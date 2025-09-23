Consensus NFL Power Rankings: How Far Did Packers Fall After Loss to Browns?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers were burned on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, resulting in them crashing in Packers On SI’s Consensus Power Rankings.
What are the Consensus Power Rankings? We take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one extra-powerful power ranking.
The Packers were No. 3 after beating the Lions in Week 1 and remained No. 3 after beating the Commanders in Week 2, although they closed the gap with the top teams.
In the new Consensus Power Rankings, Green Bay slid back to No. 6. The Philadelphia Eagles remain No. 1 after collecting seven of the eight first-place votes. The Buffalo Bills are No. 2. Even though they lost at Green Bay in the opener, the Detroit Lions vaulted over the Packers to No. 4 after an impressive win at Baltimore on Monday night.
Here are this week’s individual rankings, with much more information by following the links.
Yahoo: 4th
The Packers’ implosion dropped them out of the No. 1 spot in Frank Schwab’s rankings.
“With less than four minutes left, the Packers led 10-0 at Cleveland,” he wrote. “In the last four minutes they gave up 13 points and lost. It doesn’t mean they’re a bad team, or won’t be in the No. 1 spot again, but that’s a really bad loss after a great start to the season.”
ESPN: 5th
The Packers dropped two spots in ESPN’s beat-writer rankings.
This week’s theme was biggest issue on defense. Rob Demovsky pointed to the lack of takeaways. After finishing fourth with 31 last season, the Packers have only two this season. “The Packers spent training camp stressing punching the ball out and causing fumbles, but they haven't forced one yet.”
CBS: 5th
Pete Prisco dropped the Packers only two spots.
“Where is the offense?” he wrote. “The defense has been dominant, but they aren't getting enough from the offense. It cost them in Cleveland.”
NFL.com: 6th
Green Bay slid back two spots in Eric Edholm’s rankings.
The Packers went from kicking a game-winning field goal to losing, resulting in one of the worst losses of coach Matt LaFleur’s career. The special teams were bad, and so was the injury-plagued offensive line.
Added Edholm: “The floodgates opened after Jordan Love’s awful interception, inviting a host of questions about whether this offense has what it takes to make the Packers Super Bowl contenders.”
The Athletic: 7th
The Packers plunged from the top spot following their loss to the Browns. This week’s theme is quarterback confidence. Josh Kendall’s confidence in Jordan Love is “great” so long as he’s not going against Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
“A matchup against Schwartz and the Browns defense eventually thwarted Jordan Love’s efficient start,” Kendall wrote. “But even while often flummoxed, Love drove the Packers into field goal range Sunday before a block set up Cleveland’s game winner in the biggest upset of Week 3. Still, Love will be fine. Nothing to see here.”
Pro Football Talk: 7th
The Packers slipped four spots in Mike Florio’s rankings. Straight and to the point, he wrote, “Every team has a weak link. The Packers can’t afford for the quarterback to become theirs.”
Fox Sports: 8th
Green Bay fell five spots in Ralph Vacchiano’s rankings. His reaction was the same as yours.
“Losing to Cleveland? Really? That Browns defense may be strong, but if the Packers want to be serious contenders, they have to do better than 10 points and 230 yards.”
Sports Illustrated: 11th
The Packers plummeted eight spots in Conor Orr’s rankings.
“The Dallas Cowboys are missing Tyler Booker with a high-ankle sprain for the Micah Parsons reunion, in addition to CeeDee Lamb,” Orr wrote. “Parsons has been sprinkling that A and B gap pressure into his repertoire this season in small bursts. It may be time to really pick it up to embarrass his former bosses.”
This Week’s Opponent: Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys’ average ranking is 23.6. Dallas ranges from No. 22 through No. 26 in the eight rankings used for this story. It’s No. 25 at Sports Illustrated, with Orr digging up this noteworthy nugget.
“The deep passing defense – a continuation of the Matt Eberflus effect – is beginning to cause serious concern in Dallas with the multifaceted shot-taking Green Bay Packers coming to town,” Orr wrote. “This is just about the worst opponent to have coming to town while trying to keep the season on the rails.”
Could a big week be in store for Jordan Love? Yes, said Edholm, who had Dallas at No. 24. Its pass defense “crumbled” against the Giants and Bears the last two games.
Wrote Edholm: “Russell Wilson and Caleb Williams have otherwise looked ordinary against the rest of the league this season, but the Cowboys have brought out the absolute best in both, allowing Wilson to throw for 450 yards and three scores and Williams to tie his career high with four TD passes.
Latest Packers Odds
The sportsbook odds are not part of the rankings. While they were judged harshly in the latest rankings, they barely slipped at all at FanDuel Sportsbook. Buffalo is the favorite at +480, followed by Baltimore at +550, Philadelphia at +700, Green Bay at +750 and Detroit at +1200.
Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite at Dallas.
Packers On SI’s Consensus Dandy Dozen
1, Philadelphia Eagles (9 points; seven first-place votes); 2, Buffalo Bills (15 points; one first-place vote); 3, Los Angeles Chargers (30 points); 4, Detroit Lions (32 points); 5, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (45 points), 6, Green Bay Packers (53 points); 7, Baltimore Ravens (63 points); 8, Los Angeles Rams (66 points); 9, San Francisco 49ers (76 points); 10, Washington Commanders (78 points); 11, Indianapolis Colts (81 points); 12, Kansas City Chiefs (82 points).