roster.
Here are five other tryout players who are vying for their opportunity to be signed to the 90-man roster.
WR Dimitri Stanley
In four seasons at Colorado and two at Iowa State, Stanley caught 118 passes for 1,379 yards and five touchdowns. He caught 15 passes for 139 yards in 12 games last year as a sixth-year senior. He averaged 8.7 yards per punt return for his career, with most of his action coming while at Colorado.
At pro day, he measured 5-foot-10 7/8 and 188 pounds and ran his 40 in 4.52 seconds.
What does it take to earn a roster spot as a tryout player? Someone who flashes, coach Matt LaFleur said. “We had one guy who had a one-handed grab out there that was pretty impressive,” he added. That was Stanley, who made a slick catch on an out-breaking route.
Stanley is the son of former Packers receiver/returner Walter Stanley.
“I just grew up loving punt return,” Dimitri Stanley said. “It’s just explosive plays. It flips the field. It’s everything that you want in a game; that excitement.”
G Lecitus Smith
Smith was a sixth-round pick by the Cardinals in 2022 who started two games during his rookie season. He was waived by the Cardinals at the end of training camp last year and served stints on practice squads in Houston and Philadelphia.
The Packers have 15 on their offensive line, including three draft picks and two undrafted free agents, so numbers might work against him. But a team’s college scouting report still matters.
CBs Kalon Gervin, Don Callis
The Packers only added one rookie cornerback, Penn State’s Kalen King in the seventh round. So, there’s perhaps an opening to add some depth at a position group with some uncertainty behind Jaire Alexander.
Gervin (5-10 5/8, 192 pounds; 4.45 40) spent three years at Michigan State before finishing with two seasons at Kansas. He had zero career interceptions but broke up four passes during each of the two years with the Jayhawks. In 13 games, he allowed 15-of-24 passing, according to Pro Football Focus. Most of his action came in the slot, where Keisean Nixon is the only player with an abundance of experience.
Callis (5-10 1/4, 14 pounds; 4.42 40) had zero interceptions, one forced fumble and four passes defensed during his lone season at Troy. PFF charged him with 11 completions in 18 targets. He forced five turnovers (three forced fumbles, two interceptions) at East Central (Okla.) in 2022. He has significant slot experience, as well.
P Porter Wilson
The Packers have three kickers and two long snappers under contract. They have only one punter. So, from a pure numbers perspective, it stands to reason the former Duke standout’s got a chance.
Wilson earned some All-American accolades in 2023, when he averaged a school-record and ACC-leading 46.7 yards per punt. He was the only punter in the conference with at least 20 punts of 50-plus yards and 20 inside-the-20 punts. His 54 punts allowed only 56 return yards.
The final practice of rookie camp will be held on Saturday. Organized team activities will begin on May 20.
