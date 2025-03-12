Jets Sign Josh Myers, Creating Staggering Packers Contract Comparison
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a quest to solidify the middle of their offensive line, the Green Bay Packers decided not to re-sign center Josh Myers. Instead, they agreed to a four-year, $77 million contract with guard Aaron Banks on Day 1 of free agency.
On Day 3 of free agency on Wednesday, the New York Jets and Myers agreed to a one-year contract worth $3.5 million. Myers will be reunited with his quarterback at Ohio State, Justin Fields.
Incredibly, there is a $73.5 million difference in contracts between Banks and Myers. For more apples-to-oranges, Banks’ $27 million signing bonus is $23.5 million more than Myers’ contract. Or Banks’ $19.25 million average is $15.75 million more than Myers will be paid.
The line might be better with Banks – the Packers are banking on it – but tens of millions of dollars better?
Myers was the Packers’ second-round pick in 2021. After missing most of his rookie season with a knee injury, he started 50 of a possible 51 regular-season games the last three seasons.
“Josh, I thought he had his best year,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said during his season-ending news conference a few days after a playoff loss to the Eagles in which Myers suffered an injured leg and missed the final snaps. “I thought he dealt with some things during this year that were tough, and I thought he fought through it like a champion and, certainly, (is) an asset to our football team. I know Jordan trusts him very much as his center.”
In 2024, Myers allowed just one sack, according to Pro Football Focus, and zero sacks, according to Sports Info Solutions. He played through some challenging circumstances. First, he had to get through the death of his father. He sat out the midseason game against Detroit because of injured wrist ligaments. Against San Francisco, he suffered a torn pectoral minor and didn’t miss a snap.
“There were certainly games I didn’t feel like myself,” he said late in the season. “It feels weird saying that because it feels like an excuse, but that’s how it’s been. I’ve definitely been battling some sh--.”
Nonetheless, the Packers opted to shuffle their offensive line. Banks, who started 43 of a possible 51 games at left guard the last three seasons with the 49ers, would slide into that spot with the Packers, with Elgton Jenkins moving from left guard to center.
The Packers made Myers the first center selected in the 2021 draft at No. 62 overall. At No. 63, the Kansas City Chiefs selected center Creed Humphrey. Myers was OK but Humphrey became elite. He finished third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2021, was second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2022, a Pro Bowler in 2023 and first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2024.
For their careers, according to SIS, Myers allowed seven sacks and had an overall blown-block rate of 2.2 percent. Humphrey allowed five sacks and had a blown-block rate of 1.1 percent.
Banks, meanwhile, despite playing only a handful of snaps as a rookie, allowed six sacks (five in 2022, zero in 2023, one in 2024) and had a blown-block rate of 2.7 percent (career-worst 3.3 percent in 2024).
While Myers wasn’t as good as the Packers desired as a blocker, he was trusted and durable with three consecutive seasons of 1,000-plus snaps. Banks’ three-year average is 809 snaps.
“I can’t say enough good things about Josh Myers, not only as a player but as a leader,” Gutekunst continued. “He really does embody kind of a Green Bay Packer and what we’re looking for and how they’re wired. I’m really glad we’ve had him for the last four years.”
In 2021 and 2022, Myers’ quarterback was Aaron Rodgers. The Jets this week released Rodgers and replaced him with Fields, so there will be instant chemistry.
“I think just how approachable he is and how open he is to talk to anybody and teach anybody anything, regardless of who they are or where they are in the program, I think is huge for him in being a great captain,” Myers said of Fields before the 2020 season. “And then another thing that I think is huge is just his ability to lead. He just is a natural. Some people have it, some people don’t. He has just the natural ability to lead other people.”