Will Packers Trade for Myles Garrett? Here Are Latest Next-Team Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s a new favorite in the next-team odds to land the services of superstar defensive end Myles Garrett.
The Washington Commanders jumped over the Las Vegas Raiders and are the new favorite at FanDuel Canada Sportsbook at +320. The Green Bay Packers remain at +750, but those are now tied for the fourth-shortest odds rather than the third-shortest, with the Buffalo Bills leaping in front of the Packers at +550.
By implied probability, there is an 11.76 percent chance that Garrett will wind up in Green Bay.
While FanDuel’s odds are valid only if there’s a trade, DraftKings Sportsbook’s next-team odds are valid regardless of whether there’s a trade.
The Cleveland Browns, who have said they will not trade Garrett, are the favorite to be Garrett’s team to start the 2025 season at +300. Three teams that outlasted the Packers in this year’s playoffs, the Commanders (+450), Detroit Lions (+700) and Philadelphia Eagles (+750), are ahead of the Packers.
Green Bay is one of three teams at +1200, tied for the eighth-shortest odds. By implied probability, that’s a 7.69 percent chance.
Garrett, who won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and finished third in 2024, requested a trade on Monday.
“It's not a decision I take lightly,” Garrett told The Rich Eisen Show on Radio Row at the Super Bowl. “It took time and lots of conversation. Just looking at the trajectory of the team, talking to some of the higher-ups, I have a lot of respect for them, but I just don't think we're aligned on where the team is going in the near future.”
Garrett said he reached out to LeBron James, who twice left the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency.
At NFL Honors on Thursday, Garrett was spotted talking to Detroit Lions stars Jared Goff and Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson told The Detroit Free Press that he didn’t think a trade to the Lions was likely.
“You can’t have that many dudes on one D-line,” he said. “Who knows, but I think it’s very unlikely.”
Garrett had 14 sacks this season, his fourth consecutive season of 14-plus sacks. He led the NFL with 22 tackles for losses.
League executives told Packers On SI that it would take two first-round picks to acquire Garrett. Because the Packers are picking 23rd this year and presumably would have a late first-round pick next year, the Packers would have to throw in additional compensation.
Myles Garrett Next-Team Odds at FanDuel
Note: This bet is valid only if Garrett is traded. Otherwise, bets will be refunded.
Washington Commanders: +320.
Las Vegas Raiders: +500.
Buffalo Bills: +550.
Green Bay Packers: +750.
New York Giants: +750.
Los Angeles Chargers: +750.
Philadelphia Eagles: +850.
San Francisco 49ers: +900.
Dallas Cowboys: +900.
Detroit Lions: +1000.
Kansas City Chiefs: +1100.
Also: Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings: +1500.
Myles Garrett Next-Team Odds at DraftKings
Note: This bet allows for Garrett to return to the Browns.
Cleveland Browns: +300.
Washington Commanders: +450.
Detroit Lions: +700.
Philadelphia Eagles: +750.
Buffalo Bills: +900.
New England Patriots: +1000.
Arizona Cardinals: +1000.
Green Bay Packers: +1200.
Chicago Bears: +1200.
Las Vegas Raiders: +1200.
Los Angeles Chargers: +1600.
San Francisco 49ers: +1800.
Los Angeles Rams: +1800.
Kansas City Chiefs: +1800.
Also: Minnesota Vikings: +2500.
