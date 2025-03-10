Packers Add ‘Star’ to Secondary in NFL Free Agency
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2022, the Green Bay Packers signed Keisean Nixon away from the Las Vegas Raiders, and he developed into a solid slot defender.
With Nixon having migrated to the perimeter, the Packers on Monday agreed to terms with Nate Hobbs, whose forte with the Raiders was playing in the slot – aka their “star” position.
According to NFL Network, he received a four-year contract worth $48 million, including $16 million guaranteed.
Hobbs was a fifth-round pick in 2021 out of Illinois, so there is one year of carryover between Nixon and Hobbs.
Hobbs in four seasons played in 51 games with 38 starts. He has three interceptions, with one apiece in 2021, 2023 and 2024, and 19 passes defensed. He added three forced fumbles, three sacks and 14 tackles for losses.
With the anticipated release or trade of Jaire Alexander and free-agent departure of Eric Stokes, the Packers if training camp started today would have Nixon and Carrington Valentine as the perimeter cornerbacks, Hobbs battling Javon Bullard in the slot and Bullard battling Evan Williams for the safety spot opposite Xavier McKinney.
Hobbs isn’t the stereotypical nickel defender. He has excellent tools at 5-foot-11 3/8 and 32 1/2-inch arms. With 4.48 speed in the 40 and a 40.5-inch vertical, his Relative Athletic Score was 9.62. He has the physical skills to play on the perimeter but mostly played in the slot.
In 2024, according to Pro Football Focus, Hobbs played 304 snaps in the slot, 104 at corner and 116 in the box. In 2023, he played 504 snaps in the slot, 111 at corner and 140 in the box. In 2021, he played 748 snaps in the slot, 26 at corner and 97 in the box. However, in 2022, he played 500 snaps at corner and 106 in the slot.
In 2024, 97 cornerbacks played at least 300 coverage snaps. Hobbs ranked 66th in completion percentage (67.4) and 57th in passer rating (96.3). He allowed three touchdowns and was one of four who was not penalized.
In the slot, 33 defensive backs played at least 200 coverage snaps. Hobbs was 10th in passer rating (91.3), eighth in yards per coverage snap (1.00) and eighth in snaps per reception (8.8), according to PFF.
“Nate is the key that unlocks our defense,” Raiders cornerbacks coach Ricky Manning Jr. said last year. “That nickel spot is very special, that star spot is very special. Being able to play inside and outside is a unique characteristic to have. ... That’s what Nate Hobbs is, that’s what the star position has become. He's the key to unlock our defense and he's great at it.
“He can continue to ascend, and with his growth, our defense grows. Our defense grows and it allows [defensive coordinator Patrick Graham] to call certain things because he can trust that Nate can get it done and get it communicated to everybody and we can work well together.”
He was ESPN’s ninth-ranked cornerback in free agency.
Wrote Matt Bowen: “A slot corner with the ability to play outside, Hobbs has the quickness and tackling ability needed to play inside the numbers. In four seasons, he has 3 interceptions, 13 pass breakups and 14 tackles for loss. He can be an upgrade for a team in search of a nickel defender in sub packages.”
His position coach at Illinois was Gill Byrd, a Pro Bowl defensive back with the Chargers and a former director of player development for the Packers. When Byrd called to congratulate Hobbs for being drafted, he heard disappointment in his voice.
“I’ll never forget, I said, ‘You’re mad, huh?’" Byrd recalled in a story on Raiders.com.
“‘He said, ‘Yeah.’ And I said, ‘I know. You’re going to carry it with a chip on your shoulder because you’re better than a lot of the guys that were drafted before you. It’s now up to you to show the NFL.’”
Upon joining the Raiders, he said, “They’re getting the best underdog they’ve ever drafted.”
Hobbs was arrested for DUI in January 2022.