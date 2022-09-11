Live Updates: Packers at Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS – The Green Bay Packers will kick off the 2022 NFL season with an NFC North showdown at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Aaron Rodgers will face a major challenge without his starting offensive tackles, perhaps putting the pressure on a touted defense to win the game for Green Bay.

First Quarter

Vikings 7, Packers 0 (5:27 remaining)

The offense had excellent field position but failed to take advantage. On third-and-8 from the outskirts of field-goal range, Za’Darius Smith bull-rushed right guard Jake Hanson and sacked Rodgers.

For the second consecutive time, the Vikings got a bit too close to blocking Pat O’Donnell’s punt. His coffin-corner try went only 33 yards to the 15.

Vikings 7, Packers 0 (5:27 remaining)

Green Bay’s defense forced a three-and-out. Rookie linebacker Quay Walker, who is starting his NFL debut (scroll down a bit for more on that topic), drilled receiver K.J. Osborn after a short completion and Rashan Gary collected his first sack of the season on third down. Strong defense and a 12-yard punt return by Amari Rodgers has the offense set up at the 46.

Vikings 7, Packers 0 (7:28 remaining)

The Packers almost had the quickest of quick-strike answers. On the first play, Aaron Rodgers fired a perfect deep ball to rookie Christian Watson for what should have been a 75-yard touchdown vs. former All-Pro Patrick Peterson. But Watson dropped the ball at the Vikings’ 30. The Packers got one first down but Rodgers and rookie Romeo Doubs weren’t on the same page on third-and-7.

“He’s big, he’s physical, he’s fast,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week of Watson. “I think he’s really worked hard in a short period of time at getting up to speed and maximizing his reps and his opportunities.”

Vikings 7, Packers 0 (9:17 remaining)

For one series, anyway, the Packers’ defense has filled to live up to all the hype. The Packers won the toss and deferred, and the Vikings sped right down the field for the opening touchdown. On fourth and about a foot, Kirk Cousins faked the handoff to Dalvin Cook and found star receiver Justin Jefferson all alone in the flat for a 5-yard touchdown.

Cousins was 7-of-8 for 73 yards on the drive, with three completions to 47 yards to Jefferson. The Packers are playing sides with their cornerbacks, with Eric Stokes the cornerback on the left side of the defense, rather than having Jaire Alexander follow Jefferson.

Big Day for Quay

The Packers haven’t had their first draft pick start in Week 1 of his rookie season since Nick Perry in 2012.

Quay Walker will break that decade-long drought.

“Quay, he’s still a rookie, but you guys have seen him and watched him here for the last three months. Special kid, special player,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said on Thursday.

Walker seemed caught off-guard about being called “special” by his defensive coordinator.

“I wouldn’t consider myself being good,” he said. “I haven’t played a game yet. The main thing with me is I want to be neutral at all times and don’t want to get ahead of myself. I’m still a rookie. It’s a long, long season. I’m just trying to get better each and every day and continue to work. To what you said, I just think that everything that I did in college has translated over to me being in the NFL. A lot of things that we do now are kind of similar, so it was pretty easy for me to pick up on the transition.”

It's helped Walker to be running alongside All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell all season.

“It means a lot just to have a guy like that who was All-Pro, who’s similar to my size,” Walker said. “It’s a whole lot that I do with watching him and seeing how he moves and things like that. It’s an honor to play alongside him.”

Jaire Alexander, who earned all-rookie honors in 2018, played 49 snaps in his debut but didn’t start until Week 3. Fellow cornerback Eric Stokes played merely eight snaps last season against New Orleans. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark played only nine snaps against Jacksonville in 2016. Like Alexander, they didn’t start until Week 3.

Walker will be ready for the sped-up start.

“He don’t need much talking, man. He’s ready to go,” Campbell said. “He comes from a championship program. He’s played in big games. It’s football. He’s been playing football his whole life. Ain’t nothing different. Just go out and be you. You’re here for a reason.”

Pregame Notes

- Without David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, the Packers will roll with the same offensive line that started the three preseason games: left tackle Yosh Nijman, left guard Jon Runyan, center Josh Myers, right guard Jake Hanson and right tackle Royce Newman.

- From the vantage point of your TV screen, kicker Mason Crosby made a 54-yard field goal to the right and a 55-yarder to the left. He also hit the left upright from 51.

- Rookie long snapper Jack Coco’s training continues. Every time he snapped the ball on field goals, he got shoved by an assistant coach.

Big Swing in Betting

The Packers were 1.5-point favorites at the start of the day. With the starting offensive tackles and No. 1 receiver inactive, Green Bay is a 2-point underdog at SI Sportsbook. At FanDuel, 53 percent of the money is on Minnesota but 58 percent of the bets are on Green Bay.

Packers at Vikings: How to Watch

TV: The game will be aired nationally by Fox. With Joe Buck and Troy Aikman moving onto ESPN, the new A-team consists of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi serving as the field reporters.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren), ESPN Radio (Jay Alter and Kirk Morrison) and SiriusXM 133 or 386 and the SXM App.

History: Packers lead 64-56-2, including 1-1 in playoffs. Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 4-2 against the Vikings, with one of those losses last year at U.S. Bank Stadium. The teams are 30-30 in Minneapolis.

Packers-Vikings Inactives

Not only are the Packers without their best offensive linemen, David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, but receiver Allen Lazard is inactive, too. Click here for the full story.