Here’s What Packers’ Draft Picks Said at Rookie Camp
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ eight-player draft class has arrived for rookie minicamp. Here’s the best of what they had to say on Friday.
First Round: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Golden wore No. 2 at Texas but will wear No. 22 for the Packers. Why?
“My grandma, her favorite number was two growing up and she told me she wanted me to represent that number, and so I knew the last receiver that was drafted [in the first round by the Packers] was 2002, so I feel like it kind of made sense to me.”
Golden, who said he didn’t ask Malik Willis for No. 2, initially was given No. 81.
“I talked to the guy that gave me the numbers and I asked him if I could get 22. He said it was up for grabs, so I took it.”
Golden talked while wearing a No. 2 necklace. He said he’d have to add another two.
Second Round: Anthony Belton, OL, NC State
Everybody had fun at Belton’s draft party. Other than Belton.
“Before I was stressed and I was nervous. I remember I couldn’t eat. Everybody’s eating, laughing, playing around, having a good time, but I’m just sitting there checking the phone, sitting at a table, got my little leg shaking. But it was all good being with my family and my support system and the people that’s been there throughout the whole process, the ups and downs. It was good to share that moment with close family, friends, the people you’re most grateful for.”
After the Packers selected him and he had a Zoom call with reporters, it was time to feast.
“We had seafood. We had seafood because that’s what we like down there in Tallahassee. We had a seafood boil, so after I got that call, I ate good. As soon as I got off that interview, pulled them sleeves up and started eating some crab legs.”
Third Round: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
Williams knew where he wanted to land in the draft.
“That whole week before the draft, everybody was always asking me, ‘If there was one team you could get picked by, who would you want to get picked by?’ I told them it would be Green Bay. That’s where I want to go and, shoot, just seeing the area code number just pop up and then just grinning the whole time. Just knowing I’m being in Green Bay was just a dream.”
Why did he want to play for the Packers?
“Matt LaFleur, man. I mean, shoot, with him and Green Bay, when I was a kid watching Aaron Rodgers, it’s a dream.”
Fourth Round: Barryn Sorrell, DE, Texas
Sorrell was perhaps the feel-good story of the draft. Why did he want to attend the draft, even though he wasn’t invited?
“For me, it was a dream for me. I think that’s the case for a lot of people. I would encourage everybody to follow your dreams. Don’t let anybody put you in a box and tell you what you can or can’t do. If you have a dream and that’s something you always wanted to do, go for it. However things turn out, that’s how they turn out. But you just got to put everything in there and go for it.
“For me, it was my dream to walk the stage from Day 1 before the season. I knew that was what I wanted to do and I woke up every day trying to work towards that. I’m going to follow through the opportunity no matter the projections, no matter how things look. That’s how it turned out for me. I would just encourage everybody to follow their dreams, especially players who went to the Senior Bowl, got invited to the Combine, because the draft is such an important time, for sure, but a lot of people don’t realize it’s just the starting point. At the end of the day, you’re going to the NFL. Just taking that moment, man, and move forward and realize that’s just a starting point; it’s not the end.”
Fifth Round: Collin Oliver, DE, Oklahoma State
As a freshman in 2021, Oliver had two sacks of Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams – now the quarterback of the Chicago Bears – to clinch the Cowboys’ victory in the Bedlam rivalry. The second sack came on the final play to clinch the 37-33 win.
“That was a real cool moment. Bedlam is a real big game in Stillwater and in Norman, but we take some pride with that game in Stillwater. Being able to do that in the moment there with all the fans, it was real cool. Everybody dreams about getting a game-winning sack and I did it. So, it was a real cool moment.”
Sixth Round: Warren Brinson, DT, Georgia
Brinson is anything but shy.
“A lot of microphones, a lot of lights. How do I look, guys?” Later, he added, “When I see the cameras, I just freeze up.”
The reality that he’s in the NFL hit him on Sunday.
“After I got drafted, it really didn’t hit me until I woke up the next morning. I was like, ‘Whoa, I’m a Packer.’ And somebody asked me what I do, and I’m like, ‘I play football.’ He said, ‘For who?’ I said, ‘The Green Bay Packers.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, snap!’ That was really when it felt for real. But it’s cool, man, it’s a blessing. The 10-year-old me would be very proud. He would be proud. But, I mean, it’s cool, bro. I’m in the NFL. I’m living the dream. I get to play football for fun now. I’ve just got smiles on my face. We just did a walk-through and I was like smiling, ‘Wow, I’m really here, bro.’ It’s a blessing.”
Seventh Round: Micah Robinson, CB, Tulane
Robinson has one familiar face in the locker room.
“Malik Willis is my cousin. I actually just saw him before I walked in here, a couple minutes ago. I got a chance to talk to him. First time talking to him since being up here, actually.”
Robinson had only one predraft visit. That was Green Bay. He hoped he’d return.
“On my visit, I was joking with the coaches actually. I was like, ‘I’m going to be back. Hopefully I’ll be back.’ I kind of just spoke it into existence. I had a great visit up here with them. Got to know the coaches, got to tour the facilities. Loved everything. Loved everything about the culture. Loved everything about Green Bay. Now I’m back.”
Seventh Round: John Williams, OL, Cincinnati
Williams was the Bearcats’ two-year starting left tackle but played well at guard at the East-West Shrine Game and fits the Packers’ quest to find versatile linemen.
“A big point for me was just my flexibility. They want you to play multiple positions, which I think is probably why they picked me, just the ability to hopefully help out wherever I’m needed. I think that’s the biggest upside for me. …
“In games, I only played left tackle, but I practiced at all five at some point in college. That was a big talking point for me. So, now they’re putting it to the test and I think I can do pretty well.”