SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

Rodgers Sees Open Receivers; Data Tells Different Story

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Aaron Rodgers on a roll, the Green Bay Packers are rolling into New Orleans for a Week 3 showdown against the New Orleans Saints.

In the first two games, Rodgers threw for 604 yards and six touchdowns with passer ratings of 127.5 vs. Minnesota in Week 1 and 107.6 vs. Detroit in Week 2. Other than last year’s midseason games against Oakland and Kansas City, when Rodgers threw for 734 yards and eight touchdowns with passer ratings of 158.3 and 129.0, you’d have to go back to the final two games of Rodgers’ run-the-table dominance in 2016 to find back-to-back games in which he threw for 500-plus yards and fashioned 100-plus passer ratings in back-to-back victories.

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Live From 1265+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers-Saints Injury Report: Adams Doubtful, Clark Questionable

Meanwhile, the Saints will be without their star receiver, Michael Thomas, and two of its top pass rushers are questionable.

Bill Huber

When Locked In, Packers’ Defense Has Delivered

It's an interesting statistical story contrasting the five consecutive touchdown drives with the rest of the defense's performance.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Two Days to Kickoff: 2 Packers at Saints X-Factors

Looking beyond the obvious names, these players could play a central role in Sunday night's showdown between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints.

Bill Huber

Packers-Saints Thursday Injury Report: Clark Returns to Practice

However, for a second consecutive day, receiver Davante Adams did not practice.

Bill Huber

by

KTMOZE

Three Days to Kickoff: 3 Areas of Concern

Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill and Cameron Jordan will be three major worries for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night at the New Orleans Saints.

Bill Huber

Passing Game Open for Business

“We have guys open, so the ball’s able to be dealt a little bit quicker than in years past,” the Green Bay Packers’ red-hot quarterback said on Wednesday.

Bill Huber

In Blocking the Big Dogs, No Puppies Allowed

Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams are unsung heroes in keeping Aaron Rodgers on his feet. All three explain the vital role the backs play.

Bill Huber

Packers-Saints Wednesday Injury Report: Adams, Clark Didn’t Practice

“It’s too early to tell,” Adams said after practice. “It’s feeling better.”

Bill Huber

Four Days to Kickoff: 4 Items from Inside the Saints

Let’s get to know the foe with Kyle T. Mosley of SI.com’s Saints News Network.

Bill Huber

Packers Place Taylor on IR

Green Bay has two openings on its 53-man roster, though one presumably will go to John Lovett.

Bill Huber