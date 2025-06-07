For NFL Defensive Triplets, Packers Have Terrific Trio
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers finished sixth in points allowed, fifth in total defense and fourth in takeaways last season. That is a good defense.
First-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley worked wonders making chicken out of the feathers that were Jaire Alexander’s prolonged absence and an inconsistent pass rush. Still, a defense is only as good as its players.
The Packers have good players.
Earlier in the week, Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame ranked the NFL’s best offensive triplets – the best combination of quarterback, running back and receiver. Now, Gilberto Manzano has the best defensive triplets – the best combination of pass rusher, off-the-ball linebacker and defensive back.
The Green Bay trio of Pro Bowl defensive end Rashan Gary, All-Rooke linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney ranked ninth.
“Cooper emerged as one of the biggest steals of the 2024 draft after the second-round pick racked up 87 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks,” Manzano wrote. “McKinney made the Giants regret not re-signing him, recording eight interceptions during his first season in Green Bay.”
The Pro Bowl notwithstanding, Gary had a disappointing season, especially considering his four-year, $96 million contract. After recording nine sacks and 22 quarterback hits in 2023 in his return from a torn ACL, Gary tallied 7.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 2024. The average QB-hit count for the other edge rushers in the top 10 in annual salary was 23.
“I work on my complete game,” Gary said this week. “Shoot, going back, watching my game, realizing where I need to be better, from the run to the play-action to my hand placement to just really being consistent in my pass-rush plan. Every season I feel as defensive linemen and players, you’ve got to get better at all parts of your game, and there’s all ways to really work on your game, so I really worked on every piece.”
Cooper had a sensational rookie season. Even though he was eased into the lineup slowly and missed time down the stretch, Cooper led the team with 13 tackles for losses. While playing only 45.1 percent of the defensive snaps, Cooper led all off-the-ball linebackers in TFLs.
“We were talking about it earlier on the grass when we went out there, he’s so much more confident,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Certainly, his body looks different. I don’t know if you guys could tell, but he’s like 240 pounds right now. There was a time when we came back last year when he was like 220.
“The added weight, he still looks like he’s moving as good as he did a year ago. So, I’m really excited about him, just his understanding of the detail of what he’s supposed to do, and those around him, I think are going to allow him to play that much faster, which is pretty exciting.”
Cooper said he focused on nutrition and “eating right” this offseason.
“I just wanted to feel powerful,” Cooper said. “I felt like the explosiveness was there, but there ain’t no problem being a little bit bigger as long as you can move the same. That’s how I felt about it.”
McKinney was sensational, turning Green Bay’s biggest defensive weakness into an overwhelming strength. He finished second in the NFL with eight interceptions. That’s one more than the entire team had in 2023. Plus, he all but eliminated big plays with his coverage and tackling.
“There’s always going to be levels of improvement,” he said at the start of OTAs. “I think my biggest thing I like to say, I have my foot on their necks, and really it’s going to be the same. I’m not going to let off the gas for nothing or nobody. That same intensity, that same energy, it’s going to stay the same.
“Obviously, I know what I want to accomplish by the end of my career, and I know that in order to hit that goal these years are going to matter. So, I take that seriously, I don’t take that lightly. For me, it’s just keep grinding, keep my head down, and keep locking in on the small details so I don’t get complacent and I keep having these All-Pro years.”
Green Bay has the best defensive triplets in the NFC North. Surprisingly, the Detroit Lions’ trio of defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, linebacker Jack Campbell and safety Brian Branch finished only 13th.