Where Are Packers in Consensus NFL Power Rankings After Free Agency?

The Green Bay Packers, who haven’t won the NFC North since 2021, are the best team in the division in the post-free agency version of our Packers On SI NFL Power Rankings.

Of course, free agency isn’t really over and there is talent to be acquired in the bargain-hunting phase , but the difference-making players have found new homes. So, this is as good of time as any to check in on the Packers and the rest of the Super Bowl contenders.

Our power rankings took six sets of national power rankings as well as sportsbook odds to create one superpowered power ranking. Adding those seven individual rankings together, the Los Angeles Rams are No. 1 and the Seattle Seahawks are No. 2.

The Packers are eighth, with a range from fifth all the way to 15th. The Lions and Bears are tied for 13th. Chicago, which won the division last season, has a range of eighth to 16th. Detroit, which won the division the previous two seasons, has a range of sixth to 15th.

Here’s where you’ll find the Packers in the individual rankings, with longer analysis available at the links.

Pro Football Focus: 5th

Mason Cameron referenced the outflow of talent but liked how the Packers “soften(ed) that blow” by adding Javon Hargrave, Zaire Franklin and Benjamin St-Juste.

“Even amid the slew of roster changes, the Packers still maintain elite talent on both sides of the ball,” he wrote. “After posting the fourth-highest PFF overall grade among quarterbacks last season, Jordan Love gives Green Bay an exceptionally high floor on offense. Edge defender Micah Parsons also gives the defense a dominant force to shoulder the load.”

The Rams and Seahawks hold the top spots in PFF’s rankings, and the Lions and Eagles are hot on the Packers’ heels.

The Bears? They are way down the list.

Sharp Football: 5th

The Packers are third in the NFC . Despite concerns about the offensive line, they are ahead of the Lions, Vikings and Bears, who are all out of the top 10 but inside the top half of Raymond Summerlin’s rankings.

“The front office seems to be betting big on former first-round pick Jordan Morgan at left tackle,” he wrote. “They also play in the best division in football, and they don’t have much draft capital to add to the roster. Those are all concerns, but this remains a good football team when healthy.”

CBS: 7th

The Packers lost some key players in free agency. They added some good players, as well.

Those aren’t the additions on Pete Prisco’s mind, though.

“They took a few hits in free agency, but the key will be getting players like Micah Parsons and Tucker Kraft healthy for 2026,” he wrote. “This is still a talented team – and a young one.”

Three NFC West teams are ahead of the Packers, but Green Bay is ahead of Chicago (ninth) and Detroit (15th).

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff at Lambeau Field. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Score: 11th

The Packers are sixth in the NFC , behind the three NFC West powers as well as Chicago and Detroit in the NFC North. If the standings played out like that, the Packers wouldn’t even qualify for the playoffs.

“Green Bay hasn't made any offseason splashes despite lacking offensive line stability and questions about its defensive front,” the authors wrote. “While the additions of defensive lineman Javon Hargrave and linebacker Zaire Franklin strengthen the roster, the departure of Rashan Gary and Micah Parsons' recovery from a torn ACL may force the unproven Lukas Van Ness into the role of top edge rusher in Week 1.”

Fox Sports: 14th

F ox’s Ralph Vacchiano has Green Bay in sixth in the NFC, behind the Bears (eighth) but ahead of the Lions (15th).

“They got better on defense with defensive tackle Javon Hargrove and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste,” he wrote. “They are counting on a lot of internal options, though, to replace their loss of top receiver Romeo Doubs and several players from their offensive line.”

The Bears need a pass rusher, in particular, and the Lions need defense, in general.

NFL.com: 15th

A lot of talent left Green Bay, and Eric Edholm wasn’t enthusiastic about how they were replaced.

“Trading 25-year-old Colby Wooden for 29-year-old Zaire Franklin helps replace Walker, but it also makes the Packers older,” he wrote. “Adding 33-year-old Javon Hargrave achieved the same end. … With Green Bay coming off a gutting Wild Card Weekend loss at Chicago, questions still hover over this talented but flawed team.”

One big remaining hole, Edholm noted, is at quarterback, where the Packers might be shopping for a backup.

Led by Seattle, three NFC West teams fill the top five. Chicago is ninth, with the Bears boasting four of the top 89 draft picks and with the potential for internal growth.

If the NFC standings matched Edholm’s rankings, the Packers would be the – drumroll please – seventh seed.

Sportsbooks: Tied, 7th

At FanDuel Sportsbook , the Packers and Lions are tied for the seventh-shortest odds. In the NFC, they are behind the Rams, who are the overall favorites at +700, the Seahawks at +900, and the 49ers at +1600, and they are tied with the Lions at +1700.

To win the NFC North, the Lions are +160, the Packers are +200, the Bears are +340 and the Vikings, even after trading for Kyler Murray, are +600.

Consensus Power Rankings

1, Los Angeles Rams (9 points; five first-place votes); 2, Seattle Seahawks (13; two first-place votes); 3, Buffalo Bills (23 points); 4, Denver Broncos (45); 5, Baltimore Ravens (49); 6, New England Patriots (54); 7, San Francisco (56); 8, Green Bay (64); 9, Los Angeles Chargers (67); 10, Philadelphia Eagles (68).

11, Jacksonville Jaguars (77); 12, Kansas City Chiefs (78); Tie-13th, Detroit Lions (81); Tie-13th, Chicago Bears (81); 15, Houston Texans (84); 16, Dallas Cowboys (115); 17, Minnesota Vikings (127); 18, Cincinnati Bengals (130); 19, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (136); 20, Indianapolis Colts (139).