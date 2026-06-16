By Working Out With Micah Parsons, Packers’ Barryn Sorrell Ready to Launch

To get ready for the challenge of replacing Micah Parsons in the starting lineup for the Green Bay Packers, Barryn Sorrell received the ultimate invitation.

An opportunity to work out with Parsons after the season.

For about a month-and-a-half, Sorrell and Collin Oliver “were getting after it every day” with Parsons in Dallas.

“We built a relationship throughout the year,” Sorrell said recently. “He was helping me out in the locker room, on the field and then, obviously, he told me he sees potential in me and wants to help me reach that next step.

“I’m thankful to him for sure for seeing that in me and pushing me to be better and inviting me to come down for the offseason. Why would I not take that invite from a future Hall of Famer? Trying to really soak up as much as I can. Getting to work with him every day was a true blessing. I’m looking forward to how it pays forward when the season comes around.”

The relationship is one thing. But Parsons probably wouldn’t have wasted his time had he not seen the potential of Sorrell, a fourth-round pick who had 1.5 sacks as a rookie, and Oliver, a fifth-round pick who was limited to only one game due to hamstring issues.

“Obviously, it speaks for him as a teammate, it speaks for him as a friend,” Sorrell said. “We grew a good relationship off the field, and I feel like that's the best relationship where you can help each other off the field and help each other grow on the field.”

He added: “It just speaks to my potential. Obviously, I know that the best is still yet in front of me and, obviously, what he's seen in me, he let me know that. So, I'm going to just keep going to work, keep trying to get better and improve and help this team win games.”

From Backup to Starter for Barryn Sorrell

Sorrell will play a key role this season. With Parsons expected to miss at least the first four games of the upcoming season due to last year’s torn ACL, Sorrell probably will join Lukas Van Ness as the starting players on the edge.

Parsons, of course, is one of the NFL’s premier players. He was the indomitable force that helped Green Bay race to a 9-3-1 record before the knee injury.

At the time of the injury, Parsons led the NFL in pressures. Does that put the pressure on Sorrell to take a huge step forward in Year 2?

“There’s not really any pressure for me,” he said. “I know this is what I was born to do. This is what I look forward to doing. I’m just blessed to be in this position and I’m excited about the opportunity. There’s really no pressure. This is a privilege. I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited for it. I’m ready to get it going.”

Parsons appreciates that mentality.

“Barryn, he already has the mindset that he’s going to be a top-tier player, and I love that about him,” he said.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Barryn Sorrell (99) celebrates after tackling Minnesota Vikings running back Ty Chandler. | Dan Powers-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Sorrell played in 14 games as a rookie and made his first career start in the rest-the-starters Week 18 game at Minnesota. After recording seven tackles and a half-sack in his first 13 games, Sorrell had eight tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery, becoming the first Packers defensive lineman to hit those numbers in a quarter-century (Vonnie Holliday against Tennessee in 2001).

Was that a sign of things to come?

“Yeah, for sure” he said. “Obviously, just going into a game, knowing that you're about to play a lot of reps, feeling more comfortable, taking everything that I learned from my coach (DeMarcus Covington) and then, obviously, some of the older guys, as well. All of my lessons that I learned week by week, trying to get better, I feel like I was able to put it all on display that game. Looking forward to playing a lot more this year and putting it on display again.”

Sorrell played 178 snaps on defense last season, with 52 against the Vikings. Having a season of experience and an offseason to focus on football rather than Scouting Combine workouts, Sorrell is in a much better place to make a much bigger impact.

“That’s the goal,” he said. “Obviously to get better, not just every year but every day. Stacking these days in the offseason and then bringing them into OTAs, I feel like I’m in a really good He’position compared to last year. Rookie year, a lot of things going on. Being able to just settle myself down, learn from the things I put on film last year and put it together so I can have a better year this year.”

Year 2 Ready for Launch

There could be no better way to prepare than working out with Parsons, who is coming off first-team All-Pro honors for the third time in his career. Since sacks became an official stat in 1982, he is the only player with 12-plus sacks in each of his first five seasons.

What did Sorrell learn?

“I’d say a lot of different things but, obviously, his specialty is rushing the passer,” Sorrell said. “He definitely helped me a lot on that front. Really just how he attacks the game, trying to go make plays every play, that motor that he has. Those are things that you see on gameday, but I see the way he’s been working throughout the offseason and it all makes sense. I’m just trying to put myself in that position so I can go out there and make plays, as well.”

Last season, Sorrell worked behind Parsons, Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare and Van Ness. A lot has changed. Parsons is injured, Gary was traded and Enagbare signed with the Jets. After playing more than 13 snaps in only two games, there’s practically a limitless supply of snaps ready to be grabbed this season.

He’s ready for whatever will be thrown his way.

“I’m always going to have my own internal motivation,” he said. “I really want to reach the best that Barryn Sorrell can be. That’s regardless of what situation is around me. That just starts with me. Obviously, looking forward to the opportunity that’s in front of me. Really looking forward to maximizing it.

“I can’t wait for an opportunity like this. That definitely added motivation, as well, knowing I’m going to have the opportunity this year to play a lot.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER