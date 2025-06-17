How Many Packers in List of NFL’s Top 100 Players?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Good players win games in the NFL. Great players win Super Bowls.
At CBS Sports, longtime NFL writer Pete Prisco published his list of the Top 100 players in the NFL. Four members of the Green Bay Packers made the list. None, however, cracked the Top 60.
No. 1 on the list for Green Bay and No. 61 overall is safety Xavier McKinney. The All-Pro finished second in the NFL with eight interceptions last season while allowing only a few big plays and missing just a handful of tackles.
“I’ve said it before, gold jacket is what I’m aiming for,” McKinney said. “That’s always going to be the goal and it’s been the goal since I came in, and it’s been a goal since I was a kid. So that energy, that level of intensity is always going to stay the same.”
At No. 66 was running back Josh Jacobs. His 1,329 rushing yards was the second-most of his career behind his 1,653 from his All-Pro 2022 campaign with the Raiders. He set career highs with 15 rushing touchdowns and 16 total touchdowns.
“His toughness running the ball helped key the Packers offense,” Prisco wrote.
While he wasn’t close to winning the NFL’s rushing title, in many ways he was playing a different game than Eagles star Saquon Barkley, who was third on the list, because so many of his yards came after contact.
“We’ve got new goals and things like that,” Jacobs said at organized team activities, “but I feel like I left a lot on the table, you know? I feel like I had a good year, but I feel like I still left a lot on the table.”
While general manager Brian Gutekunst has assembled a strong roster, you have to wait until No. 83 to find one of his draft picks. That’s where you’ll find right tackle Zach Tom, who received the third-most All-Pro votes at the position last year.
“Tom is one of the most underrated players in the league -- a dominant part of Green Bay's offensive line. He doesn't look the part, but he plays the game at a high level,” Prisco wrote.
Tom is expected to sign a contract extension after a second consecutive dominant season at a premium position.
“I think it’s a credit to everybody that has helped me out through my career – parents, my coaches, myself, everybody who’s been a part of my career,” he said recently. “But, hey, I’m just trying to do what I do, do it consistently and whatever recognition comes from that, I’ll take it.”
At No. 92 – down five spots from last year – is quarterback Jordan Love, who struggled through injuries after a breakout second half of the 2023 season. He is No. 11 among quarterbacks after a second consecutive season of 11 interceptions.
Fully healthy, Love was sharp throughout the spring practices.
“Yeah, my confidence level is always pretty high, but I do feel each year you come into it, you do gain more confidence,” Love said at minicamp. “Every rep you take, you gain confidence. Obviously, coming back here, going on Year 6, I’ve got confidence every year going through OTAs. Now going on my third year starting, I know what we’re expecting, what we need to keep working on to build to get ready for training camp, get ready for the season.”
At No. 79 is former Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.
In the NFC North, the Lions have eight players in the Top 100, including five ranked ahead of any Packers player. The Vikings and Bears have two apiece. The Eagles have 10, including four in the Top 20.
The Packers will play against 13 of the top 15 players.