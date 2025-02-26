‘Frustrated’ Packers ‘Open’ to Trading Jaire Alexander
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have engaged in trade conversations focused on Jaire Alexander, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday from the Scouting Combine.
While general manager Brian Gutekunst told local reporters on Tuesday that Alexander “certainly could be” part of the team in 2025, the news is anything but a surprise as a split between the Packers and the former All-Pro cornerback has seemed obvious for at least a couple months.
After missing most of the 2021 season with a shoulder injury, Alexander signed a four-year, $84 million contract extension in 2022 that made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history in terms of average salary. Alexander rewarded the Packers with a career-high five interceptions and a second-team All-Pro performance in 2022.
However, injuries limited Alexander to seven games in 2023 and again in 2024.
Between Alexander’s inability to stay on the field and get back on the field and his price tag – base salaries of $16.15 million in 2025 and $18.15 million in 2026 – a split has been expected from both inside and outside 1265 Lombardi Ave.
The day after the season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, for instance, cornerback Keisean Nixon said, “I want to be CB1.”
Now, it seems the only question is what will the Packers get in return, if anything?
“They are open to moving him for the right price,” Rapoport stated.
Alexander, who turned 28 on Feb. 9, is a premier player when he’s healthy and locked in. According to Sports Info Solutions, Alexander in seven seasons has allowed a catch rate of 51.7 percent. That includes 47.6 percent in 2024, which ranked 11th among all corners who started at least seven games.
In 2019, 2020 and 2021, he was the only cornerback in the NFL who allowed completion rates of less than 50 percent all three seasons.
However, the price tag is high and the reliability is low. Alexander didn’t play in either game against Detroit or Minnesota in 2024. In 2023, he was injured for both games against Detroit and suspended for a must-win game at Minnesota.
“Obviously, he’s been here a long time,” Gutekunst said on Tuesday at the Scouting Combine. “He’s been an elite player for a number of years. I think the past few years have been very frustrating for him and, certainly, for us, too, just because you want players like that on the field consistently, and when you can’t be because of injuries, that’s a tough thing.
“As a player, I know he’s doing everything he can to be out there, but, yeah, I think the last few years haven’t been where we wanted to be only because of injury. But, obviously, very, very talented player.”
Last season, Alexander started six of the first eight games before sustaining a knee injury on the final defensive snap of the win at Jacksonville. After missing one game due to the injury and getting the bye, he tried to return at Chicago but managed to get through only 10 snaps.
Alexander practiced frequently for the next several weeks. He was full participation all three practices before the Week 16 game against the Saints but was inactive.
“We’ve got to get him out there more,” Gutekunst said. “Obviously, we’ve talked about there’s been a lot of frustration on his part. He wants to be out there badly, and not being able to be out there at his best has frustrated him and that has frustrated our football team, too, because we’re better with him.”
Ultimately, he had season-ending knee surgery.
Gutekunst said Alexander never told him that he doesn’t want to play for the Packers.
“I think he loves Green Bay,” Gutekunst said. “He’s always got a lot of energy when he’s in the building. And I think he’s still around. So, we’ll work through that as we go through the offseason (and) see where that leads.”
Alexander’s cap charge for the upcoming season is almost $25 million; the Packers could release him and create almost $6.84 million of cap space, according to OverTheCap.com. A June 1 designation would crank up the savings to $17.08 million, though the Packers’ finances in 2025 and their free-agent class of 2026 might make biting the entire bullet now preferable.