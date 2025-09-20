Here’s Why Bond Between Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett Runs Deeper Than Sacks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett agree on one thing.
They are two of the best pass rushers in the NFL.
When the Green Bay Packers visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, two of the elite defensive players of the era will be in the spotlight.
“I would say he’s probably one of the better guys,” Parsons said after practice on Friday. “If you argued Myles is better, I wouldn’t hesitate to probably say you’re right.”
Speaking to reporters in Cleveland after its practice on Friday, Garrett wouldn’t say who’s better – “It’s about who’s better in the season,” he said – but acknowledged their greatness.
“I think we’re two of the very best,” he said. “I think we’re two of the very best in this generation, so just got to continue to lead the way. There are definitely some other names in that conversation, but I think saying that he’s in it and that I’m in it is not out of the norm.”
The word “generational talent” gets thrown around so much that it means nothing. However, that’s what Garrett and Parsons are – two of the best players of the generation who are well on their way to Canton.
Garrett was the first overall pick of the 2017 draft. He has 106 career sacks, including seven consecutive seasons with at least 10 sacks and four consecutive seasons with at least 14 sacks. He’s been first- or second-team All-Pro in four of the past five seasons, including 2023, when he was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year with 14 sacks and a league-high 22 tackles for losses.
Parsons was the 12th pick of the 2021 draft. Including 1.5 sacks this season, he has 54 career sacks. Parsons and Reggie White are the only players in NFL history to start their careers with four consecutive seasons with 12-plus sacks.
From 2021 through Week 2 of this season, Garrett is No. 1 with 63.5 sacks while Parsons is No. 5 with 54 sacks. In NFL history, Garrett is No. 1 with 0.89 sacks per game and Parsons is fifth with 0.83.
“The kid’s special, man,” Garrett said. “I got to see it in person this offseason. But watch film. He’s a guy in the league that changes directions, the explosion on the ball, get-off, his suddenness. He’s a little bit shorter as a rusher, and that gives him the leverage angles that some guys just don’t have naturally, and he’s able to use that to his advantage.
“And he’s just ferocious and relentless when he’s out there. He’s a fun rusher to watch. If you’re up and coming – you want to learn how to rush, as a high-schooler, college player – he’s one of the guys you have to watch.”
Their “common respect and appreciation for one another’s game,” as Garrett put it, led to Garrett, Parsons, the Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson, the Texans’ Will Anderson and a few other players working out together this offseason.
“Oh, man, they’re heated. They’re heated,” Parsons said. “In all my life – and I was at Penn State and I was in a super-competitive environment – but you couldn’t have a bad day. There was a lot of sh** talking and nonsense going on between me, Will, Aidan and a couple of other guys from Cleveland, but you couldn’t have a bad day. The stakes were high every day.
“They tell you don’t look into the future, but I can’t wait to get back into that room and see how these guys complete the season and see how everyone performed. But I think everyone was off to a really good start.”
The competitiveness runs beyond offseason workouts and gameday Sundays. It went to contracts, too.
In March, as trade rumors swirled, Garrett and the Browns agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension. The $40.0 million average made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Parsons wanted to beat it. Eventually, contract talks between Parsons and the Cowboys broke down and trade rumors swirled. Rather than a Garrett-style extension with Dallas, Parsons was traded to the Packers. The four-year, $188 million contract he signed with Green Bay is worth $47 million per season – blowing Garrett’s contract out of the water.
When Garrett heard of the trade, he thought to himself:
“Holy sh**, he did it,” Garrett said. “Now I remember him talking about, we were sitting in the sauna during the offseason. He’s like, ‘If I get a deal, I’m going to beat the blank out of your deal.’ And he went out there and got it.
“So, that was the humorous part of the deal, and then him texting me, talking about, ‘Did I do right?’ I’m like, ‘It’s perfect.’ So, I’m glad to see that I get what he’s earned and he’s worth every dollar. He’s shown that him and that defense have been on it, too.”
Led by Garrett, Cleveland’s defense is one of the best in the league again. While the Browns are 0-2, they are No. 1 in total defense through Week 2 after finishing first in 2023 and fifth in 2021.
With the addition of Parsons, Green Bay smothered the high-powered offenses of the Lions and Commanders to start the season. The Packers, who are 2-0, rank fourth in points allowed and third in total defense. They didn’t allow a touchdown in the first three quarters of either game.
“You always want to be careful comparing guys,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Friday. “We get to see Myles every day. Special athletes. Obviously, these guys are so competitive. I think that’s the other piece of this and just how hard they play this game. They are so talented. Micah Parsons is elite. We have a ton of respect for him. They’re great players.”
Parsons has always been competitive. Being around Garrett helped him find another notch, which has been apparent during his first two games with the Packers. He is much more than just a pass rusher, no different than Garrett. He can dominate every play through skill, athletic ability and a relentless approach.
“Competing and understanding what he’s done for the game of football and how he’s came in and dominated but then also offering fellowship and mentorship, I think that’s what separates the good and the great,” Parsons said.
“Like just being a big brother, a big friend outside of football, I think that just offers just an unbelievable amount of respect when you do that. And you see his work ethic and you see his process and you say, ‘OK, this is why this guy is this good and this great.’”