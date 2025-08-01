Here’s Where Packers Are in NFL Power Rankings
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last season, four teams qualified for the NFL playoffs after falling short in 2023. That’s actually a below-average number of changes.
Which teams are most likely to go from in the playoffs in 2024 to watching them from home in 2025?
Pro Football Network ranked last year’s 14 playoff teams by the likelihood they will miss the playoffs this season. The Green Bay Packers ranked third.
“In addition to navigating the challenging NFC North, the Packers will likely need to clinch a Wild Card spot to make the postseason,” PFN wrote. “Teams like the 49ers, Cowboys, Bears, Seahawks, Falcons, and Cardinals could all push for a postseason berth after not landing one in 2024. Green Bay has a solid roster, but other teams arguably made more significant upgrades this offseason.”
The Pittsburgh Steelers with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback are considered the most-likely team to miss the playoffs this year.
Here are some more power rankings from the start of NFL training camps.
Fox Sports: 5th
The Packers lost seven games last season – six to the Lions, Vikings and Eagles. What will push them “over the top” against the NFC’s top teams? The quarterback.
“It’s really up to quarterback Jordan Love, who has been mostly terrific, but has still thrown 27 interceptions (including five in three playoff games) in the last three seasons,” Ralph Vacchiano wrote.
Detroit, the back-to-back reigning champions in the North, is ninth. Noting the Lions’ coaching and personnel losses, “They are still loaded and dangerous, but that is a lot to overcome.”
The Athletic: 5th
Josh Kendall also points to Love and his league-worst 27 interceptions as the key to the season.
“The Packers have drafted six wide receivers in the first five rounds in the last four years, and they were second last season in yards per completion (12.8),” he wrote. “Now, it’s up to quarterback Jordan Love to smooth out the rough spots in his game.”
The Super Bowl-champion Eagles are No. 1 and the Ravens are No. 2. The Packers will host both teams. The North rival Lions and Vikings are in the top 10.
USA Today: 6th
The Packers are No. 1 in the NFC North in Nate Davis’ power rankings.
“They bring a compelling mixture of young talent but also continuity, an aspect that could distinguish them from their NFC North rivals, who are all undergoing some measure of major upheaval at a key spot,” Davis wrote.
For the Lions, that’s the changes at both coordinators and the departure of six other coaches. For the Vikings, it’s the quarterback. For the Bears, it’s their head coach.
Yahoo: 7th
Frank Schwab chose to focus on Packers receiver Jayden Reed, who “is about to become the Packers’ true No. 1 receiver.
“He has had two solid seasons, had a nice spike in his yards per catch, and is the most bankable player in a deep receiving corps,” Schwab said of the team’s leading receiver each of his first two seasons. “Reed could have a nice third-year breakout.”
Being No. 7 is promising. It puts them at No. 3 in the division, though.
Bleacher Report: 9th
Bleacher Report’s staff combined for these power rankings. Green Bay is ninth overall but sixth in the NFC, though ahead of the Vikings and Bears.
“If the Packers want to dethrone the Detroit Lions in the NFC North and get into the Super Bowl discussion, Love has to prove he's worth his recent four-year, $220 million contract extension,” Maurice Moton wrote. “He has plenty of options in the passing game: Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks, Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave.”
Sporting News: 20th
Well, here’s a curveball. The Packers are a consensus top-10 team but Alec Sanner almost has the Packers in his bottom 10.
“This is a young team that had high expectations last year,” he wrote. “This offseason wasn’t a good one for them. They’re still talented but definitely overhyped.”
In the NFC North, the Lions are fourth, the Bears are 15th and the Vikings are 22nd. That he wrote the Vikings’ “defense doesn’t scare anyone” is about as absurd as putting Green Bay at No. 20.