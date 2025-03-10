Packers Will Not Be Re-Signing Josh Myers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Barring an unexpected turn of events, the Green Bay Packers will not be re-signing starting center Josh Myers, a source told Packers On SI just before the unofficial start of free agency on Monday.
Myers was a second-round pick by the Packers in 2021. He was the first center selected, with Myers going off the board at No. 62 overall and the Chiefs taking Creed Humphrey at No. 63. While Humphrey was the first-team All-Pro center in 2024, Myers ranked 30th out of 32 starters, according to Pro Football Focus grading.
Still, Myers was a rock in the middle of the line. After missing most of his rookie season, he started all 17 games in 2022 and 2023 and 16 games in 2024.
“Josh, I thought he had his best year,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the end of the season. “I thought he dealt with some things during this year that were tough, and I thought he fought through it like a champion and, certainly, (is) an asset to our football team. I know Jordan trusts him very much as his center.
“He’s a UFA so we’ll see where all that goes. I can’t say enough good things about Josh Myers, not only as a player but as a leader. He really does embody kind of a Green Bay Packer and what we’re looking for and how they’re wired. I’m really glad we’ve had him for the last four years.”
In a weak free-agent class of centers, a young and experienced player like Myers should have a strong market.
Where will the Packers turn at center? When Myers missed the midseason loss to the Detroit Lions, left guard Elgton Jenkins started at center. When Myers couldn’t finish the playoff loss to the Eagles, right guard Sean Rhyan played the final handful of snaps. The Packers used a fifth-round pick in 2024 on Jacob Monk, though he didn’t play at all on offense as a rookie.
Or, they could look to free agency, a group that includes Atlanta Falcons standout Drew Dalman and former Pro Bowler Ryan Kelly of the Colts, or the draft.
While Myers didn’t become a dominant center, he was a heart-and-soul type of player who knew what he was doing and had earned the trust of the coaching staff. He appreciated what it meant to be a member of the Packers.
“I would love to be here,” he said in December. “I love it here. I love the people. It’s a wonderful team, a wonderful organization. I’d absolutely love to be here.”
Myers allowed one sack in 2024, a big improvement over five sacks in 2023.
Myers was injured in the playoff loss to the Eagles and was unable to finish the game, but he avoided a significant injury. That was the latest setback in a difficult season.
His father died in July; the team flew Myers and some teammates, including quarterback Jordan Love, to the funeral. After the Packers beat the Colts in the home opener, Myers and coach Matt LaFleur had a long embrace in the locker room.
“He’s,” Myers began before stopping to compose himself, “been there for me big since my dad passed. I can’t thank him enough. He’s been there big-time.”
Myers missed the home game against the Lions because of an injured wrist; in the days before the game, he could barely move his hand. Down the stretch, he played through a torn pectoral minor, which was suffered while blocking on a screen against the 49ers. He didn’t miss a snap because of that injury.
“There’s certainly some plays that are a bitch,” he said. “It’s been a bit up and down. For the most part it’s been good, though. There were certainly games I didn’t feel like myself. It feels weird saying that because it feels like an excuse, but that’s how it’s been. I’ve definitely been battling some sh--.”