NFL Draft Grades After Packers Select Matthew Golden in First Round
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers finally drafted a receiver. The pundits mostly rejoiced, with the Packers getting mostly A-level grades in NFL Draft report cards after the first round.
Sure, NFL Draft report cards are the equivalent of slamming a 12-pack of soda. But you’re here to read them, so let’s roll through 12 sets of grades.
NFL.com: A
Chad Reuter handed out 12 As along with two A-pluses. Green Bay got the best grade in the NFC North.
“Golden is the first receiver the Packers have picked in Round 1 since the organization selected Javon Walker 20th overall in 2002. Although the big-play threat possesses sub-4.3 speed, he’s not a one-trick pony; he can both take the top off defenses and win with physicality and crisp route-running. Expect him to be a playmaker early in his career.”
Fox Sports: A
Draft guru Rob Rang handed out six As, with Green Bay getting the only one in the NFC North.
“Jordan Love's emergence as one of the NFL's better young gunslingers is all the more impressive given that the Packers lack a true No. 1 receiver. Two of his favorite targets — Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson — are both entering the final year of their respective rookie deals and neither possesses Golden's straight-line speed (4.29 40), making the Texas product an ideal deep threat for Love. Golden isn't just fast, he's quick and competitive. I love this selection for the Packers.”
CBS Sports: A
Pete Prisco handed out four As and two A-pluses. Chicago also got an A.
“I love this pick. The Packers have injury issues at receiver and Golden will help offset those concerns. He can fly. The Packers usually don't pick receivers in the first, but Golden was too good to pass up. He was my second best receiver after Travis Hunter.”
Pro Football Network: A
The grades include seven As and six A-pluses. As part of a more extensive breakdown, PFN wrote:
“The Packers came into the draft with a lot of WRs and no WR1s. Matthew Golden has a chance to change that. Golden was my highest-rated WR outside of Travis Hunter and a top-15 overall talent. The Packers score exceptional value getting him at 23rd overall, and he adds a new – and vital – dynamic to their WR room.”
33rd Team: A
Ian Valentino handed out a total of 11 As, with the Packers getting by far the best grade in the NFC North. The grades include positives and negatives.
“Green Bay finally broke its streak of drafting a first-round wide receiver, and Matthew Golden is a fitting selection. Matthew Golden is a finesse speedster who will fit well into Green Bay's offense. He offers an upside that only Christian Watson had, but his versatility is what will make this pick a hit.”
The Athletic: A
Fourteen teams received an A and two others got an A-plus. The Packers and Bears had the best grades in the North.
Scott Dochterman’s first paragraph: “This marks the end of a streak for Green Bay, which hadn’t selected a receiver in the first round since 2002. The Packers needed a talent infusion at that position, however, especially with Christian Watson suffering an ACL tear in January. In Golden, the Packers are getting a field stretcher who can open up the second level for tight ends Tyler Kraft and Luke Musgrave.
Sports Illustrated: A-minus
Nine teams had a better grade than Green Bay received for Golden. SI’s grades also come with a scouting report.
Matt Verderame handed out the grade, writing, “Seen as a top-tier receiver in this class, Golden should step into his new role as an immediate starter with star-level upside. With the Longhorns, Golden played 16 games last season after spending two years with the Houston Cougars, and caught 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. At 5-foot-11 and 191 pounds, Golden ran a blazing 4.29 40-time at the Combine.”
Bleacher Report: B-plus
The Packers got a solid grade, but 18 teams got some version of an A. As part of a longer analysis, Brent Sobleski wrote:
“In (Christian) Watson's absence, the Packers need someone who can possibly take over as the X-receiver. Texas’ Matthew Golden isn’t a traditional X, but he's arguably the most explosive option in this year’s class with a 4.29-second 40-yard dash.”
USA Today: B-plus
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, a tough grader who handed out only four versions of an A, enjoyed Mark Murphy’s announcement. He liked the pick, too.
“This was more than a fun moment. Golden fits the bill of what Matt LaFleur had been in search of: a speedy pass catcher who can beat man coverage to create easier looks for Jordan Love. Between LaFleur's creativity as a playcaller and Love's aggressive mentality, he could make a sizable splash right away.”
Yahoo: B
Charles McDonald didn’t love the Golden selection as much as the others, though his player comparison of D.J. Moore would make the Packers do cartwheels.
“Green Bay needed a boost of playmaking to their offense and get one of the fastest players in the draft with Matthew Golden. Christian Watson had some of this element, but Golden, who was a darling of the College Football Playoff, adds a new dynamic with some elite ball tracking and deep speed.”
Fox Sports: B-minus
Former NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz also handed out grades at Fox. Only four teams did worse.
“The Packers finally did it. They drafted a receiver in the first round even though I thought they’d draft a cornerback. Will Johnson’s medicals must not have come back clean. Anyway, I think it’s a fine pick and the Packers will need to hone some technique with Golden. But he can fly, which is always a good start.”
Pro Football Focus: Average
PFF was decidedly less bullish on the pick, though the review was strong. It ditched letter grades for elite, very good, good, above average, average and below average.
“Golden clocked the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine among receivers, and the Packers continue to give quarterback Jordan Love weapons to throw to. Don’t think of Golden as a speedster, though. He demonstrated an impressive ability to defeat press coverage with active hands while showcasing excellent body control on off-target passes. He dropped just four passes in 2024, and his 61.1% contested-catch rate was one of the best marks in the class.”