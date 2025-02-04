Packers Among Betting Favorites for Myles Garrett
GREEN BAY, Wis. – If the Cleveland Browns give in and decide to trade superstar defensive end Myles Garrett, the Green Bay Packers are among the betting favorites to land the perennial All-Pro.
At FanDuel Canada, the Los Vegas Raiders are the favorite in the next-team odds at +280, followed by the Washington Commanders at +320 and the Packers at +750.
The bet is void if Garrett stays with the Browns.
The Browns have said they have no plans to trade Garrett, who requested a trade on Monday.
“We feel really good about Myles, obviously, as a big piece of our future,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said at the Senior Bowl. “We're looking forward to him being on the field. Like I said in my (season-ending) press conference, we envision him going from Cleveland to Canton when his career is over.”
The Browns, obviously, are a better team with Garrett. Moreover, the combination of the Browns’ salary-cap situation and Garrett’s contract would make a trade difficult from their perspective.
But not impossible. Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap pointed to how the Packers and Jets got their trade done for Aaron Rodgers as a path forward.
Garrett, who turned 29 on Dec. 29, is a generational talent and a sure-fire Hall of Famer. In eight seasons, Garrett has collected 102.5 sacks, 116 tackles for losses, 200 quarterback hits and 20 forced fumbles.
Garrett was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, when he had 14 sacks to help the Browns return to the playoffs. In 2024, had had 14 sacks again and led the NFL with 22 tackles for losses. The Browns plummeted out of playoff contention, though, which is why Garrett wants out.
At some point, either Garrett or the Browns will have to give in.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst hasn’t made any big trades during his tenure but landing Garrett could shift the fortunes of a franchise that for too long has been the bridesmaid but never the bride.
Former general manager Ron Wolf turned the Packers into a champion when he signed 31-year-old Reggie White in 1993.
“It all depends on who the player is and what he could give you,” Gutekunst said at the end of the season about his perspective on making a big trade. “I don’t particularly want to see somebody on the backside of their career. I don’t think that’s something I’d be particularly interested in.
“But he (White) wasn’t on the backside of his career by any means. So, I think it just depends on the player and what you think he has in front of him.”
In eight seasons, Garrett is a six-time Pro Bowler and a four-time first-team All-Pro, including in 2023 and 2024. He’s recorded 12-plus sacks in six of eight seasons, the exceptions being seven sacks in 11 games as a rookie and 10 sacks in 10 games in 2019.
According to Pro Football Focus, 76 edge defenders had at least 250 pass-rushing opportunities in 2024. Garrett was No. 1 in pass-rush win rate, pass-rushing productivity (which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap) and tied for No. 1 in total pressures.
If Garrett is traded, the acquiring team will instantly improve their Super Bowl championship chances for the next few years. Garrett is under contract through 2026 but likely would agree to a contract extension before any trade is made.
Here are the next-team odds for Garrett, assuming he’s traded.
Las Vegas Raiders: +280
Washington Commanders: +320
Los Angeles Chargers: +750
New York Giants: +750
Green Bay Packers: +750
Buffalo Bills: +850
Philadelphia Eagles: +850
San Francisco 49ers: +900
Dallas Cowboys: +900
Detroit Lions: +1000
Also
Chicago Bears: +1500
Minnesota Vikings: +1500
Longest Odds: Falcons, Panthers and Cardinals at +4200
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.