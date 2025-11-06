Are Packers Contenders? Ranking All 16 NFC Teams Into Super Bowl Tiers
After being one of the top contenders in the NFL through the first eight weeks of the season, the Green Bay Packers fell victim to their second trap game of the season on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
On the heels of scoring 35 points and gaining 454 yards at Pittsburgh a week earlier, the Packers were unable to find the end zone through the air for the first time all season. Defensively, Green Bay’s stout run defense gave up 160 yards. Adding injury to insult, one of the team’s best players, tight end Tucker Kraft, suffered a torn ACL.
After a brutal Sunday, here’s a fresh look at where the Packers stack up in the loaded NFC. For the third time, we’ve broken up the 16 conference teams into tiers and ranked them on how likely it is for them to reach the Super Bowl. Here’s where you’ll find the Packers, who were No. 1 after Week 2 and No. 4 after Week 4.
No. 1 Contender: Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)
The top contender in the NFC is the Packers’ opponent on Monday night, the Philadelphia Eagles. After a two-game losing streak, which included a loss to the two-win Giants, had the Eagles looking like they were finally experiencing the Super Bowl hangover, they bounced back with two statement wins before last week’s bye.
The Eagles’ high-powered offense is starting to find its footing after a slow start. Jalen Hurts bounced back from the losing streak with a 326-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Vikings, and 2024 Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley followed it up with his best performance of the year, a 150-yard, one-touchdown beatdown of the Giants.
The defense ranks 23rd in yards allowed and 19th in points allowed, but an aggressive trade deadline from their front office could change that.
The Eagles acquired edge rusher Jaelan Phillips from the Dolphins, which should help improve their 25th-ranked sack total, as well as cornerback Michael Carter II and former Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander to address their 16th-ranked pass defense.
The Eagles are coming out of their Week 9 bye in first place in the NFC standings, and a couple of good moves at the trade deadline put them in a great spot to try and grab their second consecutive Super Bowl title.
Strength of Schedule Remaining: The Eagles’ next nine opponents are a combined 38-36-2. The .513 winning percentage is tied for 16th.
Strong Contenders
Los Angeles Rams (6-2)
Even with key injuries, the Rams are 6-2. In fact, the Rams are one of those teams that is just a couple of plays from being undefeated, and they may be the closest out of anyone. A blocked walk-off field goal against the Eagles and a turnover on downs in overtime that came down to a matter of inches against the 49ers are all that stands between the Rams and an 8-0 start.
A lot of their success is due to strong offensive output from their top weapons. Matthew Stafford is playing at an MVP level, and their receiving tandem of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams has a combined 1,202 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Defensively, the Rams are second in points allowed, second on third down and in the red zone, and third in sacks.
Remaining Strength of Schedule: 43-31 (.581 winning percentage ranks second).
Detroit Lions (5-3)
The Lions are hot on the Packers’ tail in the NFC North at 5-3, even following a surprising loss to the Vikings coming out of their bye week.
After earning the top contender spot in our last rankings, the Lions slipped to third after losses to the Chiefs and the Vikings in their last three games. The Lions, however, are hard to bet against with such a stacked roster on offense and a defense that is relentless when getting to the quarterback.
The loss to the Vikings is largely due to their offensive line, which gave up five sacks with a battered unit. The Lions have been rocked by injuries all season, which could end up hurting their chances down the stretch, although they have been able to avoid injuries to their key offensive weapons.
Remaining Strength of Schedule: 39-34-2 (.533 winning percentage ranks ninth).
Green Bay Packers (5-2-1)
The Packers suffered a tough loss to the Panthers last week. While losing the game hurts, the Packers lost a whole lot more than just one game.
The biggest loss was to Tucker Kraft, who will be out for the season with an ACL tear. Kraft was leading the team in receiving and receiving touchdowns and was No. 1 among all tight ends in receiving yards per game. The Packers also lost Matthew Golden, Aaron Banks and Colby Wooden to smaller injuries throughout the game, though they could all be back for Monday against the Eagles.
Despite the heavy losses suffered last week, the Packers have the talent to contend for a Super Bowl. They have the star power on defense with Micah Parsons and Rashan Gary leading the way, and the return of Christian Watson paired with Jordan Love’s strong play recently could be enough to fill the void that Kraft will leave.
The projected return of receiver Jayden Reed for the stretch run following his broken collarbone could provide a late-season lift.
Remaining Strength of Schedule: 41-33 (.554 winning percentage ranks third).
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)
After being in the early discussion to win MVP, quarterback Baker Mayfield has slowed down over his last couple games, but that hasn’t stopped the Buccaneers from being 3-1 in their last four games.
Even with a receiving corps that has been rocked by injuries, most notably to Mike Evans, who has been one of the most consistent receivers in football since he was drafted, Tampa Bay has found a way to be 6-2.
After their first four wins came by a combined nine points, dominant performances against the 49ers and the Saints have established the Buccaneers as a top contender. They should be getting Bucky Irving back soon to jump-start their running game and complement the Rookie of the Year-level season that first-round receiver Emeka Egbuka has delivered.
Remaining Strength of Schedule: 38-39 (.494 winning percentage ranks 18th).
Wild Cards
Seattle Seahawks (6-2)
The Seahawks are putting together a great season, with strong performances on both sides of the ball. Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the league in receiving and quarterback Sam Darnold has thrown 16 touchdowns. Defensively, Seattle is fifth in points allowed and third in sacks.
The Seahawks would be up a tier if it weren’t for their strength of schedule so far. Of their six wins, only two have come against teams with a positive record. While that hurts their case, their two losses against teams ranked above them being so close helps it, losing by a combined seven points to the 49ers and the Buccaneers.
Remaining Strength of Schedule: 41-35 (.539 winning percentage ranks eighth).
San Francisco 49ers (6-3)
It’s hard to call a team led by running back Christian McCaffrey and coach Kyle Shanahan anything less than a contender, but the 49ers have been hit hard by major injuries.
While they should be getting some of their offensive weapons, such as quarterback Brock Purdy and receiver Ricky Pearsall, back soon, season-ending injuries to defensive stars Fred Warner and Nick Bosa will end up really hurting the 49ers’ chances of returning to the Super Bowl.
Remaining Strength of Schedule: 35-32 (.522 winning percentage ranks 11th).
Chicago Bears (5-3)
After what was possibly their best game of the season against the Bengals, the Bears have jumped from a long shot team to make the Super Bowl to a dark-horse candidate to make a deep playoff run.
The offense is starting to figure it out, with Caleb Williams throwing for 280 yards and three touchdowns and the running game erupting for 283 yards. If the defense, which is No. 1 in the NFL in takeaways and interceptions, can string together stops and play better in the red zone, the Bears could find a way to battle through their tough remaining schedule.
Remaining Strength of Schedule: 40-32-1 (.554 winning percentage ranks third).
Minnesota Vikings (4-4)
If the Vikings can ever get healthy and stay healthy, they could make a move.
Having arguably the best receiver in football obviously helps the offense, but the impact of a quarterback-whispering coach of the year like Kevin O’Connell tends to fly under the radar. It hasn’t been perfect, but J.J. McCarthy has shown flashes of being “the guy” in Minnesota if he can stay healthy.
There are two big problems. Offensively, the Vikings are 30th in sacks allowed. Defensively, the Vikings are 20th in points allowed.
Remaining Strength of Schedule: 37-35-3 (.513 winning percentage ranks 16th).
Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1)
Even while in 11th place in the NFC, the Cowboys were buyers at the trade deadline to improve the defense and try to fill the void left by Micah Parsons.
First, they acquired solid run-stopping linebacker Logan Wilson from the Bengals. Then, they added three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the Jets. The Cowboys needed something to fix their defense, which ranks 31st in scoring and yards allowed.
Remaining Strength of Schedule: 33-35 (.485 winning percentage ranks 21st).
Long Shots
Carolina Panthers (5-4)
Even with an upset win over the Packers last week, the Panthers haven’t shown much that would make them a strong contender to even make the playoffs. Nearly their whole team is on the back of running back Rico Dowdle. If his production falters, the Panthers could fall off hard.
Remaining Strength of Schedule: 35-32 (.522 winning percentage ranks 11th).
Arizona Cardinals (3-5)
With the number of injuries the Cardinals have sustained, including quarterback Kyler Murray heading to IR, and a brutal second-half schedule, they have little to no chance to make it out of the stacked NFC West. The pieces are there for Arizona, and they may be able to make a run next season with a fresh slate and a healthier roster.
Remaining Strength of Schedule: 44-30 (.595 winning percentage ranks first).
New York Giants (2-7)
Like the Cardinals, long-term injuries have destroyed any chance that the Giants had to make the playoffs. They have a hopeful young core led by quarterback Jaxson Dart and could be in a great spot in the near future if their young stars can get healthy and stay healthy. They will host the Packers next week.
Remaining Strength of Schedule: 34-31-2 (.522 winning percentage ranks 11th).
Atlanta Falcons (3-5)
The Falcons are a confusing team. They have an excellent young core on offense and a couple solid pieces on defense, but they can’t find a way to play with any consistency. The Falcons beat the Bills in Week 6, then lost their next three games by a combined 35 points.
Remaining Strength of Schedule: 36-40 (.474 winning percentage ranks 22nd).
Washington Commanders (3-6)
There was still hope for the Commanders before they hosted the Seahawks on Monday night. However, quarterback Jayden Daniels sustained an elbow injury that could sideline him for the rest of the season. Without him, there’s little hope for a team dealing with injuries all over their roster.
Remaining Strength of Schedule: 35-32-1 (.522 winning percentage ranks 11th).
New Orleans Saints (1-8)
Not much can be said about the Saints, who are on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention. Their star running back, Alvin Kamara, has had a bad year. He has just one touchdown this season and has gone four consecutive games without a run of even 8 yards. At the trade deadline, they sent their No. 2 receiver, Rashid Shaheed, to the Seahawks.
Remaining Strength of Schedule: 26-42 (.382 winning percentage ranks 31st).
SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER