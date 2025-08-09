John FitzPatrick Shows Why He Could Be Asset for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After scoring a touchdown at Green Bay Packers training camp this week, tight end John FitzPatrick was asked a question that made him laugh.
How many passes did he catch at Georgia?
“I don’t know,” he said with a smile. “Not a lot.”
No, it wasn’t a lot. The answer is 17 in four seasons.
“I’d like to say they missed something but, no, I think there were so many guys at Georgia,” FitzPatrick said.
FitzPatrick was a sixth-round pick by the Falcons in 2022. The Packers signed him off Atlanta’s practice squad last season. At the time, he said blocking was why he played at Georgia and why he got drafted.
Perhaps true, but FitzPatrick has shown repeatedly that he’s a capable receiver. No, he’s not a big-time threat like Tucker Kraft. No, he doesn’t have the stretch-the-field ability of Luke Musgrave. But as an outlet receiver and red-zone threat, FitzPatrick can be an all-around asset and not just a glorified sixth lineman.
“I’m confident in running routes and catching the ball,” he said. “I haven’t always had the opportunity to do so. When I do now, I’ve had some opportunities. Just go make a play.”
It’s hard to get comfortable in a role when not asked to do it. He never caught more than 10 passes in a season at Georgia. In 18 career games in the NFL – nine with the Falcons in 2023 and nine with the Packers in 2024 – he has caught only two passes.
“Yeah, that’s a good point. But 100 percent [he’s comfortable as a receiver],” he said. “I go out there and we practice. It’s not like I only will do blocking. So, I go out there at practice and run the same routes that everyone else is doing. During live team reps, I’m running routes just like everyone else. Run full speed and. if the ball comes your way, go make a play.”
He made one at the end of practice this week. During a red-zone period, a swing pass to fellow tight end Ben Sims appeared to be good for a touchdown but, perhaps for the good of the drill, he was ruled down at the 3. On the next play, FitzPatrick made a sliding catch in the end zone by the sideline on a pass by Malik Willis.
“Yeah, that was fun. Fun way to end it,” he said. “I think Ben might’ve scored before and I was pumped for him. We’re all excited when each other has success, and I think that’s what’s cool about this tight end room. The touchdown at the end was fun. Everyone ran down the field and started jumping, so it was cool.”
That’s not the only play he’s made as a receiver. FitzPatrick made a couple splash plays before Family Night, as well, with another sliding catch from Willis and a bootleg touchdown from Jordan Love.
FitzPatrick played through foot injuries to help Georgia win the national championship in 2021. He was part of the Bulldogs’ loaded tight ends room, which included Brock Bowers, who had an all-world rookie season as the Raiders’ first-round pick in 2024, and Darnell Washington, a third-round pick by the Steelers in 2023.
The injuries led to FitzPatrick spending his rookie season on the Falcons’ injured reserve list. He played only 18 snaps for the Falcons in 2023, then was released at the end of camp last year. The Packers signed him on Oct. 10. In his nine games, he caught one pass for 2 yards and played 73 snaps.
The Packers re-signed him this offseason.
“I think last year when they took that chance on me and picked me up, it showed their belief in me, and whenever I was in there in the game or in practice I just tried to perform to the best of my ability,” he said. “And then, obviously, signing back here showed belief in me and I just try to prove it every single day.”
So far, so good. At 6-foot-7 and 262 pounds, FitzPatrick’s size and blocking ability should be his ticket onto the roster. His ability to be a factor in the passing game, however, will be his ticket to sustained playing time. As position coach John Dunn likes to say, a tight end has to be able to do everything.
Through the first half of training camp, FitzPatrick has shown he can do it all.
“Honestly, just trying to take it day by day and not look too far into the future,” he said. “At the end of the day, just work hard every single day and, wherever the chips fall, I’ll see what happens. But I feel confident in myself, confident in my blocking ability and catching the ball. I definitely can help on Sundays.”