Five Days to Kickoff: 5 Packers-Lions Keys to Game

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have reason to be feeling good about themselves after lighting up the Minnesota Vikings 42-33 on Sunday.

“It’s one game,” coach Matt LaFleur cautioned on Monday. “We’ve got to continue. It’s a long road ahead. We’re going to have a pretty angry team, I think, coming into Lambeau this weekend that gave us everything we could handle and then some last year. Shoot, we didn’t lead for a second in either game. We’ve got to hit that reset button and get to work because we know we’ve got a tremendous task in front of us.”