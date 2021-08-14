Live Updates: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will host the Houston Texans in the preseason opener on Saturday night at Lambeau Field. Follow along all night for updates.

Skelton Crew for Love

Jordan Love will be the starting quarterback and get most of the snaps for the Packers. He won’t be surrounded by Green Bay’s A-listers.

Inactive on offense are running back Aaron Jones (injured), receivers Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb (all healthy scratches), as well as Juwann Winfree and Equanimeous St. Brown (injuries), tight ends Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis and Josiah Deguara (healthy scratches), and offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (injured), Elgton Jenkins and Billy Turner (healthy scratches).

Based on warmups, the No. 1 line will be left tackle Yosh Nijman, left guard Jon Runyan, center Josh Myers, right guard Lucas Patrick and right tackle Dennis Kelly.

Defensively, the inactives include defensive linemen Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry and Kingsley Keke, outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary, inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King, and safeties Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos. Clark, Kake, Za’Darius Smith and King are out due to injuries. That leaves inside linebacker Krys Barnes and slot corner Chandon Sullivan as the only starters who will play.

In all, 30 players are not in uniform.

Players to Watch

Love, last year’s first-round pick, hasn’t played in a game for his team since Dec. 20, 2019, when he threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-41 loss to Kent in the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl. That’s 603 days ago. His last game overall came 572 days ago, when he completed 4-of-6 passes for 26 yards in the Senior Bowl.

Love is one of 11 players to watch tonight.