NFC Championship Live Updates: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s Championship Sunday. Follow along all day for live updates from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a trip to Super Bowl LV on the line.

First Quarter

Buccaneers 7, Packers 0 (10:59 remaining)

The Packers won the toss and deferred, and the Buccaneers made them pay for that decision. Tom Brady threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans for the opening score. The Packers blitzed and Brady lobbed the ball to Evans. The ball seemingly hung in the ball forever and cornerback Kevin King, who was in good position, mistimed his jump. It was the third third-down conversion on the drive. Brady hit Evans for 27 against Chandon Sullivan on third-and-4, with the Bucs devouring a six-man pressure. On third-and-9, Chris Godwin was wide open in the flat for 14.

Tom Brady on Aaron Rodgers

"He basically does everything well, so he's got great command and experience. And [his] leadership – players are playing hard. He's got a great style of play. He obviously throws the ball as well as any quarterback, he gets rid of the ball quickly, has great vision of the field and is able to extend plays with his legs. There [are] a lot of explosive players he's got, so they've got a great football team and they've got obviously a top scoring offense, or a top offense, however you see it. It's a big test. We're going to have to go up and play great football to beat them."

Aaron Rodgers on Tom Brady

“I grew up wearing out a VHS tape of Super Bowl highlights. As a kid, you dream about playing in Super Bowls, playing in big games, what that would feel like. Getting to play Division I football was a huge dream of mine, and I remember the first moment I stepped on that field as a starter. It’s a special, special feeling, and the same feeling you get when you step on the field as a starter in the NFL and then when you take your first snap as a playoff quarterback and get to the Super Bowl for the first time. A lot of special moments.

“This is just another one of those special moments in my career. It’s great obviously fodder for media outlets. There’s just so many great storylines, and there always are. That’s the NFL. There’s so many great people and great stories to talk about. Obviously, Tommy’s had an amazing career. His legacy is one of so many wins and so many accomplishments. I’ve been a fan of his for a long time and enjoyed the few times we’ve gotten to play. I remember when I heard the news about him coming to the NFC, I thought this was a real possibility, and I’m excited about the opportunity to play against him one more time.”

Defense Gets Second Chance

In last year’s NFC Championship Game, the defense was embarrassed by Raheem Mostert and the San Francisco 49ers. Mostert rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns as the Niners demolished the Packers 37-20.

The Packers were reminded of that debacle on Friday. Just before talking to reporters, Za’Darius Smith the defense watched that game.

“It’s just not sitting right with us and we know what we have to do as a team and as a defense,” Smith said.

Added fellow outside linebacker Rashan Gary: “To be honest, I had to give myself a couple minutes before I came in here to gather my composure. Going back and watching that and just seeing what happened, it hurt. It hurt, just knowing we were four quarters short of going to everybody’s dream. You’ve got to take that to heart. You’ve got to put that chip on your shoulder. I ain’t going to say too much about it but we know what we need to do.”

Packers-Bucs Inactives

Cornerbacks Kevin King (back) and Tramon Williams (re-signed Thursday) are active for the Packers while the Buccaneers will be without all-rookie safety Antoine Winfield (ankle).

The View from Vegas

It doesn’t get any bigger than Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady for a trip to the Super Bowl. Unless it’s Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. A Rodgers-Mahomes matchup is the expected result from the NFL’s Championship Sunday. Rodgers and the Packers are 3.5-point favorites over Brady and the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

The line stuck at 3.5 for most of the week but the line dipped to 3 on Sunday morning at PointsBet, with 79 percent of the spread money on the Packers. The line was down to 3 at DraftKings, as well. There have been at least two huge bets on the Bucs.

“Bettors are thinking maybe it was a bad day. If you look at Tampa Bay last week, they lost twice to the Saints so the bettors were thinking, ‘You’re not going to lose three times.’ They were right,” Johnny Avello, the director of race and sportsbook operations at DraftKings, told Casino.org.

Now or Never for Rodgers?

The time is here. The time is now.

For quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Sunday’s NFC Championship Game will be his fourth chance to get to his second Super Bowl. You never count out a great quarterback because of his ability to lift an entire team on his shoulders, but the 37-year-old might never again be in such a strong position to get to the Super Bowl.

