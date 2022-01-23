NFL Playoffs Live Updates: 49ers at Packers

Follow along all night as the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers square off at frigid Lambeau Field with a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are hosting the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC divisional playoff game on Saturday night at Lambeau Field. Follow along all night for updates.

Pressure Cooker?

There’s a lot at stake for the Packers as they embark on these playoffs. There’s the uncertain future of Aaron Rodgers, the upcoming free agency of receiver Davante Adams as well as surprise defensive standouts De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas, and mammoth salary-cap problems due to GM Brian Gutekunst’s all-in approach to this season.

The 38-year-old Rodgers called that thinking “morbid.”

“I think football mortality is something that we all think about, and we all think about how many opportunities we’re going to be afforded moving forward, and each one is special,” he said. “Each season is different and unique in its own way, as has this one been. There’s four teams left on the NFC side. We’re one of them. We get to host playoff games. This is a special opportunity. We’re not going to make it bigger than it is. We’ve gotten this far being level-headed and even-keeled and not rising a rollercoaster of emotions, and we’re going to keep on doing the same thing. If it was good enough to get us this far, it’s good enough to get us past this point.”

Packers Lineup Notes

With left tackle David Bakhtiari inactive, it appears based on pregame warmups that Billy Turner – not Yosh Nijman – will get the start. The line will be Turner at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Lucas Patrick at right guard and Dennis Kelly sticking at right tackle.

It's a surprising decision by coach Matt LaFleur. Turner, the team's usual starter at right tackle, missed the past four games with a knee injury and gave up two sacks in place of the injured Bakhtiari in last year’s NFC title game. He has not played a snap at left tackle all season. Moreover, Nijman has played well when thrust into action. Beginning with his Week 3 debut at San Francisco, the Packers are 8-0 when he’s in the starting lineup. Pro Football Focus charged him with only three sacks.

During their first snap of 11-on-11, the Packers went with Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes as the corners.

With Corey Bojorquez punting out of the end zone, Amari Rodgers was the only player fielding the kicks.

Pregame Kicking

In cold weather, the ball does not travel as far. In his pregame workout, Mason Crosby was short from 50 and 51 yards to the north end zone (left on your TV screen). His counterpart, 49ers veteran Robbie Gould, had even less range.

To the south end, Crosby got it through from 53 yards.

The cold “affects special teams in that what kickers, punters, snappers, holders, returners, anytime it affects the direction, the trajectory of the ball, the velocity of the ball,” Packers special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton said. “It does become an issue, and luckily for us, we have the opportunity to practice in these climates.”

Packers-49ers Quick Hitters

– With a win, the Packers would earn their 37th postseason victory. That would match New England for most in NFL history.

– Aaron Rodgers has thrown 45 touchdown passes in his postseason career. That’s tied with Joe Montana for second-most in NFL history behind Tom Brady’s 85.

– Rodgers is 6-3 against San Francisco in the regular season but 0-3 in the playoffs.

– The Packers are seeking a third consecutive trip to the NFC Championship Game, something that hasn’t been done since the 49ers in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

– The home team is 14-2 in the divisional round the past four years. The Packers won in 2019 and 2020 coming out of their playoff bye.

Packers-49ers Inactives

David Bakhtiari is out for the Packers.

Packers Playoffs Hype Video

Packers-49ers Playoff Weather Report

According to Weather.com, the kickoff temperature will be 13 with a wind chill hovering around 0. Because the clouds are sticking around, the temperature won’t fall by more than a degree or two. There is a chance of snow late in the game.

“The cold adds more challenges when running routes, getting hit, tackled, catching the ball, concentration,” receiver Allen Lazard said. “But, at the end of the day, it’s just the will to do it. When the time comes when I’ve got to hang up my cleats, I don’t think cold can be a factor in determining the outcome. It’s just staying focused, staying ready for the moment, and it’s an advantage. I use it as an advantage. That’s why we don’t wear sleeves and that’s why we love playing here at home, because it’s hard. It’s a tough environment to play in, and if you’re able to adapt to those elements and everything, then you’re going to have that leg up on your opponent. We’ve clearly had that here this year and we’ll hopefully continue that these next few games.”

Packers Are Favored vs. 49ers

The Packers are 5 1/2-point favorites at PointsBet, same as the opening line. Bettors are backing the Packers, with 71 percent of the bets and 77 percent of the money on Green Bay.

The total has been steady at 47.5 points all week. It’s a split bet, with 54 percent of the bets on the over but 60 percent of the money on the under.

Packers-49ers Pregame Reading

