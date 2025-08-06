Packers Sign Receiver With Elite Size, Speed; Place Former Draft Pick on IR
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers on Wednesday signed Isaiah Neyor, a receiver with an elite combination of size and speed. In a corresponding roster move, they placed second-year guard Travis Glover on injured reserve.
Neyor went undrafted this year but is a high-upside prospect. Following his senior season at Nebraska last year, he measured 6-foot-4 1/4 and 218 pounds. He ran his 40 in 4.40 seconds and had a 39-inch vertical leap. His Relative Athletic Score was 9.90.
“It’s a fast 40 but the way it happened, I actually cramped when I ran it,” he said on Up & Adams.
It never quite came together on the field, though. With Wyoming in 2021, he caught 44 passes for 878 yards, leading the Mountain West Conference with a 20.0-yard average and 12 touchdowns.
He transferred to Texas but didn’t play in any games in 2022 due to a torn ACL and was limited to just one game in 2023. He finished his career at Nebraska, where he caught 34 passes for 455 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. He had big games against UTEP, Illinois and UCLA.
“As far as physicality, I’m just as good if not better than what I was back then at Wyoming,” he said during fall camp with the Cornhuskers.
“It’s just building up and building up and now that I finally have a chance to come out there and compete at a stage like this, it’s just great. I’m super-excited for the season and I’m excited for what we can do this year.”
He compared his two seasons at Texas to being in “prison” and being “locked away from something that I love so much.” He was thankful for the opportunity to play at Nebraska.
“My biggest thing was just staying positive, no matter what the situation was … being optimistic,” he said early last season. “I’m kind of proud of myself for how far I've come. Because it was really tough. I was at a deficit and just to be able to make my way through all that adversity, it really shows a lot.”
Neyor signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent. Showing what they thought of him at the time, they gave him a $25,000 signing bonus and guaranteed $234,000 of this year’s base salary. They released him earlier this week.
Neyor is late to the sport. Before his sophomore year at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas, he wasn’t on any athletics teams.
“When Isaiah came to Lamar, he wasn't enrolled in football,” then-coach Laban DeLay said told WyomingNews.com. “He wasn't even enrolled in athletics. My assistant head coach was sitting in his classroom, and coach (Daniel) Wilkinson called me and said, 'You need to come look at this dude.' I walked over to the campus and introduced myself, and his hands were just mammoth and strong.
“I asked him what he was involved in, and he said, ‘Nothing, I just go to school.’ Long story short, we convinced him to come out for football, and a couple days later, he came out there for us. He was so raw that we were teaching him everything – teaching him stance, alignment and the game itself.”
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said Neyor is “allergic to consistency” but considered him a sixth-round prospect.
However, he wrote in The Beast: “Neyor is an imposing physical specimen with the elite combination of height, weight and explosive speed to be a mismatch.”
The Packers were a man down at receiver after releasing Sam Brown following his ankle injury. Plus, Dontayvion Wicks has been out with a calf injury.
Glover had been out about a week with a shoulder injury. A source said it’s too early to determine whether the Packers can add Glover to their 53-man roster at the end of training camp or if the injury is more significant.
He opened training camp running with the No. 1 offense when Elgton Jenkins and Aaron Banks were out of action. It signaled a strong comeback after being thrust into action in the playoff loss to the Eagles but winding up getting benched after committing three penalties.
“My main goal, just like last year when I got thrown in the playoff game, is to go re-earn they trust,” Glover said.
“I just took it as a learning experience – a great learning experience,” he continued. “That’s the biggest moment that you probably could have. First round of the playoffs, going against the Eagles, thrown in there when Elgton went down, so I just take it as, 10 years later I can look back at it and be like, I remember when I got thrown in that fire. I didn’t perform, but my next year I went out there and took it.”