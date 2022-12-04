Watch: Best of Christian Watson In Victory Over Bears

CHICAGO – Six receivers were selected in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft. More accurate, six were taken in the first 20 picks.

The Green Bay Packers had to settle for North Dakota State’s Christian Watson.

Of course, the Packers didn’t settle. They sent their two second-round draft picks to the rival Minnesota Vikings to move up to No. 34 overall to grab Watson. After a slow start due to injuries, Watson has become a scoring machine. He’s caught at least one touchdown pass in four consecutive games, tied for the ninth-longest in NFL history by a rookie. For perspective, Hall of Famer Randy Moss holds the NFL with a seven-game streak in 1998; Billy Howton established the Packers record with a five-game run in 1952.

Watson did more than score one touchdown during Sunday’s 28-19 victory over the Chicago Bears. He had a hand in all three. First, on fourth-and-4 late in the first half, he scored a 14-yard touchdown to pull the Packers within 16-10 at halftime. Early in the fourth quarter, with the Packers trailing 19-10, he got a step on his man and drew an interference call for a gain of 38 to set up a touchdown that made it 19-17. And with Green Bay having inched ahead 20-19, Watson finished off the Bears with a 46-yard touchdown run.

Watson has eight touchdowns the last four games and nine for the season.

“Obviously, like I said before, it’s exciting to play such a role in our offense,” Watson said. “I’m just excited to be out there and contributing. I think there was also a few plays out there that I didn’t execute the way I wanted to, so I’m going to be critical of myself, for sure, even with a win, and I want to play better. I want to be the best. So, expect more for myself.”

More Green Bay Packers News

Watch: Packers-Bears game highlights

Game story, game ball and more from Packers’ 28-19 victory

Packers beat Bears to become NFL’s all-time wins leader

Aaron Jones reaches milestone

Live updates from Packers vs. Bears

Aaron Rodgers’ ownership of Bears is real and spectacular