Matt LaFleur, Strength Coaches Rank Poorly in NFLPA Report Cards
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers ranked seventh in the NFLPA’s third-annual team report cards, which focus on workplace conditions.
The Packers were third in 2024 and sixth in 2022, so it was another strong season.
“Last year, they upgraded the players’ meeting room and added an underground parking facility,” the NFLPA stated. “Although these areas are not formally captured in the Report Cards, it demonstrates the team’s commitment to improve the players’ daily experience.”
The Packers’ grade could rise next year. Players thought the locker room needed to be renovated and upgraded. They will get their wish, with renovations underway and set to be complete for the start of training camp.
Here are the category grades, with the Packers receiving strong grades, if not rankings, across the board.
Treatment of families: B (ranked 12th). Generally, players like how their families are treated, though the Packers are one of three teams that do not offer daycare during home games.
Food and dining area: A-minus (6th). The players say the food is fresh and tasty.
Nutritionist/dietician: A-minus (7th). The survey found 84 percent of players say they get an individualized nutrition plan, which ranked 14th.
Locker room: B (12th). While 96 percent of players say the size of the locker room is adequate, that ranked 12th out of 32 teams.
Training room: A-minus (5th). The Packers ranked first and second, respectively, in having enough full-time physical therapists and full-time trainers, but were 11th in having enough hot-tub space.
Training staff: B (16th). The Packers believe the training staff moderately contributes to team success, which ranked 17th.
Weight room: A (5th). The players like the quality of the equipment and the space provided.
Strength coaches: B (27th). The players believe the staff, led by new coordinator Aaron Hill, moderately contributes to team success, which ranked 23rd.
The Packers finished eighth in this area last year, when the staff ranked sixth in contributing to team success and received an A-minus overall.
Team travel: A-minus (9th). The efficiency of travel ranked fifth.
Head coach: A-minus (20th). While 93 percent of the players said coach Matt LaFleur is efficient with their time, which ranked 18th, they found him only “moderately receptive” to feedback on team needs, which ranked 23rd.
The Detroit Lions with Dan Campbell and the Minnesota Vikings with Kevin O’Connell received A-plus grades. Campbell tied for first in being efficient with their time and O’Connell was third in responding to feedback
Ownership: A-minus (11th). Outgoing team President Mark Murphy is well-liked by the players, who found him “extremely committed to building a competitive team.” He ranked seventh out of 32 owners in that area and 11th in “willingness to invest in facilities” and “significantly” contributing to a “positive team culture.”
His replacement, Ed Policy, will have big shoes to fill from this perspective.
The report cards are meant to “empower players” to help them “make informed career decisions” and inspire action to “drive real change” and create “tangible workplace improvements.”
The Miami Dolphins finished first, followed by the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. Last year, the Falcons were 25th and the Chargers were 30th. The bottom five consisted of the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.
Almost 1,700 players participated.
Click here for the full report card.