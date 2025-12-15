The Green Bay Packers lost to the Denver Broncos 34-26 on Sunday. The score, really, was irrelevant. What seemed like a potential Super Bowl preview, however, might have killed their season.

Late in the third quarter, star defensive end Micah Parsons suffered a knee injury. Rushing the passer, Parsons tried to change direction in pursuit of Bo Nix but pulled up holding his left knee. He eventually walked off the field and to the locker room with trainers. His hands were covering his face.

With the loss, the Packers fell from first place in the NFC North all the way to seventh place in the NFC. They are 9-4-1 and will have a chance to recapture the division lead with the rematch at the Chicago Bears on Saturday night.

They’ll have to do it without Parsons, who is believed to have suffered a torn ACL.

“It doesn’t look good. I’ll leave it at that,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

Here's the early story on #Packers star Micah Parsons going down with a knee injury today at Denver. ⬇️https://t.co/go5YxjBp4n — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) December 15, 2025

The Packers seemingly were in control, leading 23-14 in the third quarter against the Broncos, who entered the game with an AFC-best 11-2 record. With momentum on their side and smelling blood in the water given how their offense was routing arguably the NFL’s best defense. Jordan Love took a deep shot to Christian Watson.

Patrick Surtain’s interception was a game-changer in more way than one. Not only did Surtain give the Broncos the ball, and they turned the takeaway into a touchdown, but Watson landed hard and suffered a chest injury.

Before those injuries, premier right tackle Zach Tom suffered a knee injury and missed the final two-plus quarters. On the series in which Parsons was injured, safety Evan Williams sustained a knee injury.

Tight end Tucker Kraft was the team’s best playmaker. He’s out for the season with a torn ACL. Watson was the team’s best receiver and Tom the team’s best lineman; the extent of their injuries is not known.

“Long term, I think we’re going to be all right,” LaFleur said of the injuries to Tom and Williams.

Parsons wasn’t just the team’s best pass rusher. He wasn’t just the team’s best defensive player. He might have been the best defensive player in the NFL, a generational talent that had made the Packers legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

The Broncos defense entered the game ranked third with 282.0 yards per game and fourth with 18.1 points per game.

When the Packers scored on Josh Jacobs’ 40-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter, Green Bay in 31 minutes had 297 yards and 23 points. The Packers scored on all five possessions.

With Green Bay leading 23-14 after forcing a three-and-out, Love went deep to Watson. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Surtain, grabbed his first interception of the season. It was a game-changing play – and maybe a season-changing play given the injury to Watson.

“Since Christian’s been back from his rehab, he’s done some great things and been that explosive playmaker that we needed,” Love said, expressing confidence in having “plenty of depth” at receiver.

The Broncos turned the takeaway into a touchdown, with Bo Nix ad-libbing for two explosive completions before hitting Courtland Sutton for a 14-yard touchdown against Keisean Nixon.

Just like that, the score was 23-21 and Watson was in the locker room.

On the ensuing possession, Jacobs was buried for a loss of 3 and left tackle Rasheed Walker was called for a false start before Love scrambled for 24. However, the drive stalled and he was sacked on third-and-10. A bad punt and holding in the protection gave Denver the ball at the 30 with 4:51 left in the quarter.

The season took another extreme turn for the worse moments later. With the Broncos on the way to scoring the go-ahead touchdown on the final play of the third quarter, star defensive end Parsons suffered an injured left knee.

Parsons was pressuring Nix when he tried to change direction. He pulled up and immediately clasped his left knee. He walked to the locker room after getting pats on the back from his teammates and a hug from Surtain.

“We all know what type of player is and the impact he’s made on our football team,” LaFleur said.

After the Parsons injury, Nix fired a 14-yard touchdown pass to Sutton to give the Broncos a 27-23 lead. Green Bay answered for a field goal, with Love’s 27-yard completion to Matthew Golden getting them into scoring position.

Denver scored again. After the Broncos converted a fourth-and-2 with a 26-yard pass to Sutton. That set up R.J. Harvey’s 4-yard touchdown that gave Denver a 34-26 lead with 7:27 remaining.

The Packers had a couple chances, but the Packers were too limited without Watson and the pass rush was too strong without Tom.

First, Love had Dontayvion Wicks open over the middle but the ball bounced off Wicks’ hands wand was intercepted by Riley Moss. On fourth-and-3, Nix’s pass to Marvin Mims was broken up by Edgerrin Cooper.

Green Bay took possession at its 34 with 4:59 remaining. He got one first down with a 10-yard completion to Matthew Golden on third-and-9. The drive stalled, though, when Love was buried for sacks on second-and-7 and fourth-and-9.

The Broncos failed to run out the clock and gifted the Packers one more chance when Adam Prentice was stuffed on fourth-and-1. Love, so good in late-game, got-to-have-it situations, couldn’t make anything happen. He had a chance when he escaped the pocket on second-and-15 but threw short to Jayden Reed.

“Yeah, it’s very tough,” Love said. “I think losing a game like this is tough. It was a battle. I think we did some good things. Yeah, speaking on some of the injuries, we’ll see what happens and what the reports are when we get back, but it’s tough. It’s that next-man-up mentality where other guys have got to step up and be ready.”

After dominating the first half, the Packers finished with 362 yards.

Nix was 23-of-34 passing for 302 yards and four touchdowns.

Love was 24-of-40 passing for 276 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Jacobs, who was questionable with a knee injury, carried 12 times for 73 yard and one touchdown and made a superb 14-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter to give the Packers a 13-7 lead.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News