Packers-Lions Final Injury Report: Bakhtiari Questionable

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers line up to face the Detroit Lions in Sunday’s regular-season finale, it will be 98 days since All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander has played in a game.

That’s nothing compared to the 378 days for All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Could they make their long-awaited returns to the lineup in the final game before the playoffs? The answers are no and perhaps.

Alexander, who hasn’t played since Week 4 due to a shoulder injury and missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday while on the team’s COVID list, returned on Friday. Not wanting to put Alexander on the field following just one practice this week, coach Matt LaFleur ruled him out.

Bakhtiari, who suffered an ACL tear on New Year’s Eve 2020 and twice has had his comeback short-circuited by setbacks, practiced on Friday after a conditioning day on Thursday. He is questionable. It’s perhaps worth noting that he was full participation – a first in his on-again, off-again comeback.

“I thought he looked really good, but we’ll see how he comes in tomorrow and see how he’s feeling before we totally commit to that, whether or not he’s playing,” LaFleur said.

It’s perhaps more important for Bakhtiari to play on Sunday than it would be for Alexander. A cornerback can simulate the intensity of a game well by going up against Davante Adams on the practice field. There’s no way to simulate the stresses of playing in the trenches without getting in a game and playing. So, Sunday could be a huge development for Bakhtiari and the top-seeded Packers.

“I think there’s a lot of variables that weigh into the decisions,” LaFleur said. “I think in David’s case, here’s a guy who hasn’t played in over a year. Would we love to see him out there? Absolutely. But I want to make sure and we want to make sure that he’s in the right mindset, first and foremost, but also that he can protect himself and he’s fully functional. He’s coming off a big injury. We just want to make sure everything’s 100 percent or as close as it can be to 100 percent before we put him out there.”

Center Josh Myers, who returned this week following knee surgery, remains on injured reserve but is expected to play, LaFleur said. Receiver Randall Cobb, who remains on injured reserve following core-muscle surgery, will make his return in two weeks in the playoffs.

“I just talked to him, I think it’s in everybody’s best interests to give him two more weeks to amp that up and let him go in the playoffs,” LaFleur said.

Receiver/returner David Moore remains on the COVID list and will not play. Rookie Amari Rodgers will handle return duties.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers practiced for a second consecutive day. Prior to this week, he had only practiced three times the past six weeks due to a broken toe.

In Detroit, Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who missed last week’s loss at Seattle with a knee injury, is “probable” for Sunday, coach Dan Campbell said. “Probable” isn’t a designation on the injury report, so Goff was listed as questionable. That means it probably won’t be Rodgers vs. his understudy from the past two seasons, Tim Boyle.

“I think we’ll see Goff this weekend,” Campbell said.

Packers Injury Report

Out: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), DT Kingsley Keke (illness).

Questionable: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), ILB De’Vondre Campbell (elbow), RB Aaron Jones (knee).

Lions Injury Report

Out: FB Jason Cabinda (knee).

Questionable: DE Michael Brockers (neck), QB Jared Goff (knee), G Jonah Jackson (elbow/knee), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), WR Josh Reynolds (thigh), TE Brock Wright (groin).