Green Bay Packers NFL Free Agency Preview: Offensive Line
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the clock ticking away to the start of NFL free agency, the Green Bay Packers have a big decision to make with center Josh Myers.
Myers has started 50 of 51 games the last three seasons. He allowed just one sack in 2024 while playing through significant injuries. Could the Packers do better than Myers? Yes. However, letting him go would mean replacing him and stressing the team’s lack of depth on the line. It also would throw a wrench into the chemistry on the offensive line and between the center and quarterback.
Overall, the NFL free-agent class is filled with solid starting linemen, some versatile backups and a handful of tempting reclamation projects.
Packers Depth Chart
LT Rasheed Walker: A rare seventh-round starter in a position group filled with first-round picks, Walker allowed six sacks in 2023 but three in 2024. Of 68 offensive tackles with at least 300 pass-protecting snaps, Walker ranked 42nd in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snap. He will be entering his final season under contract.
LG Elgton Jenkins: Of 65 guards who played at least 300 pass-protecting snaps, Jenkins ranked fifth in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency with one sack and 16 total pressures. He’s allowed just one sack the past two seasons. He was flagged nine times in 2024 compared to a combined eight in 2022 and 2023. It’s possible he’ll be the team’s starting center in 2025.
RG Sean Rhyan: A third-round pick in 2022, Rhyan started all 17 games. Of 65 guards who played at least 300 pass-protecting snaps, Rhyan ranked 38th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency with four sacks and 23 total pressures.
RT Zach Tom: As he enters his final season under contract, Tom might be at the front of the line for a contract extension. A fourth-round pick in 2022, Tom finished third in All-Pro voting at right tackle. Of 68 tackles with at least 300 pass-protecting snaps, Tom finished 21st in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He allowed three sacks and 24 total pressures in 2024 compared to two sacks and 33 total pressures in 2023.
While he’s got center experience and the Packers could use a center, his prowess at a premium position is too important. “It’s a luxury to have guys like that,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the Combine, “but when a guy’s had as much success as Zach’s had on the right side in that spot, I think you’re always a little reluctant to move them, but it’s nice to have that flexibility.”
G/T Jordan Morgan: The team’s first-round pick missed the second half of the season following surgery to fix a shoulder problem that impacted him beginning in training camp. He played 120 snaps at right guard in an early rotation with Sean Rhyan and 65 when he started at left guard against Detroit in Week 9. He allowed zero sacks and seven total pressures (four against Detroit).
G/T Kadeem Telfort: An undrafted free agent in 2023, Telfort played 13 snaps at left guard, eight at right guard, one at right tackle and one as an extra tight end. When disaster struck in the playoff game against the Eagles, Telfort for some reason wasn’t the next man up. When he finally was thrown into the fire, he wasn’t half-bad during his 39 snaps at left guard.
G/T Travis Glover: A sixth-round pick in 2024, Glover essentially redshirted with 13 snaps at the end of a couple blowouts. The redshirt came off and went up in smoke when Jenkins was injured in the playoffs. The Packers inserted Glover at left guard and, not surprisingly given his lack of experience, he struggled (three penalties) and was benched.
C/G Jacob Monk: A fifth-round pick in 2024, the Packers had high hopes for the experienced and powerful Monk. But when Myers exited toward the end of the playoff game, the solution was to move Rhyan to center and reinsert Glover rather than put Monk in the game. Monk played in 10 games as a rookie, with all his action on special teams.
G Donovan Jennings: Jennings, a solid left tackle at South Florida, went undrafted in 2024 but the Packers gave him a rather hefty signing bonus. A knee injury early in camp ruined his chances of making the team, but he stuck around on the practice squad all year.
G Marquis Hayes: Hayes, a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in 2022, ended the season on Green Bay’s practice squad. He has not played in a regular-season game.
C Trey Hill: A sixth-round pick in 2021, Hayes played in 25 games with three starts in four years with the Bengals. The Packers signed him to a futures deal after the season.
Packers Free-Agent Outlook
The Packers don’t have a lot of key free agents but they have a big decision to make on the offensive line.
C Josh Myers: Myers was the first center off the board in 2021, with Gutekunst taking Myers over Creed Humphrey. While Humphrey developed into an All-Pro, Myers never became a foundational piece of the offense. That he’s tough, respected and knows what he’s doing will never be reflected by grading services like PFF.
“I thought he had his best year,” Gutekunst said. “I thought he dealt with some things during this year that were tough, and I thought he fought through it like a champion and, certainly, (is) an asset to our football team. I know Jordan trusts him very much as his center.”
Of 32 centers to play at least 300 pass-protecting snaps, Myers ranked 31st in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency with one sack allowed but 29 total pressures. That was better than in 2023, though, when he allowed five sacks and 28 pressures. It’s a weak group of centers in free agency. As a former second-round pick with three consecutive seasons of 1,000 snaps, he’s going to get paid by someone.
OT Andre Dillard: A former first-round pick, Dillard was Rasheed Walker’s backup at left tackle. Because Walker started every game, Dillard played just 13 snaps at the end of blowout wins. He was much better at left tackle than right tackle during training camp. The Packers always have a veteran tackle on the bench, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Dillard was brought back.
Best Available Free Agents
Here is our ranking of the top available free agents, listed by position. (Ages are in parentheses and are for Week 1 of the upcoming season.)
OT Ronnie Stanley (31), Ravens: A Pro Bowler in 2024, Stanley allowed only two sacks while starting all 17 games. Of 67 offensive tackles to play at least 500 total snaps, he finished 38th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snap. However, he was penalized 13 times in 2024 and has an extensive injury history; he played in only 31 games from 2020 through 2023.
OT Cam Robinson (29), Vikings: A second-round pick by Jacksonville in 2017, the Jaguars traded him to the Vikings at the trade deadline. He started all 17 games after missing 14 games the previous three seasons. He was 64th out of 67 in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency and was penalized 13 times.
OT Morgan Moses (34), Jets: Moses has started 158 games in 11 seasons, including 14 times at right tackle for the Jets in 2024. He was excellent. He was as steady as always, ranking 12th in PFF’s PBE and allowing only two sacks. Almost all his playing time has come at right tackle, though he did play a little left tackle in 2020.
OT Dan Moore (26), Steelers: A fourth-round pick in 2021, Moore has started 66 of a possible 68 games as the Steelers’ left tackle. He allowed a career-worst 12 sacks in 2024 and ranked 59th out of 67 in PFFs PBE. Still, he’s young and experienced.
OT Tyron Smith (34), Jets: Smith was all-decade for the 2010s was a second-team All-Pro for the Cowboys in 2023. In 2024, he started 10 games for the Jets and allowed five sacks and finished 46th in PFF’s PBE. He is a future Hall of Famer who hasn’t decided if he’s going to play again in 2025.
G James Daniels (27), Steelers: A second-round pick by the Bears in 2018, Daniels was on his way to his best season before suffering a torn Achilles. He allowed one sack in four games in 2024 and one sack in 32 games in his first two seasons with the Steelers. He has extensive experience at both guard spots and even at center in 2019.
G Will Fries (27), Colts: A seventh-round pick in 2021, Fries had a breakthrough 2023 season in which he started all 17 games at right guard. In 2024, he was limited to five games by a broken leg. According to PFF, 66 guards played at least 500 total snaps. Had he played enough snaps, he would have ranked 35th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency.
G Mekhi Becton (26), Eagles: The massive Becton bombed at right tackle for the Jets but was a stud as a people-moving right guard for the Eagles in 2024. He allowed three sacks and ranked 49th out of 66 in PFF’s PBE.
G Brandon Scherff (33), Jaguars: The great ones make it look easy. That’s Scherff. He started all 17 games for the third consecutive season. In 2024, he allowed zero sacks and ranked fourth out of 66 in PFF’s PBE. He was guilty of a career-best two penalties. He’s a career-long right guard.
G Patrick Mekari (28), Ravens: A full-time starter for the first time, Mekari started all 17 games – the first three at right tackle and the final 14 at left guard. He allowed just one sack and was 36th out of 66 in PFF’s PBE. He was guilty of 14 penalties, tied for the most among guards. His career snaps: 685 at left tackle, 965 at left guard, 918 at center, 272 at right guard and 1,210 at right tackle.
G Kevin Zeitler (35), Lions: A first-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2012, Zeitler is only a one-time Pro Bowler but has enjoyed an outstanding career. He’s started 197 games, including all 16 appearances with the Lions in 2024. He allowed five sacks and ranked 18th out of 66 in PFF’s PBE. Of his 13,500 career snaps, 13,494 were at right guard.
G Aaron Banks (28), 49ers: Banks started 43 games at left guard the last three seasons for the 49ers, including 13 times in 2024. He allowed just one sack and finished 36th out of 66 in PFF’s PBE. In three seasons as a starter, he’s given up just three sacks.
C Drew Dalman (26), Falcons: Dalman is the belle of the ball among this year’s centers. That’s a byproduct of his talent but also the lack of quality centers available this offseason. Of 32 centers who played at least 500 snaps, he ranked 19th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-blocking snap. He allowed two sacks. He is tailor-made for a zone scheme because of his elite athleticism. He started all 17 games in 2022 but missed three games in 2023 and eight games in 2024.
C Ryan Kelly (32), Colts: Kelly, a first-round pick in 2016, is a four-time Pro Bowler. Since the advent of the 17-game season in 2021, he missed three games in 2021, three in 2023 and seven in 2024. He allowed one sack and ranked 14th out of 32 centers in PFF’s PBE.
Bargain Buys
OT Kelvin Beachum (36), Cardinals: Beachum has started 161 games in 13 seasons, including 12 times for the Cardinals in 2024. He’s the quintessential swing tackle at this point of his career, with extensive starting experience at both spots. In 2024, he played 519 snaps at right tackle and 213 at left tackle. He allowed four sacks and finished 17th in PFF’s PBE.
OT Kendall Lamm (33), Dolphins: An undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2015, Lamm has carved out a quality career. Of his 44 career starts, 15 came with the Dolphins in 2023 (eight; mostly at left tackle) and 2024 (seven; mostly at right tackle). He was eighth in PFF’s PBE with zero sacks allowed and just one penalty in 512 total snaps.
G Dalton Risner (30), Vikings: Risner has 81 career starts under his belt, including eight for the Vikings in 2024. He allowed zero sacks and ranked 26th out of 66 in PFF’s PBE. That’s pretty impressive because that was his first time playing right guard. Before 2024, all 4,518 snaps were at left guard. He is a much better pass protector than run blocker.
G Evan Brown (28), Cardinals: Brown has bounced around the league but started 12 games for the Lions in 2021 and 2022, 16 games for the Seahawks in 2023 and 17 games for the Cardinals in 2024. He allowed two sacks and finished 10th out of 66 in PFF’s PBE last season. He has a ton of experience at all three interior positions, including left guard in 2024, center in 2023 and right guard in 2022.
G Will Hernandez (30), Cardinals: Hernandez started all 17 games in 2023 but was limited to five games in 2024 by a knee injury. He did not allow a sack. He allowed 14 sacks in 2021, 2022 and 2023 while a left guard; before that, he was a right guard.
C Coleman Shelton (30), Bears: Shelton started 17 games for a second consecutive season. He allowed three sacks and ranked 17th out of 32 centers in PFF’s PBE. Most of his experience has come at center but he has played about 290 snaps at guard.
C Daniel Brunskill (31), Titans: Brunskill has started 66 games in six seasons. With the Titans in 2024, he started 10 of 17 appearances. He allowed zero sacks and ranked seventh out of 32 centers in PFF’s PBE. He’s played all five positions, highlighted by 1,032 snaps at center and 3,300 at right guard.
C Bradley Bozeman (30), Chargers: Bozeman has started 94 games in seven seasons, including 17 each of the last two years. In his lone season for the Chargers in 2024, he allowed four sacks and ranked 30th out of 32 centers in PFF’s PBE. He played left guard his first three seasons with the Ravens.
C/G Lucas Patrick (32), Saints: The former Packers lineman just keeps starting. After starting 15 games for the Bears in 2023 (mostly at center), he started 10 games for the Saints in 2024 (mostly at left guard). He didn’t allow a sack in either season, according to PFF. With more than 1,000 snaps at all three interior spots, he’ll find a home again in 2025.
C/G Austin Corbett (29), Panthers: A second-round pick in 2018, Corbett has started 67 games. Most of his experience was at right guard, though he did play 291 snaps at center in 2024. He allowed one sack in five starts. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2023 and a season-ending biceps injury in 2024.
Draft Reclamation
OT Jedrick Willis (26), Browns: The 10th pick of the 2020 draft, Wills started 57 games his first three seasons but 12 the last two. In four starts in 2024, he allowed three sacks and was flagged seven times. All 3,742 offensive line snaps have come at left tackle.
OT Josh Jones (28), Ravens: A third-round pick in 2020, he started 21 games for the Cardinals his first three seasons, three games for the Texans in 2023 and zero with the Ravens in 2024. He played just 64 snaps on offense for Baltimore, with most of those as an extra right end. He’s played every spot but center on the line.
OT Matt Peart (28), Broncos: A third-round pick in 2020, he has made nine career starts, including two in his lone season with Denver. For what it’s worth, he allowed zero sacks in 189 pass-protecting snaps the last two years. He’s played both tackle positions in games.
G Teven Jenkins (27), Bears: A second-round pick in 2021 after being frequently mocked to the Packers, Jenkins started 38 games with Chicago. Drafted as a tackle, he played 157 snaps at left tackle in 2021, 575 snaps at right guard in 2022, 455 snaps at left guard and 276 at right guard in 2023 and all 738 at left guard in 2024. In 2024, he allowed four sacks and was 21st out of 66 in PFF’s PBE.
OL Brady Christensen (28), Panthers: A third-round pick in 2021, Christensen was a hyped prospect because of his elite athleticism. He started 17 games at left guard in 2022, with just two sacks allowed, but missed most of 2023 with a torn biceps. He played all 17 games with six starts at center in 2024 and did not allow any sacks. Of his 1,921 snaps, he played 443 at left tackle, 1,064 at left guard, 247 at center, 64 at right guard and 71 at right tackle.