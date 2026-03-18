PFF Has ‘Worst-Case’ Draft Scenario for Packers; Here Are More

The Green Bay Packers’ roster coming out of the first week of NFL free agency has several noteworthy holes , but this is still a formidable team that was in contention for the No. 1 seed until Micah Parsons’ injury.

With most of free agency in the rearview mirror, the best way to address the remaining shortcomings might be through the draft. The Packers don’t have a first-round pick following the Parsons trade, so will have to address a key need in the second round with the 52nd overall pick.

According to Pro Football Focus, the “worst-case scenario” would be not grabbing a cornerback with an early draft pick. That need was exacerbated following Parsons’ knee injury, when the Packers barely held off Caleb Williams and the Bears in Week 14, then were unable to finish them off in Week 16 or in the playoffs.

“The Packers are currently thin on high-end, reliable outside cornerback talent capable of matching up against the NFC's top receivers,” PFF’s John Kosko wrote as part of his explanation.

“Failing to inject immediate juice into this position via the early rounds of the draft would severely limit the Green Bay defense's ability to pressure quarterbacks and defend successfully against quality opponents. Prioritizing an impact cornerback is essential for turning the Packers’ defense into a reliable unit and supporting their Super Bowl aspirations.”

That’s true. Even with the addition of Benjamin St-Juste, who has played enough quality football to create some intriguing possibilities, the Packers probably need to do better than the trio of Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and St-Juste.

Maybe A Higher Priority

The Packers have a huge need at defensive tackle, too, where the Packers traded their best run-stopper, Colby Wooden, and signed Javon Hargrave, who is more of a pass rusher.

The depth of the draft classes means the Packers might have to focus on other needs first. In Justin Melo’s list of the top 100 prospects for On SI , there are seven cornerbacks ranked from No. 40 through No. 100 compared to four defensive tackles.

From a pure supply-and-demand perspective, that could make defensive tackle the target with their first pick.

“The Packers will have options at No. 52 overall,” Melo said. “Cornerback and defensive tackle are the two positions being earmarked there. GM Brian Gutekunst is an expert at maneuvering the draft board and finding value.

“The nature of these two positions indicates the Packers could prioritize their interior defensive line with the 52nd pick, after recently trading Colby Wooden. Landing an ascending prospect like Georgia DT Christen Miller would be a good move. Not only would it fulfill Gutekunst's need to draft a Bulldogs player every year, but it would also allow him to take advantage of a deep cornerback class to get one later.”

Miller was Green Bay’s pick in Melo’s recent mock draft .

Other Needs Packers Must Address

At defensive end, the Packers haven’t replaced Rashan Gary or Kingsley Enagbare and won’t have Parsons to start the season. They drafted Barryn Sorrell in the fourth round and Collin Oliver in the fifth round. If they’re not satisfied with them, the edge group is deep, with nine players from No. 40 through No. 100 in Melo’s top-100 list.

From a depth perspective, there is a need at offensive tackle, where Jordan Morgan is the new starting left tackle and no longer the next man up. There are only four prospects from No. 40 through No. 100.

There’s a sneaky need at running back, too, where the Packers will have to replace capable backup Emanuel Wilson. If there is a repeat of last year, when tough-guy Josh Jacobs was limited by a knee injury, will Chris Brooks be able to carry the load? Will MarShawn Lloyd, who should be in this role, ever be healthy?

Melo published a story focusing on late-round “value” running backs . The six prospects listed by Melo almost certainly will include some players the Packers will consider in Day 3.

One possibility is Clemson’s Adam Randall.

“The converted wide receiver is a do-it-all playmaker at 6-foot-3 and 232 pounds,” Melo wrote. “Randall rushed for 814 yards and 10 touchdowns this past campaign while averaging 4.8 yards per carry.”

Lesser but still-important needs for Green Bay include interior offensive line/developmental center (in case Sean Rhyan doesn’t pan out), receiver (Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks will be playing on expiring contracts) and tight end (a blocker for the John FitzPatrick role).