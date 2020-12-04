NewsGame DayInjuriesGambling
Packers-Eagles Injury Report: Smith Questionable; Cox Ready to Go

“I’m not overly concerned about it but it’s something (he’s) been battling through all season,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Za'Darius Smith's ankle.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Za’Darius Smith popped up on the injury report on Thursday and didn’t practice on Friday with an ankle injury, but he is expected to play on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m not overly concerned about it but it’s something (he’s) been battling through all season,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Friday’s practice but before listing Smith as questionable. “Some days are better than others. We held him out today and we’ll see where he’s at on Sunday.”

As expected, center Corey Linsley (knee) is out. Questionable are inside linebacker Krys Barnes (calf), who spent almost a month on the COVID-19 list, and running back/returner Tyler Ervin, who missed the last two games with injured ribs. Off the injury report is right guard Lucas Patrick, who missed the end of last week’s game against Chicago with an injured toe.

The potential return of Ervin and the addition of receiver Tavon Austin, players with similarly diverse skill-sets, could create more options on offense and special teams.

For the Eagles, standout defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (neck) practiced for the first time this week and is off the injury report. That means their hard-charging defensive front will be intact. The Eagles are third in the NFL in sack percentage. Cox has a sack in four consecutive games, the longest streak in the league.

“He’s a tough guy if you want to try to match somebody up one-on-one with him,” LaFleur said before the injury reports were released. “He’s a guy who can really wreck whatever it is you’re trying to do. I’ve had many experiences going against him. It’s never fun. You definitely know when he’s out of the game. We’ll have a plan for him if he does play. But, certainly, he’s one of the premier interior players in this league.”

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (calf) was limited all week and is questionable. Star tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) is off the injury report and will play following a five-game absence.

Packers Injury Report

Out: C Corey Linsley (knee).

Questionable: ILB Krys Barnes (calf), RB Tyler Ervin (ribs), OLB Za’Darius Smith (ankle).

Eagles Injury Report

Out: S Rudy Ford (hamstring).

Questionable: CB Darius Slay (calf).

