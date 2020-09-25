Rodgers Sees Open Receivers; Data Tells Different Story

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Aaron Rodgers on a roll, the Green Bay Packers are rolling into New Orleans for a Week 3 showdown against the New Orleans Saints.

In the first two games, Rodgers threw for 604 yards and six touchdowns with passer ratings of 127.5 vs. Minnesota in Week 1 and 107.6 vs. Detroit in Week 2. Other than last year’s midseason games against Oakland and Kansas City, when Rodgers threw for 734 yards and eight touchdowns with passer ratings of 158.3 and 129.0, you’d have to go back to the final two games of Rodgers’ run-the-table dominance in 2016 to find back-to-back games in which he threw for 500-plus yards and fashioned 100-plus passer ratings in back-to-back victories.