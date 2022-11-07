Watch: Highlights from Packers’ Loss at Lions

DETROIT – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers were at a loss for words following a 15-9 loss at the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

What’s wrong with an offense that scored the third-most points in the NFL the past two seasons? Changes on the offensive line haven’t helped. Run-centric attacks haven’t worked. Pass-centric attacks haven’t worked. Nothing has worked, with the Packers falling to new depths by scoring only touchdown against the worst defense in the NFL.

“Well, if I had that answer for you right now, I don’t think we’d be in this spot,” LaFleur said. “That’s something that we’ve got to take a good hard look at everything we’re doing, from what we’re asking our guys to do, to the plays that we’re putting in, to who we’re putting in position to try to make those plays, yeah, everything has got to get evaluated with a fine-tooth comb.”

Rodgers entered this week optimistic that a healthy roster would equate to a desperately needed victory, and that one victory could be the turning point of the season.

Instead, Rodgers threw three interceptions and the Packers fell to 3-6 with a fifth consecutive loss.

Now what? What gives him confidence the Packers can save the season? It’s a question he pondered for a full 13 seconds.

“I’ve been counted out many times in my life, as have many of my teammates, and I hope we just dig deep and find a way,” Rodgers said. “We will truly be underdogs for many games moving forward. Hopefully, we can embrace that.”

