Packer Central

Five Packers Tryout Candidates Worth Knowing

The son of a former Packers receiver, an All-American and a former draft pick are among those hoping to win a spot on the roster.

Bill Huber

Iowa State Cyclones' wide receiver Dimitri Stanley (14) runs with the ball after making a catch
Iowa State Cyclones' wide receiver Dimitri Stanley (14) runs with the ball after making a catch / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA
In this story:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have 18 tryout players participating in their 2024 rookie camp. They typically sign a player or two from the group.

The big name in this year’s contingent is quarterback Jacob Eason. A fourth-round pick by the Colts in 2020, he threw five passes (with one interception) with the Colts in 2021 and five passes (with one interception) with the Panthers in 2022. He spent the second half of last season on the Giants’ practice squad.

With the young trio of Jordan Love, Sean Clifford and seventh-round pick Michael Pratt on the depth chart, the Packers might not be interested in carrying a fourth arm on the offseason roster.

Here are five other tryout players who are vying for their opportunity to be signed to the 90-man roster.

WR Dimitri Stanley

In four seasons at Colorado and two at Iowa State, Stanley caught 118 passes for 1,379 yards and five touchdowns. He caught 15 passes for 139 yards in 12 games last year as a sixth-year senior. He averaged 8.7 yards per punt return for his career, with most of his action coming while at Colorado.

At pro day, he measured 5-foot-10 7/8 and 188 pounds and ran his 40 in 4.52 seconds.

What does it take to earn a roster spot as a tryout player? Someone who flashes, coach Matt LaFleur said. “We had one guy who had a one-handed grab out there that was pretty impressive,” he added. That was Stanley, who made a slick catch on an out-breaking route.

Stanley is the son of former Packers receiver/returner Walter Stanley.

“I just grew up loving punt return,” Dimitri Stanley said. “It’s just explosive plays. It flips the field. It’s everything that you want in a game; that excitement.”

G Lecitus Smith

Smith was a sixth-round pick by the Cardinals in 2022 who started two games during his rookie season. He was waived by the Cardinals at the end of training camp last year and served stints on practice squads in Houston and Philadelphia.

The Packers have 15 on their offensive line, including three draft picks and two undrafted free agents, so numbers might work against him. But a team’s college scouting report still matters.

CBs Kalon Gervin, Don Callis

The Packers only added one rookie cornerback, Penn State’s Kalen King in the seventh round. So, there’s perhaps an opening to add some depth at a position group with some uncertainty behind Jaire Alexander.

Gervin (5-10 5/8, 192 pounds; 4.45 40) spent three years at Michigan State before finishing with two seasons at Kansas. He had zero career interceptions but broke up four passes during each of the two years with the Jayhawks. In 13 games, he allowed 15-of-24 passing, according to Pro Football Focus. Most of his action came in the slot, where Keisean Nixon is the only player with an abundance of experience.

Callis (5-10 1/4, 14 pounds; 4.42 40) had zero interceptions, one forced fumble and four passes defensed during his lone season at Troy. PFF charged him with 11 completions in 18 targets. He forced five turnovers (three forced fumbles, two interceptions) at East Central (Okla.) in 2022. He has significant slot experience, as well.

P Porter Wilson

The Packers have three kickers and two long snappers under contract. They have only one punter. So, from a pure numbers perspective, it stands to reason the former Duke standout’s got a chance.

Wilson earned some All-American accolades in 2023, when he averaged a school-record and ACC-leading 46.7 yards per punt. He was the only punter in the conference with at least 20 punts of 50-plus yards and 20 inside-the-20 punts. His 54 punts allowed only 56 return yards.

The final practice of rookie camp will be held on Saturday. Organized team activities will begin on May 20.

MarShawn Lloyd
MarShawn Lloyd at Packers rookie camp. / Bill Huber

Packers at the 2024 NFL Draft

Rookie Camp: Day 1 | Broken toe | Michael Pratt

All-Star Scouts: Jordan Morgan | Edgerrin Cooper | Javon Bullard | MarShawn Lloyd | Ty’Ron Hopper

Triple dipping | Ranking undrafted free agents

Published |Modified
Bill Huber

BILL HUBER

Bill Huber, who has covered the Green Bay Packers since 2008, is the publisher of Packer Central, a Sports Illustrated channel. E-mail: packwriter2002@yahoo.com History: Huber took over Packer Central in August 2019. Twitter: https://twitter.com/BillHuberNFL Background: Huber graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he played on the football team, in 1995. He worked in newspapers in Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Shawano before working at The Green Bay News-Chronicle and Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1998 through 2008. With The News-Chronicle, he won several awards for his commentaries and page design. In 2008, he took over as editor of Packer Report Magazine, which was founded by Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Nitschke, and PackerReport.com. In 2019, he took over the new Sports Illustrated site Packer Central, which he has grown into one of the largest sites in the Sports Illustrated Media Group.