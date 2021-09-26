Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

The Green Bay Packers (1-1) are facing the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) on Sunday Night Football. Follow along all night for updates.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (1-1) are facing the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) on Sunday Night Football. Follow along all night for updates.

Nijman Will Start at Left Tackle

Based on pregame warmups at Levi’s Stadium, Yosh Nijman will replace Elgton Jenkins at left tackle.

An undrafted free agent in 2019, this will be Nijman’s first meaningful snaps from scrimmage in his career. Of his 14 career snaps, four came at the end of last year’s blowout win over the 49ers.

With All-Pro David Bakhtiari rehabbing last year’s torn ACL and Jenkins held out of the preseason, Nijman started and played the majority of the three preseason games. He played well in those games, giving the coaches confidence in giving him his first NFL start rather than moving veteran Billy Turner from right tackle to left tackle and inserting Dennis Kelly at right tackle.

Jon Runyan will start for the second consecutive week at left guard.

So, by NFL starts, this is Green Bay’s line: LT Nijman (zero), LG Runyan (one), C Josh Myers (two), RG Royce Newman (two), RT Turner (57).

Their challenge? Blocking a 49ers front that features former first-round picks Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, Javon Kinlaw and Dee Ford.

Packers-49ers Inactives

A week after earning solid reviews from the coaches following his debut in the slot, cornerback Kevin King is out due to illness.

With tight end Dominique Dafney placed on injured reserve on Saturday, the Packers have a 52-man roster. That means only four players on the inactives list: King, left tackle Elgton Jenkins (ankle), safety Vernon Scott and outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton.

Without King, the Packers figure to go with Jaire Alexander and first-round pick Eric Stokes as the corners and Chandon Sullivan returning to the slot.

“I think one of the things that gives Kevin a neat thing for us is that most corners, especially most nickels, they don’t have the length and the size,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “Most slot receivers are smaller guys, so to be able to put a big, 6-3 corner that has some length and does have that short-space quickness, I think it just benefits us. And then we still have Sully; Sully’s played a lot of good ball for us in the past and currently.”

Two rookies, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and defensive lineman Jack Heflin, are active. So is tight end Josiah Deguara, who was out last week with a concussion.

Packers-49ers Prediction

Past performance is not indicative of future results. That’s the fine-print of every financial disclosure. The same goes in the NFL. Just because the 49ers smashed the Packers in prime time in the 2019 regular season and they smashed them again in the NFC Championship Game a couple months later doesn’t mean they will smash them on Sunday night. And just because the Packers were stomped in Week 1 by New Orleans and needed a strong second half to finally dispatch of Detroit on Monday doesn’t mean they will be overmatched in this game.

Well, maybe we’re guilty of trusting in past performance too much, but the thought here is San Francisco will win this game and win it comfortably. The Packers have played two good quarters against a lousy team. The absence of Jenkins is impossible to ignore. And until Joe Barry’s defense posts a winning performance a good offense, that unit will be doubted. Prediction: 49ers 27, Packers 13. Bill’s season record: 1-1.

How to Watch: Packers at 49ers

TV: NBC – Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya (field reporter).

Stream: Available on Fubotv. Get 7-day Free Trial.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee, Larry McCarren. Westwood One – Ryan Radtke, Rod Woodson. SIRIUS: 81 (GB), 211 (SF) | XM: 226 (GB), 225 (SF) | SXM App: 811 (GB), 827 (SF)

49ers 3 1/2-Point Favorites

The line was 3 points on Sunday morning but, as kickoff approached, the 49ers moved to 3 1/2-point favorites at SI Sportsbook. At PointsBet, 63 percent of the bets and 61 percent of the money is on Green Bay.