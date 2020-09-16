SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

Five Days to Kickoff: 5 Packers-Lions Keys to Game

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have reason to be feeling good about themselves after lighting up the Minnesota Vikings 42-33 on Sunday. 

“It’s one game,” coach Matt LaFleur cautioned on Monday. “We’ve got to continue. It’s a long road ahead. We’re going to have a pretty angry team, I think, coming into Lambeau this weekend that gave us everything we could handle and then some last year. Shoot, we didn’t lead for a second in either game. We’ve got to hit that reset button and get to work because we know we’ve got a tremendous task in front of us.”

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Live From 1265+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jenkins Makes Lineman Shuffle Seem Simple

Elgton Jenkins went from starting left guard during training camp to starting at right tackle at Minnesota to back at left guard.

Bill Huber

Fantasy Waiver Wire: Pick Up Valdes-Scantling?

SI.com fantasy expert Dr. Roto has the waiver-wire list you need right here.

Bill Huber

Runyan Goes From Last Man Up to Last Man Standing

Packers rookie Jon Runyan went from the end of the depth chart at guard to ending the game with a pair of touchdown drives.

Bill Huber

15 Sensational Stats From Packers’ Victory Over Vikings

Here are 15 noteworthy numbers from the Green Bay Packers’ 43-34 victory over Minnesota on Sunday.

Bill Huber

Packers Suffer First Major Blow with Taylor Lost for Season

Veteran guard Lane Taylor suffered a major knee injury at Minnesota on Sunday.

Bill Huber

Rodgers Has Money Performance at U.S. Bank

On Sunday, Aaron Rodgers went 32-of-44 for 364 yards and four touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 127.5 - more than 50 points better than his first four trips to the stadium.

Bill Huber

Adams Makes History in Schooling Vikings’ Young Cornerbacks

Davante Adams tied a franchise record and had one of the most prolific Week 1 performances by a receiver in NFL history.

Bill Huber

Rolling Rodgers Helps Packers Scorch Vikings

Aaron Rodgers completed 32 of 44 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns as Green Bay scored TDs on five of six possessions to hammer the rival Vikings.

Bill Huber

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Follow along all day for the latest from U.S. Bank Stadium as the Green Bay Packers kick off the season at the Minnesota Vikings.

Bill Huber

Packers-Vikings Inactives: Who Will Start at Right Tackle?

Equanimeous St. Brown is one of the healthy scratches for the Packers for today's Week 1 game at Minnesota.

Bill Huber