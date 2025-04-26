Key Picks Before Packers Go on the Clock in Day 3 of NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The 2025 NFL Draft will conclude with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday. The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to have five picks. On the road to Green Bay being on the clock at No. 124, here are players who are off the board at the start of the fourth round.
Linebackers Going, Too
The Packers have only five linebackers under contract – not enough to get through a spring practice. Notre Dame’s Jack Kiser went to the Jaguars at No. 107 and Ohio State’s Cody Simon went to the Cardinals at No. 115. Then, Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter went to the Bengals at No. 119.
No. 113, 49ers: Indiana DT C.J. West
The Packers need help at defensive tackle but three are off the board to start the day.
West spent his first four seasons at Kent State, where he had four sacks and eight tackles for losses in 2021 and two sacks and seven TFLs in 2023. The playmaking continued in 2024 with two sacks and 7.5 TFLs. According to PFF, there were 100 FBS-level, draft-eligible defensive tackles who played at least 238 pass-rushing snaps. He was 21st in pass-rush productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap, and 24th in win rate.
At 6-foot-1 1/8 and 316 pounds, his Relative Athletic Score was 9.16.
No. 111, Eagles: Nebraska DT Ty Robinson
In 47 games over his first five seasons, Robinson had five sacks and 14 tackles for losses. In 2024, he had seven sacks and 12.5 tackles for losses. He batted down 10 passes during his final two seasons. According to PFF, there were 100 FBS-level, draft-eligible defensive tackles who played at least 238 pass-rushing snaps. He was eighth in pass-rush productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap, and 20th in win rate. He was PFF’s 50th-ranked run defender.
At 6-foot-5 1/8 and 288 pounds with 4.83 speed in the 40, his Relative Athletic Score was 9.89.
No. 109, Patriots: Kentucky DT Deone Walker
It took until the seventh pick of the round for a player at one of the Packers’ key positions of need to go off the board.
TJ Slaton was the big man on Green Bay’s defensive line. Deone Walker would have been the big addition. Actually, he would have be a giant addition. He’s 6-foot-7 3/8 and 331 pounds but has significantly below-average athleticism. He had 7.5 sacks and 13 tackles for losses in 2023 but just 1.5 sacks and five TFLs in 2024.
The Packers’ Day 3 Picks
Setting the table for Saturday, here are the Packers’ picks.
Fourth round: No. 22 (124).
Fifth round: No. 23 (159).
Sixth round: No. 22 (198).
Seventh round: No. 21 (237) and No. 34 (250).
Whether they pick in those spots, of course, is anyone’s guess. GM Brian Gutekunst said he’d like to trade back to get another opportunity or two.
“We’ll see how it falls tomorrow, but I certainly would like to,” he said after Friday’s third round. “I would have like to have done it before now and that just didn’t transpire. Really, the opportunities probably would’ve been in the first round. So, we’ll see. There’s usually, over the past few years, there’s been a lot of movement on the third day, so we’ll see how to goes.”
Best Available Players
Pro Football Focus has the top five players at every position entering Saturday.
Focusing on some of the key needs, here are some of the names that stand out from those lists.
Interior offensive line: Ohio State center Seth McLaughlin is coming off a torn Achilles. He is a proven performer, intelligent and tough. The Packers don’t have an obvious backup at center.
Defensive tackle: The board here is still strong, and it’s a key position for the Packers, who lost TJ Slaton in free agency and don’t have any obvious depth behind the returning quartet of Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks.
Indiana’s C.J. West is a bit short but is an athetic playmaker. Maryland’s Jordan Phillips is a bit short but plays with power. Nebraska’s Ty Robinson is tall and athletic and coming off a strong final season. Mississippi’s J.J. Pegues is a solid player who doubled as a short-yardage runner.
“The way I look at it right now, I think that there’s some guys down there,” Gutekunst said of the defensive line. “We’re pretty far away – there are a number of picks before we pick – it did get picked over pretty good, but there are some guys down there that we like and we’ll see how it falls tomorrow.”
Defensive end: LSU’s Bradyn Swinson and Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer were considered potential third-round options. Wrote PFF: “Sawyer is a high-floor, all-around 4-3 defensive end with a starting-caliber projection. The question is whether you believe there is more there for him as a pass-rusher.”
SMU’s Elijah Roberts had a predraft visit and could help at defensive tackle, like Karl Brooks did coming out of Bowling Green.
Cornerbacks: Virginia Tech’s Dorian Strong is 6-foot-1 with 4.50 speed. He started 44 games and intercepted seven passes. LSU’s Zy Alexander is 6-foot-1 3/8 but has serious speed concerns. He intercepted 13 passes during his final four seasons.
Texas-San Antonio’s Zah Frazier is tall and fast and packed with potential. Western Michigan’s Bilhal Kone has good size, coverage ability and run-stopping prowess. Ohio State’s Jordan Hancock has position versatility. Florida’s Jason Marshall had a predraft visit.