Grading the Packers’ Free-Agent Signing of Nate Hobbs
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the Las Vegas Raiders, Nate Hobbs was “the key that unlocks the defense.”
On Monday, Day 1 of NFL free agency, he agreed to terms with the Green Bay Packers. With a four-year, $48 million contract, the Packers will need him to be the key that opens the door to the next level on defense.
“If I play at a high level, people tend to follow,” Hobbs said before last season.
Hobbs played primarily in the slot as a rookie in 2021 as well as in 2023 and 2024. In 2022, he was mostly a perimeter cornerback. The Packers will put that versatility to use. According to a source, one option would be Hobbs playing cornerback in the base defense and moving into the slot on passing downs. His position could be matchup-based, whether it’s covering a specific receiver or being closer to the line of scrimmage against strong running games.
Coverage numbers are hard to gauge. According to Sports Info Solutions, Hobbs in 2024 allowed a completion rate of just 42.9 percent. That was the sixth-best among corners who started at least seven games. Next Gen Stats charged him with a 55.8 percent completion rate and a passer rating of 71.9. Pro Football Focus charged him with a 67.4 percent completion rate, which ranked 66th out of 97 corners who played at least 300 coverage snaps.
At 5-foot-11 3/8 with 32 1/2-inch arms and with 4.48 speed and a 40 1/2-inch vertical, Hobbs has the athletic profile to play on the perimeter. He “is a physical freak,” then-Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said last season. With six tackles for losses in 2023, he’s got the physicality to play in the slot, where a player is closer to the action in the run game.
“Nate could do a lot of things,” Pierce said. “Nate's a special player because he can cover, he's explosive. But, more importantly, in the run game, he's physical. And he's a big asset for our team.”
Given all Hobbs can do on the field, what’s not to like?
That’s an easy one. Hobbs has had a hard time staying on the field, with the Packers about ready to get rid of one injury-prone cornerback, Jaire Alexander, for another.
After playing in 16 games with nine starts as a rookie, Hobbs played 11 games in 2022, 13 games in 2023 and 11 games in 2024, when he played just 49.9 percent of the defensive snaps. That’s 35 games played and 16 on the sideline due to a broken hand in 2022 and ankle injuries in 2023 and 2024.
Contrast that to Keisean Nixon, his former Raiders teammate, who has played in all 51 games in three seasons for the Packers. Carrington Valentine, Green Bay’s other starting corner down the stretch last year, has missed two games in two seasons.
He’s also a bad tackler. Pro Football Focus charged him with a missed-tackle rate of 22.4 percent. Of 92 corners who played 500 total snaps, that’s the sixth-worst among cornerbacks. SIS charged him with a missed-tackle rate of 27.9 percent, fourth-worst among corners.
On the bright side, of those 92 corners, only four were not penalized. Hobbs was one. He was found guilty of 11 penalties in four seasons. Six corners were guilty of at least that many last year alone.
At $12.0 million per season, Hobbs ranks 21st in the NFL in average pay among cornerbacks. With great pay comes great expectations. Can Hobbs stay on the field long enough to reach those expectations?
Grade: C.