GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are too injured to be considered serious Super Bowl challengers.

That’s the consensus school of thought on the Packers entering the playoffs. In our Consensus NFL Playoff Rankings, the Packers are 12th in the 14-team field.

Our Consensus Power Rankings take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one superior power ranking. There is significant consensus on the state of the Packers, as they rank between 11th and 13th in all eight individual rankings.

Here’s where you’ll find the Packers and the rest of the playoff field, with longer analysis available at the links.

Sporting News: 11th

It will be up to Jordan Love to overcome the team’s list of other issues, Vinnie Iyer wrote.

“The Packers go into the playoffs limping defensively without Micah Parsons to boost their pass rush and questionable coverage behind it. They also have been wilting a bit against the run. There's a lot of pressure on Jordan Love again to deliver playing off a run-oriented offense with sporadic playmakers. Starting on the road with a questionable playoff history with Matt LaFleur says this isn't their year, either.”

CBS: 12th

Pete Prisco kept the Packers at No. 12 in his power rankings.

“The injury bug led to a four-game losing streak to close the season. But with Jordan Love back healthy, they will be a threat in the playoffs.”

Fox Sports: 12th

Bucky Brooks has the Packers as a dangerous No. 12.

“Despite fading badly down the stretch due to injuries and faulty execution, the Packers have enough talent to make a surprising playoff run. Quarterback Jordan Love is an elite talent with enough playmakers around him to light up the scoreboard in a carefully scripted shootout. Although the Packers’ injury-ravaged squad enters the playoffs on a four-game losing streak, the NFC’s No. 7 seed is dangerous in a single-elimination tournament.”

NFL.com: 12th

Jeffri Chadiha has the Bears at No. 10 and the Packers at No. 12. While the teams are close in the rankings, he is much more bullish on the “tough-minded” Bears to “pull off a few more surprises to reach the Super Bowl.

Of the Packers, he wrote: “The loss of Parsons is especially brutal because he’s been so essential to Green Bay’s ability to rush the passer. Without him, this team doesn’t have the same juice to create issues for opposing offenses. Now, is it possible quarterback ﻿Jordan Love﻿ … could get hot and create some surprises? Sure. Is it worth believing that will happen? No way in hell.”

Yahoo: 12th

Frank Schwab flashed back to the hoopla surrounding the team’s 2-0 start.

“After Green Bay’s hot start, offensive lineman Rasheed Walker said he thought the team could go undefeated. That proclamation was ridiculous, but it wasn’t outlandish to think the Packers could be the NFL’s best team this season. They weren’t close. And the defense without injured Micah Parsons seems unlikely to lead a long playoff run.”

USA Today: 12th

“ Better luck in 2026, fellas ,” was how Nate Davis wrapped up is analysis of the Packers’ Super Bowl chances.

The Packers are No. 7 seeds for a third consecutive year with Jordan Love, and “while he led Green Bay on a lovely run two years ago, falling just shy of the NFC Championship Game, this edition seems more akin to the battered crew that went one-and-done in the 2024 postseason.”

Bleacher Report: 12th

Like everyone else, B/R’s Kris Knox focused on the injuries as part of his analysis, but he gave the Packers a chance.

“Quarterback Jordan Love is healthy after missing time with a concussion, and he played like a legitimate MVP candidate at times during the regular season. Josh Jacobs is the sort of running back who can take over a game, the Packers' collection of young pass-catchers is potent, and Green Bay's defense remains above-average, even without Parsons.”

The Athletic: 13th

The Packers stayed at No. 13 in the power rankings put together by Josh Kendall and Chad Graff.

This week’s theme is what’s next, and they picked the future of Matt LaFleur, whose team has lost four in a row and “is under some pressure despite posting a 76-40-1 record in seven seasons. Jim Harbaugh and Sean McDermott are the only active coaches with a higher winning percentage, but if Green Bay goes out ugly against the Bears, there will be questions about LaFleur’s future.”

This Week’s Opponent: Chicago Bears

The Bears are 10th in the Consensus, with rankings ranging from seventh to 10th.

Fox’s Brooks is among the analysts who have the Bears at No. 10. “Second-year QB Caleb Williams’ late-game magic and the defense’s takeaway prowess give the Bears a chance to knock off a heavyweight in the postseason,” he wrote.

The pressure is on, said Yahoo’s Schwab, who also has Chicago at No. 10.

“The Bears had a successful season but that gets completely overshadowed if they lose to the Packers, their biggest rival, in their first playoff game,” he wrote. “There’s a lot of pressure on the Bears this week. Let’s see how they handle it.”

Latest Packers Odds

Sportsbooks like the Packers better than the analysts entering the playoffs. At FanDuel Sportsbook , for instance, the Packers have the ninth-shortest Super Bowl championship odds at +1900. They have shorter odds than the Bears, who are 10th at +2000.

The Seattle Seahawks are the favorites at +390 , followed by the Los Angeles Rams at +440 and the Denver Broncos at +650. The Carolina Panthers are the ultimate long shots at +20000.

Packers On SI’s Consensus Playoff Rankings

1, Seattle Seahawks (nine points; seven first-place votes); 2, Denver Broncos (28 points); 3, New England Patriots (30 points); 4, Jacksonville Jaguars (31 points); 5, Los Angeles Rams (33 points; one first-place vote); 6, Houston Texans (52 points); 7, Philadelphia Eagles (61 points); 8, San Francisco 49ers (63 points); 9, Buffalo Bills (65 points); 10, Chicago Bears (68 points); 11, Los Angeles Chargers (91 points); 12, Green Bay Packers (96 points); 13, Pittsburgh Steelers (101 points); 14, Carolina Panthers (112 points; 14th in all eight).

