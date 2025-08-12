Injuries, Big Plays Highlight 14th Practice of Packers Training Camp
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jordan Love had surgery, Romeo Doubs was the latest receiver to suffer an injury and big plays exploded throughout Ray Nitschke Field on Tuesday, the 14th practice of Green Bay Packers training camp.
Here is everything you need to know.
Jordan Love’s Day
Jordan Love’s morning was spent in surgery following a thumb injury sustained on Saturday night against the Jets.
“Hopefully, we’ll have him back at practice next week. Shouldn’t miss any regular-season time,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said.
For the rest of the week, at least, Malik Willis will be QB1.
“If this team can’t handle one person being down for a couple days, then I think we’re in more trouble than worrying about what I should do,” Willis said. “I think we should be mentally strong enough to go out here and do what we can to execute each play that’s called, within the timing of the play, within the execution of the play and just play ball.
“It’s not a one-person game. It takes all 11 at all times. I know this position that we play gets a lot of added hype or added pressure, but it’s not really about that. It’s about going out and playing ball with all 11 working together.”
Player of the Day: Edgerrin Cooper
After an All-Rookie season, Edgerrin Cooper seems primed for domination.
On the first pass of the day, Cooper misdiagnosed a play but got his hands up, deflected Malik Willis’ pass and grabbed the interception.
“It was a last-minute play,” Cooper said. “I bit up a little bit on the play-action or whatever it was and I knew I probably wasn’t going to be able to get back deep enough, so I waited for him to throw it and tried to get in the window. It hit my hand and I was able to make those plays.”
Later, he had a tackle for loss on a screen to Emanuel Wilson, a tackle for loss on a run by Chris Brooks and instantly stopped Tucker Kraft after a bootleg completion.
Play of the Day: Isaiah Neyor
The Packers are going to need all of their young receivers to step up in order to be competitive in Saturday’s preseason game at the Colts. Signed less than a week ago, undrafted rookie receiver Isaiah Neyor made one of the best catches by anybody in camp.
On third-and-6, undrafted rookie quarterback Taylor Elgersma threw a deep pass to Neyor, who used every bit of his 6-foot-4 1/8 frame and 4.40 speed to make a head-long, diving catch in the end zone.
“It’s something that I practice a lot – over-the-shoulder catch – and it’s one of the toughest catches to make in football,” he said. “So, I try to practice it as much as I can, keeping my eye on the ball and tracking it all the way to my hands. It was a great ball by the quarterback, Taylor, and he threw it up and I just went and made the play.”
Packers Injury Updates
New injuries: QB Jordan Love (thumb), RB Israel Abanikanda (hamstring).
Old injuries: WR Christian Watson (knee), WR Jayden Reed (foot), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), S Xavier McKinnney (calf), S Zayne Anderson (knee), linebacker Collin Oliver (hamstring), CB Isaian Dunn (knee), offensive lineman John Williams (back).
Returning from injuries: None.
While Abanikanda was the only addition to the did-not-practice list after sustaining a hamstring late on Monday, receiver Romeo Doubs and receiver Savion Williams dropped out.
Doubs dropped a deep pass from Malik Willis and was hit by what appeared to be more of a glancing blow than anything by Evan Williams. Practice was stopped for a few moments until Doubs was helped off the field holding his lower back. He was with a trainer for a few minutes before going into the Don Hutson Center with trainers.
Williams, who has been in and out of the lineup since the start of camp, at one point was walking up the sideline with a massage gun against his hamstring.
Meanwhile, Watson “more than likely” will start the season on the physically unable to perform list, GM Brian Gutekunst said before practice.
“It’s tough, because when you see him run – I’m sure you guys have seen him run, too – you want to throw him out there, right?” Gutekunst said. “But there’s kind of a timeline with these ACLs and he’s ahead of the curve.”
Packers Practice Highlights
- On the third play of the day, a jet sweep to Savion Williams picked up a nice chunk of yards because of Malik Heath’s block against Evan Williams.
- As noted earlier, Malik Willis’ first pass was intercepted by Edgerrin Cooper. His second pass resulted in a long catch-and-run touchdown by Luke Musgrave that had offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich celebrating with other coaches.
- A couple of early runs by Josh Jacobs went nowhere because of Kenny Clark, who is putting together a strong camp. Devonte Wyatt added a tackle for loss.
- After missing time with a hip injury, Kamal Hadden had great coverage on a slant to Romeo Doubs for the breakup.
- MarShawn Lloyd is back. After missing a big chunk of camp with a groin injury, Lloyd took a handoff to the left but saw No. 57, Brenton Cox. So, Lloyd stopped on a dime, cut to the right and got around the corner.
“It was really good,” Lloyd said. “I think we ran an outside zone to the left side. I kind of pressed my gap, I saw everything came flowing over. In my peripheral, I saw my back side and I made a cut back side. I think it was a good glimpse of seeing what I can do after what just recently happened, so it was really good to be out there and move how I move.”
- Before the next play, Kadeem Telfort was flagged for a false start and Brant Banks replaced him at left tackle.
- On the next play, linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper stormed into the backfield and drilled Emanuel Wilson to force a fumble.
“I was able to shoot the gap and put my helmet on the ball,” he said.
Hopper was so busy celebrating the hit that he didn’t realize he had forced a fumble. That earned him some grief from the coaches.
“Got to get the ball,” he said. “But I did not see the ball come out, though.”
- Hopper almost made another big play but Malik Willis’ bullet over the middle got to Matthew Golden before Hopper could knock it down. It was the equivalent of a 100-mph fastball by Willis. Anything slower would have been broken up.
“Ty’Ron got a little wide in his drop and just decided to let one rip behind his ear,” Willis explained. “He almost got it, he almost got it. He got a finger on it. I just threw it pretty hard. So, Matthew saved me, coming back to the ball on that one. We’ve just got to continue to work through those things and understand that they’re going to give us all these different, funky looks on third down and do what we can to mitigate any negative plays.”
- The pass rush was fierce at times. During a span of about a half-dozen plays, Quay Walker and Rashan Gary sacked Sean Clifford, Wyatt sacked Taylor Elgersma and Edgerrin Cooper sacked Elgersma. All of that comes with the caveat that Green Bay’s starting defense was going against the No. 2 line. Gary also had a strong rush to force Clifford’s throw to be too high for Isaiah Neyor.
- Golden dropped a pass, which might not be noteworthy if not for the fact that Golden might not have dropped a pass since being drafted by the Packers. As judged by this writer, Golden had zero drops during the five offseason practices that were open to reporters and the first 13 practices of training camp.
- Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie joined Lukas Van Ness in shutting down a run by Josh Jacobs. On the next play, McDuffie wasn’t fooled at all by a handoff to Tucker Kraft.
- On a third-and-1, Kitan Oladapo broke up a pass to the sideline to receiver Will Sheppard. One play later, Isaiah Simmons quickly stopped a checkdown to Lloyd.
- The final period of practice ended with a bang. First, Willis ripped a laser to Luke Musgrave for a 30-yard touchdown.
“Coop was probably at a disadvantage and Malik just delivered a good ball,” Musgrave said.
Two plays later, it was Elgersma’s touchdown pass to Neyor.
On the next play, Jacobs had a nice run to the left. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich was fired up about the block delivered by right guard Sean Rhyan.
- On third-and-4, Kingsley Enagbare limited Jacobs to a gain of 2. That set up fourth down. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley brought the house, and Simmons sacked Willis. Simmons ran past Willis, which is what the players are taught to do, and the whistle blew. A split-second after the whistle, Willis heaved one to the end zone because it was fourth down. Evan Williams stepped in front of Mecole Hardman for the interception.
It was Williams’ first interception of camp, and he was thrilled to talk about it.
“Oh my god. Cracked the seal, man,” he said. “Definitely feels great to get that one out of the way. It feels always like you’re just waiting for that first one to get it out of the way, just take all the pressure off your shoulders and we like to say they come in bunches, so hopefully these next couple practices I’ll be able to get my hands on a few more.”
- Brandon McManus made all six field-goal attempts. His second set of three kicks were from 50-plus yards.
Packers Lineup Notes
- While Rasheed Walker, the starting left tackle the past two seasons, got some reps on offense for the first time since sustaining a groin injury before Family Night, Jordan Morgan got most of the first-team action.
- At times, the No. 2 line consisted of left tackle Kadeem Telfort, left guard Donovan Jennings, center Sean Rhyan, right guard Jacob Monk and right tackle Anthony Belton. So far, nobody has emerged as the backup center to Elgton Jenkins.
- Once again with Xavier McKinney out, Green Bay’s safety tandem was Evan Williams and Javon Bullard in the base defense and Williams and Kitan Oladapo in nickel.
- At linebacker, the defense in the base trio was Quay Walker at middle linebacker, flanked by Edgerrin Cooper and Isaiah McDuffie.
- With Kamal Hadden back after missing more than a week with a hip injury, the No. 2 secondary included Hadden and Bo Melton at cornerback with Kalen King in the slot.
Packers Transactions
The Packers have a new running back, Tyrion Davis-Price, who is a former third-round pick. The Packers waived-injured running back Jalen White (foot) and cornerback Isaiah Dunn (knee).
Packers Training Camp Schedule
The Packers’ next practice will be held in Westfield, Ind., on Thursday. The joint practice against the Colts will precede the preseason game in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Quote of the Day
Josh Jacobs, on Malik Willis replacing injured Jordan Love:
“We know what Malik is and what we have in Malik. Obviously, for him, it’s just more so a year into this system, more comfortable in the system, you see him make throws. He made a few throws today that was like, ‘Wow.’ Just him being more comfortable and him being the leader, I think he’s naturally a guy that he puts in the work so I think he’s going to succeed. We have the ultimate confidence in him, so it’s going to be fun to see how he does in this joint practice.”