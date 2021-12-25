Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns

Merry Christmas from Lambeau Field, where the Green Bay Packers will try to keep their hold on the NFC lead against the Cleveland Browns. Follow along all day for updates.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Merry Christmas from Lambeau Field, where the Green Bay Packers are hosting the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Follow along all day for updates.

Packers vs. Browns History

The Packers lead the series 13-7, a mark that includes a 23-12 victory at Lambeau Field in the 1965 NFL Championship Game.

They’ve won three straight, most recently in 2017, when the Brett Hundley-led Packers won 27-21 in overtime at Cleveland to keep the Browns on their path to an 0-16 season. Aaron Rodgers has won both career starts against Cleveland, with three touchdowns and no interceptions in 2009 and again in 2013. The Packers have played only twice on Christmas, splitting a pair of matchups against Chicago.

In that muddy championship game, Paul Hornung’s 13-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave Green Bay a 20-12 lead. Hornung (105) and Jim Taylor (96) combined for 201 rushing yards. Cleveland’s Jim Brown was limited to only 50.

Packers Striking Gold Again

As reporters were being ushered to the exit of the Clarke Hinkle Practice Field on Thursday, the offense convened on the north side of the field. Channeling their best Goldmember from the Austin Powers in Goldmember movie, “I love gold!” everyone yelled in unison before starting their weekly red-zone period.

The Packers struck gold again and again last season in the red zone – or what they call the gold zone. Their 80 percent touchdown rate might have been the best in NFL history. After a sputtering first half to the season in which Green Bay was barely hitting at a 50 percent touchdown rate, it’s been a different story of late. The Packers have scored touchdowns on 70.6 percent of their red-zone possessions the past four games, the fifth-best mark in the league.

“Every single thing you look at, because we’re always our hardest critics, we’re always trying to figure out ways to be better,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “And maybe even overdo it, trying to compensate for something. And I think for us, we’ve tried to mix those runs in. I think that’s the No. 1 thing, because it’s about running the football when you’re down there, first and foremost, and then focusing on the play-action stuff. Anytime you can get Aaron (Rodgers) out of the pocket or in a really solid pocket with a lot of protection, good things are usually going to happen. So, I think it’s just kind of going back to what we were doing in the past, not trying to get too crazy, but still mixing it up with everything. I think the guys have done an awesome job at executing.”

During his first nine games of the season, Rodgers completed 56.7 percent of his passes with 15 touchdowns, two interceptions and an 89.7 rating. During his nine games, Davante Adams caught 7-of-13 passes with three touchdowns.

During the last four games, Rodgers has completed 58.6 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 106.9 rating. Adams has caught 6-of-7 passes with four touchdowns. He is tied for the NFL lead in red-zone receptions and touchdowns during that span. With that, it's little wonder why the Packers are No. 1 in the NFL in scoring the past four games.

“You see the touchdown that Tae had this past week, we didn’t know they were going to double him in that situation and he still was able to win,” Hackett said. “It was awesome. And Aaron was able to deliver the ball to him.”

Cleveland's defense ranks 26th with a red-zone touchdown rate of 67.4 percent.

Packers-Browns Betting Information

The Packers are 7 1/2-point favorites over the Browns at PointsBet. At midday Saturday, 66 percent of the bets were on the Packers but 72 percent of the money was on Cleveland. The total has moved from 43.5 to open to 46.5 before kickoff. About 52 percent of the money is on the over.

The Packers are 11-3 against the spread, tied with Dallas for tops in the league.

Packers-Browns Inactives

Green Bay listed only three inactives, and one was a surprise. Defensive tackle Kingsley Keke had started eight times this season, including last week at Baltimore, when he played 64 percent of the defensive snaps. He was not on the injury report this week.

Green Bay’s other inactives were left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Billy Turner with knee injuries.

Cleveland’s inactives are led by starting safety John Johnson. The others: quarterbacks Nick Mullens and Kyle Lauletta, linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. and receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley.

Returning from COVID

Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark has been activated from the COVID list and will be in the lineup.

With the newly minted Pro Bowler returning to his 2019 form after an injury-plagued 2020, Green Bay’s defense has been strong for most of the season. He’s got four sacks and 12 quarterback hits. Among interior defensive linemen, he’s third in the NFL with 54 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He had 32 pressures last season.

“Kenny plays at the highest of levels,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “You can definitely see his importance last week when he wasn’t in there and the impact that it had on our defense. He is a special player, he’s a special person. I love how he works. He comes to work every day ready to go. He’s a great leader. Just a guy that you can’t have enough guys like that in your locker room.”

The Browns got five players back from the COVID list, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield and receiver Jarvis Landry. However, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, cornerbacks Greg Newsome and Troy Hill, running back Kareem Hunt, center J.C. Tretter and left tackle Jedrick Wills remain on the COVID list. Plus, kicker Chase McLaughlin and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott were added to the list.

COVID Additions

In the couple hours before kickoff, the Packers placed cornerbacks Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles on the COVID-19 list. King was added less than 70 minutes before kickoff. To fill a roster spot, the Packers elevated practice squad safety Innis Gaines. It will be Gaines’ NFL debut, who went from DoorDash to making a run at a roster spot this summer.

It’s been another disappointing season for King, who has played in only eight games due to a litany of injuries. He’s played about 31 percent of the defense snaps. Upon his return last week from a shoulder injury, he played 13 defensive snaps as the dime defensive back. Presumably, Henry Black will be back in that role.

Jean-Charles, a fifth-round rookie, has played sparingly on defense with 23 snaps but has logged 189 snaps on special teams. That’s 53.2 percent of those snaps.

Practice squad outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton, who has played 60 defensive snaps in five games, also was placed on the COVID list. He was not elevated for today’s game, though.

Pregame Reading

Five: Top Pass Rushers vs. Nijman

Three: Reasons to Worry

One: Coach of the Year Candidate